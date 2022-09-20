College Golf: UMary takes first and second at home invitational
University of Mary and Dickinson State golfers, among others, returned to the course on Tuesday for the second round of the second annual Marauder Invite.
Women’s Team Scores:
1. UMary: +87
2. Valley City State: +189
3. Dickinson State: +205
Women’s Individual Scores:
1. Carrie Carmichael, UMary: +16
2. Elly LeBlanc, Dickinson State: +19
3. Grace Stroh, UMary: +22
4. Emily St. Aubin, UMary: +24
5. Kaleigh Carmichael, UMary: +25
Men’s Team Scores:
1. Sioux Falls: +32
2. UMary: +44
3. Alexandria Tech: +45
4. Dickinson State: +67
5. Valley City State: +98
Men’s Individual Scores:
1. Gavin Argent, UMary: +4
2. Lukas Justesen, Alexandria: +4
3. Mason Weeks, Sioux Falls: +5
4. C. Josephson, Alexandria: +8
