mycanyonlake.com
Children’s Advocacy Center of Comal County Opens Canyon Lake Branch
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the nonprofit Children’s Advocacy Center of Comal County’s (CACCC) new Canyon Lake Counseling Center is scheduled from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The facility is located at 18382 FM 306 Suite 103. The public is invited to attend. Food and drinks will be served.
San Antonio River Authority giving away free trees
SAN ANTONIO — The 2022 River Symposium is here! A free tree giveaway will be taking place at Confluence Park on Saturday, courtesy of the San Antonio River Authority. Those who want a tree can go pick up a young native tree and a one gallon pot to plant at home. The symposium also provides an opportunity to get delicious snacks from food trucks, participate in a paddling race and learn more about the local river basin.
seguintoday.com
Guadalupe, Comal Counties come out to Relay
(Seguin) — Seguin and New Braunfels are often considered rivals. But when it comes to fighting cancer, both communities are proving that they’re “Better Together.”. “Better Together” of course was not only the theme but the result of this year’s Guadalupe & Comal Counties Relay for Life 2022. Held this past weekend at Max Starcke Park, both communities, for the first time, teamed up in the fight against cancer.
Texas' iconic Black's BBQ chain illegally let managers keep $230,000 in worker tips, feds say
The order affects 274 workers at Black's, which operates restaurants in Austin, New Braunfels, Lockhart and San Marcos.
mesquite-news.com
Beto O’Rourke concludes campaign tour as Greg Abbott addresses rally in Alice, Texas
Beto O’Rourke wraps up his 49-day tour of Texas in San Antonio. An event surrounded by music, merchandise, local artists and community sounds more like a farmers market or artisan fair when, in reality, it is a final push to assemble Democratic voters in Texas. Nestled in the heart...
saobserver.com
ALAMO CITY- THE 2ND HIGHEST ILLITERATE IN TEXAS
Many holidays are celebrated and in the Alamo City we go wild for Fiesta but there isn’t an emphasis on reading programs as much as other celebrations in our city. Every September 8th is a holiday set aside for literacy but many don’t know about it. Celebrating literacy is a special day that recognizes the attack on illiteracy in America which is celebrated Nationally on September 8th of each year.
Lennar builds $270K homes on 198-acre New Braunfels housing community
The community will sit on 198-acres.
mycanyonlake.com
Comal Schools, County Offices Close Friday for Biggest County Fair in Central Texas
All Comal County schools, county and City of New Braunfels offices will close Friday in observance of the Comal County Fair Day holiday. The fair parade winds its way through New Braunfels beginning at 9 a.m. The route runs from S. Seguin Avenue. to Main Plaza then on to E....
$3.4 million wine tasting rooms to begin construction in Fredericksburg
A two-story wine tasting room to begin construction this year.
Hanna: Bexar County Sheriff's Political Grandstanding Reduces Trust in Law Enforcement
SAN ANGELO, TX – Tom Green County Sheriff Nick Hanna had advice for fellow Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. During his speech to the monthly Pachyderm Club in San Angelo today, the Sheriff spoke on a number of topics including illegal immigration. He said San Antonio's sheriff was grandstanding for the "blue" national media and pulling a political stunt that will harm public trust in law enforcement over Salazar's politically motivated investigation of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' actions last week. Desantis last week teamed up with Texas Governor Greg Abbott to fly 48 illegal aliens…
CBS Austin
DOL: Central Texas BBQ restaurant operator illegally gave employee tips to managers
AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) says it's recovered over $200,000 in back wages for over 200 workers from a company that runs multiple barbeque restaurants in the Central Texas area. According to the DOL, Black’s Barbecue Inc., Kent Black’s Lockhart Barbecue Inc., and New Braunfels...
KTSA
San Antonio area school is one of 31 Blue Ribbon Schools in Texas
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio-area elementary school is on a list of 31 Texas schools to be recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. Somerset Elementary School of the Somerset ISD is the Blue Ribbon School closest to the San Antonio Metro. The award is given by the U.S. Department of Education and it is based on a schools’ overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.
mycanyonlake.com
Expert Says Hill Country Can Protect Aquifers by Protecting Land
Sharlene Leurig, a water-planning expert, says the best way to protect aquifers in the face of drought and explosive growth is to keep the land above their recharge zones as open as possible. The CEO of Texas Water Trade will discuss “Protecting Land to Protect Water” 6 p.m. Wednesday at...
San Antonio residents fear townhomes could disrupt O.P. Schnabel trails
Project plans to build 60 lots on the 11-acre undeveloped property.
KSAT 12
New Braunfels residents can get rid of expired medication, shred sensitive documents at community events Oct. 29
NEW BRAUNFELS – New Braunfels Utilities will host two community events on Saturday, October 29. Operation MedSafe and Community Shred Day will be held at the Comal County Fairgrounds, 701 E. Common Street, from 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. New Braunfels Utilities and the New Braunfels Police Department...
mycanyonlake.com
Sept. 22 Lake & River Conditions for Canyon Lake
A lizard suns himself on the shores of Canyon Lake. Current Conditions as of 9:27 a.m. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water from Canyon Reservoir into the Lower Guadalupe River at 71 cfs. During periods of heavy rain, flow rates can change rapidly and become dangerous. Central Texas...
mycanyonlake.com
Comal ISD Names New Superintendent with ‘Whole Child’ Approach to Education
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD (CFBISD) Supt. John Chapman will replace Andrew Kim as superintendent of Comal ISD. The announcement came at Comal ISD’s board of trustees meeting Monday. A 21-day, state-mandated waiting period now begins to allow for negotiations and vetting before Chapman officially assumes the position. Kim resigned in...
conceptcarz.com
Sequoia Plants New Roots in Texas
Toyota's San Antonio plant begins production of the all-new, all-hybrid Sequoia. Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Texas (Toyota Texas) celebrates the start of production for the all-new, all-hybrid Toyota Sequoia – electrified with passion and power. This born in Texas, built by Texans SUV has gone all-hybrid with the twin-turbo V6...
San Antonio landmark demolition approved, making way for food truck park
The landmark was hit by a fire in March.
Sheriff McNamara speaks on Bexar County Sheriff’s migrant investigation
MCLENNAN CO, Texas (FOX 44) — A San Antonio sheriff is opening an investigation into a group of migrants who were flown from the area to Florida and then up to Martha’s Vineyard. “What this sheriff has said in Bexar County is totally wrong,” McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said. “He has zero authority to […]
