KEARNEY, Neb. — In the event of a fire, the number one rule is to get yourself out first before your pets. “If you can pick them up and carry them, that’s a great way to go. Always have a leash nearby, that’s handy. Make sure their collar is tight enough. If you have a leash that kind of slips around their neck, some way to kind of get and pull. You want to get them out but the main thing is you want to get yourself out first. If you can get your pet out, that’d be great," said Dr. Don Stukey, a veterinarian with West Villa Animal Hospital.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 14 HOURS AGO