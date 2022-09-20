Read full article on original website
Salvation Army shelter temporarily closed in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Salvation Army in Grand Island has temporarily ended its services for the shelter. The food pantry and kitchen are still available to those who need the resources, but those looking to have a warm place to stay will have to find another facility for the time being.
Webster County jail could be replaced in coming months
RED CLOUD, Neb. — Nebraska’s oldest county jail could soon be replaced with a new, state-of-the-art facility, if its residents vote "yes" in November. This is because the Webster County jail is over a century old. “It was built sometime in 1887 or 1888. While we still pass...
Keeping your pet safe if a fire occurs
KEARNEY, Neb. — In the event of a fire, the number one rule is to get yourself out first before your pets. “If you can pick them up and carry them, that’s a great way to go. Always have a leash nearby, that’s handy. Make sure their collar is tight enough. If you have a leash that kind of slips around their neck, some way to kind of get and pull. You want to get them out but the main thing is you want to get yourself out first. If you can get your pet out, that’d be great," said Dr. Don Stukey, a veterinarian with West Villa Animal Hospital.
CCC looks to expand Grand Island campus
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A new expansion could be on the way to the Grand Island Central Community College (CCC). The expansion will be starting at the beginning of 2023, and the plan is to build new infrastructure into 2027. A five year plan that College President Matt Gotschall believes is needed to expand into new and modern career fields.
Phelps County holds annual farm and animal safety workshops
HOLDREGE, NEB. — Central Nebraska students getting a break from the books to learn hands-on farm safety at the annual Phelps County Ag Farm Safety event. The event on Wednesday featured workshops covering topics like large and small animal safety, tractor safety and combine safety. Harvest is here, and...
Cozad man heading to district court for involvement in Paradise City shooting
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — A Cozad man charged in a shooting at a strip club in July is heading to district court. Buffalo County Court records say Corey Brestel, 24, is charged with possession of a defaced firearm. On July 31, two men who are a part of the...
Nebraska Women Veterans Symposium
KEARNEY, Neb. — For the first time ever, state veterans groups are hosting a symposium focused on women. Erin Colson, Nebraska Veterans Affairs Outreach and Women Veterans coordinator, has more on the event happening at the Holiday Inn in Kearney, September 24-25. This event is free (including meals) for...
Hastings man sentenced for meth charges
HASTINGS, Neb. — A Hastings man will spend time in prison on drug charges. Federal officials said Zachary Ellis, 28, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for distribution of 50 grams or more of actual meth and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. According to authorities, on...
Quick Bites: Healthy Snack Mix
KEARNEY, Neb. — Hy-Vee Dietician Kaiti George shares a healthy snack idea that's perfect for when you're on the go. 1/4 cup yogurt covered raisins, peanuts, or pretzels. 1.Place everything into a baggie and shake up to mix. Enjoy!
Harvest will be marathon, not sprint, after 'wild and crazy year'
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Farming is a marathon, not a sprint, and that will certainly be true this fall with a harvest season that may stretch on for months. Corn harvest is now underway after a growing season where drought, fires, hail and wind have taken a toll. Even...
Hall County deputy registrars to hold voter registration event Sunday
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — With election season right around the corner, the Hall County deputy registrars will be hosting a voter registration event this weekend at the Grand Island Public Library. The deputy registrars will be taking voter registrations from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 in...
Teen charged in GI Walmart parking lot shooting pleads not guilty
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island teen charged with attempted murder for a shooting at a Walmart earlier this year has pleaded not guilty to his charges. Hall County District Court records say Yahir Cardenas, 17, is charged with 19 total counts, including attempted first-degree murder and assault.
UNL Board of Regents to vote on alcohol sales at Husker basketball games
LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska Board of Regents will meet Friday, September 30, at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the Ponderosa Room on the second floor of the Nebraskan Student Union, 1013 W. 27th St. The meeting is open to the public and will also be live-streamed at www.nebraska.edu.
