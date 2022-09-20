ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

College Golf: UMary takes first and second at home invitational

By Luke Gamble
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DG2v1_0i3XBvLY00

University of Mary and Dickinson State golfers, among others, returned to the course on Tuesday for the second round of the second annual Marauder Invite.

Women’s Team Scores:
1. UMary: +87
2. Valley City State: +189
3. Dickinson State: +205

Women’s Individual Scores:
1. Carrie Carmichael, UMary: +16
2. Elly LeBlanc, Dickinson State: +19
3. Grace Stroh, UMary: +22
4. Emily St. Aubin, UMary: +24
5. Kaleigh Carmichael, UMary: +25

Men’s Team Scores:
1. Sioux Falls: +32
2. UMary: +44
3. Alexandria Tech: +45
4. Dickinson State: +67
5. Valley City State: +98

Men’s Individual Scores:
1. Gavin Argent, UMary: +4
2. Lukas Justesen, Alexandria: +4
3. Mason Weeks, Sioux Falls: +5
4. C. Josephson, Alexandria: +8

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Volleyball: Bismarck battles Jamestown on a busy night in the WDA

It was another busy night in the WDA, with 10 teams in action, including a top four matchup between Bismarck and Jamestown that went the distance. WDA Volleyball Scores: Bismarck Demons 2 Jamestown Blue Jays 3 Final Turtle Mountain Braves 0 Minot Majettes 3 Final Watford City Wolves 3 Mandan Braves 2 Final Williston Coyotes […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Soccer: Legacy and Minot battle for regular season WDA title

The WDA Regular Season Title came down to the final day, with the Legacy Sabers taking a trip up to Minot to face the Magicians. WDA Soccer Scores: Minot Magicians 1 Legacy Sabers 0 Final Century Patriots 1 Bismarck Demons 0 Final Mandan Braves 1 Jamestown Blue Jays 2 Final Williston Coyotes 4 Dickinson Midgets […]
MINOT, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dickinson, ND
Bismarck, ND
Sports
Dickinson, ND
Sports
City
Bismarck, ND
KX News

Football: Mandan ready for revenge in rematch against St. Mary’s

KX Sports’ game of the week Friday night features the Mandan Braves against the St. Mary’s Saints, a rivalry renewed last season for the first time in 13 years. After a tough loss in 2021, the Braves are hoping to turn things around in the series. The Mandan Braves are hoping to bounce back from […]
MANDAN, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#University Of Mary#Men S Team Scores#Mason Weeks#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
KX News

Second annual environmental conference hosted in Bismarck

Representatives from the Peace Garden State and the upper midwest region met in the Capital City to brainstorm ideas about protecting our environment when extracting resources. “Over the last ten years as well as proposed rulemaking that’s currently in flux so our speakers were able to give an example of how this rule will apply […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Ideal Option opens a second clinic in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Ideal Option opened a second clinic in Bismarck to better address the fentanyl crisis and substance abuse addiction use in North Dakota. The second Bismarck clinic opened last Monday next to Eye Center of the Dakotas. Bismarck police confiscated over 10,000 fentanyl and oxycodone pills in...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Seven years later: What’s new at TR 4 Heart and Soul

BISMARCK, N.D. — TR 4 Heart and Soul opened it’s doors, southeast of Bismarck seven years ago. The organization in the beginning focused on people who had physical disabilities. “We had four participants in the program,” said Katie Oakland, executive director of TR 4 Heart and Soul. “They were all pediatrics that were on the […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy