ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comal County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio River Authority giving away free trees

SAN ANTONIO — The 2022 River Symposium is here! A free tree giveaway will be taking place at Confluence Park on Saturday, courtesy of the San Antonio River Authority. Those who want a tree can go pick up a young native tree and a one gallon pot to plant at home. The symposium also provides an opportunity to get delicious snacks from food trucks, participate in a paddling race and learn more about the local river basin.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Guadalupe, Comal Counties come out to Relay

(Seguin) — Seguin and New Braunfels are often considered rivals. But when it comes to fighting cancer, both communities are proving that they’re “Better Together.”. “Better Together” of course was not only the theme but the result of this year’s Guadalupe & Comal Counties Relay for Life 2022. Held this past weekend at Max Starcke Park, both communities, for the first time, teamed up in the fight against cancer.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Society
City
Canyon Lake, TX
San Antonio, TX
Society
City
New Braunfels, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Society
County
Comal County, TX
City
Bulverde, TX
saobserver.com

ALAMO CITY- THE 2ND HIGHEST ILLITERATE IN TEXAS

Many holidays are celebrated and in the Alamo City we go wild for Fiesta but there isn’t an emphasis on reading programs as much as other celebrations in our city. Every September 8th is a holiday set aside for literacy but many don’t know about it. Celebrating literacy is a special day that recognizes the attack on illiteracy in America which is celebrated Nationally on September 8th of each year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Casa#Charity#Crrc#Bulverde Headwaters#Christian
San Angelo LIVE!

Hanna: Bexar County Sheriff's Political Grandstanding Reduces Trust in Law Enforcement

SAN ANGELO, TX – Tom Green County Sheriff Nick Hanna had advice for fellow Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. During his speech to the monthly Pachyderm Club in San Angelo today, the Sheriff spoke on a number of topics including illegal immigration. He said San Antonio's sheriff was grandstanding for the "blue" national media and pulling a political stunt that will harm public trust in law enforcement over Salazar's politically motivated investigation of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' actions last week.  Desantis last week teamed up with Texas Governor Greg Abbott to fly 48 illegal aliens…
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KTSA

San Antonio area school is one of 31 Blue Ribbon Schools in Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio-area elementary school is on a list of 31 Texas schools to be recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. Somerset Elementary School of the Somerset ISD is the Blue Ribbon School closest to the San Antonio Metro. The award is given by the U.S. Department of Education and it is based on a schools’ overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
mycanyonlake.com

Expert Says Hill Country Can Protect Aquifers by Protecting Land

Sharlene Leurig, a water-planning expert, says the best way to protect aquifers in the face of drought and explosive growth is to keep the land above their recharge zones as open as possible. The CEO of Texas Water Trade will discuss “Protecting Land to Protect Water” 6 p.m. Wednesday at...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Sept. 22 Lake & River Conditions for Canyon Lake

A lizard suns himself on the shores of Canyon Lake. Current Conditions as of 9:27 a.m. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water from Canyon Reservoir into the Lower Guadalupe River at 71 cfs. During periods of heavy rain, flow rates can change rapidly and become dangerous. Central Texas...
CANYON LAKE, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Comal ISD Names New Superintendent with ‘Whole Child’ Approach to Education

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD (CFBISD) Supt. John Chapman will replace Andrew Kim as superintendent of Comal ISD. The announcement came at Comal ISD’s board of trustees meeting Monday. A 21-day, state-mandated waiting period now begins to allow for negotiations and vetting before Chapman officially assumes the position. Kim resigned in...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
conceptcarz.com

Sequoia Plants New Roots in Texas

Toyota's San Antonio plant begins production of the all-new, all-hybrid Sequoia. Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Texas (Toyota Texas) celebrates the start of production for the all-new, all-hybrid Toyota Sequoia – electrified with passion and power. This born in Texas, built by Texans SUV has gone all-hybrid with the twin-turbo V6...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy