Where Is the $19M Winning Texas Lotto Ticket? It’s Still Unclaimed
We all dream about it, right? Every week, you probably at least consider buying a ticket, even if you don't make the purchase. I know if I won a huge jackpot, it wouldn't take much time for me to come forward! However, Texas Lottery officials are still waiting for the September 17th winner, who bought the golden ticket in Willis, Texas that's worth an estimated 19 million dollars.
Readers Digest Weighs in on Best Pizza in Texas
Pizza is a universal language. Just about everywhere you go in the world, you'll find a place that serves this beautifully delicious pie, and Texas is no exception. I'm a firm believer that it's impossible to pick one pizza place as the best, but that doesn't stop anyone from doing it, including Readers Digest.
Illegal Tamales? What the ‘Cottage Law’ in Texas Means for You
We all want to make sure the food we're eating is safe. That's why we pay attention to things like the 'Clean Plate Award', and if the restaurant we plan to visit got a good report from the health inspector. Illegal Tamales in Texas. However, thousands of people on social...
Is It Legal to Live in an RV or Camper in Killeen, TX?
Killeen, Texas residents who own an RV or camper know all to well how much fun it is to travel around the state and even the entire U. S. in style. RVs make camping a luxury and can turn any trip into an adventure. #RVLife is real. Great for traveling...
Who Can Vote by Mail in Bell County? 4 Fast Facts About Casting Your Ballot
It's National Voter Registration Day, and now more than ever, it's important to make your voice heard about the things that matter to you. If you aren't already registered to vote, the deadline to do so for the November election is October 11, 2022. National Voter Registration Day in Texas.
Record Heat, Hurricanes: When To Expect Fall Temps in Central Texas
There's good news and bad news about Central Texas weather for the last week of September. We may be getting some cooler temperatures this weekend, but unfortunately they won't come with rain. You also have plenty of time to dig out your jacket, because you won't be needing one before the end of the month.
Video Caution: The Scariest Haunted House In The US Is In Texas
I’m definitely one of those people who get truly excited about Halloween. I make sure to dress up in something crazy, take the kids trick-or-treating, and most of importantly just enjoy all the festivities that Halloween offers. I love the idea of a spooky holiday being celebrated but after reading about the scariest haunted house in Texas, I’m not exactly sure if I’m still a fan of this holidayanymore.
Fall is The Perfect Time to Camp, Here are the Best Places in Texas
Welcome to fall in Texas! I know it still feels a lot like summer right now, but at least we're getting cooler mornings before the afternoon heat hits us. The good news?Eventually, the temperatures will drop, and that means the weather will be perfect for camping. It may take till...
Beware! Texas Parents Told To Watch For Candy-Like Drug Killing Children
This particular article Central Texas is near and dear to my heart because as a parent myself, I truly feel it’s important that we have these uncomfortable conversations with our children. PARENTS,. PLEASE BEWARE OF THIS DANGEROUS DRUG. There is a drug that is making its way through Texas...
Thousands of Texas Students Staying Home Because of Safety Issues
It seems that many parents did not, as security issues at over 100 schools in Texas caused students to miss classes last year in record numbers. Recent events don't seem to be helping parents feel any better about in-person attendance. According to KHOU, data from the Texas Education Agency shows high absence rates after a variety of threats in the last several months, ranging from physical attacks on campus to social media scares. 26 Texas school districts reported absence rates of up to 77% because of safety threats and concerns.
Not For Sale: 131 Texas Retailers Caught Selling Alcohol To Minors
Texas is always trying to make sure that its residents are being safe and making smart decisions. There are various organizations that are dedicated to certain cause helping Texans be smart. One of these organziation, The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, checks to make sure businesses that sell alcoholic beverages are following regulations.
To The Rescue: Who is Texas’ Favorite Superhero?
We all wanted to be a superhero when we grew up. It's hard to not to want to be one right? Having a power all your own, and stopping bad guys?. Sounds like a fun time to anyone. Unfortunately, reality doesn't help us with being a superhero with powers. Nor does anybody really have a super power when they are born. So to fulfill the fantasy of superheroes, we look to media.
America’s Best Workplace in Health Care? Texas Company Tops List
Business magazine Fortune has dropped its list of Best Places to Work in Health Care for 2022 across the country, and a company in Texas took the top spot. Rankings are based on survey responses from over 161,000 employees in the healthcare industry across the United States. Best Workplaces in...
Roadtrip! Here Are The Top 5 Most Beautiful Small Towns in Texas
Cooler temperatures are coming and that makes for excellent road trip weather. It's fun to check out new places or revisit old favorites for a weekend road trip. Texas is full of fun places to explore but if you're looking for a fun laid-back road trip you definitely need to visit one of these beautiful small Texas towns.
Tesla’s New Texas Factory in 2022 Would Be First for North America
The owner of Tesla says it's a 'license to print money', and he is working on approval to start the printing process. Tesla is reportedly bringing a historic factory to Texas - the first of its kind in North America - and construction could begin by the end of this year.
Why Fort Hood Families Say On Post Housing is Making Them Sick
Our military men and women and their families, stationed at Fort Hood, are getting sick from living on post. Housing conditions are getting worse and there doesn't seem to be much getting done to make things better. Base Housing. One of the "perks" of joining the military is the ability...
Army Veteran in Pleads Guilty in 2021 Fort Hood Theft Case
A theft case from 2021 at Fort Hood is coming to end after one of the accused plead guility Wednesday. According to the Killeen Daily Herald, the case first began in June of 2021. The Army discovered that 17 locks on the premises had been cut. All locks were located on Conex shipping containers. In total, after an audit was performed, 137 items in total were discovered to have disappeared.
Let’s Celebrate The God Mother Of Central Texas The Right Way
Central Texas you do not want to miss the celebration of the year. The best of the best business owners, and entrepreneurs are coming out to celebrate the godmother in Central Texas Carolyn Brown. COME CELEBRATE CAROLYN BROWN IN ALL HER GLORY. This event will be hosted by Shariff Bishop...
What’s The Secret Meaning to The Stars You See on Texas Homes?
I see these as simply decoration but apparently, they could mean so much more. Is there a secret meaning to these metal stars that I'm unaware of? Could they be a symbol of good luck, a religious statement or something a bit more sexual?. Lots of houses have these barn...
Job Fair at Fort Hood For Transitioning Military Members
If you're looking for work, here's some good news! Fort Hood is having a job fair Wednesday, September 14th at the Lone Star Conference Center. This is a free hiring event for all transitioning members of the military, including veterans, military spouses, and their families. Military Job Fair. Transitioning from...
