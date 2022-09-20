ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Vote for the #44Strong Football Friday Night Player of the Week

By Brendan Robertson, Joey Gill
 2 days ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Vote for the #44Strong Football Friday Night Week 5 Player of the Week. Check out all the action from Week 5 of Football Friday Night here.

Austin Parks # 44 STRONG, Inc is a non-profit organization started by Melissa Parks in the fond memory of her late son, Austin Parks, who passed away following a long and hard battle with cancer. Austin was a standout player for the Lincoln County Red Devils. You can find out more about the organization here.

Week 5 Nominees:

Cameron Davis – Wagener-Salley

Davis had 26 carries for 189 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 27-22 win over HKT. He also had a two-point conversion and an interception.

Quan Edmonds – Strom Thurmond

In his first start this season back from injury, Edmonds was 26-of-36 passing for 231 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Rebels 29-21 win over Evans.

Marshall Flowers – Burke County

Flowers orchestrated Burke County’s come-from-behind overtime win over Oconee County, 28-21. He was 13-of-22 passing for 183 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-tying touchdown and the winner in overtime. He also had a rushing touchdown.

Clark Jackson – Aquinas

Jackson carried the ball 22 times for 150 yards, caught 10 passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns. On defense he racked up 12 tackles and two sacks in a 27-20 loss to Harlem.

Joseph Jean – Grovetown

Jean had 14 carries for 161 and four touchdowns in Grovetown’s 49-27 win over Jefferson County. Two of his touchdown runs were more than 50 yards.

Ryan Newman – Harlem

Newman was 8-of-15 passing for 176 yards and 2 touchdowns in Harlem’s 27-20 win over Aquinas. His touchdown passes were a 60-yarder to Jon Jon Howard and the eventual game winner to Keundris Williams from 4th & 21 on the Aquinas 28 yard line.

Tyler Smith – Barnwell

Smith rushed for 263 yards and four touchdowns on 27 carries in Barnwell’s 35-14 win over Aiken. He had more than 150 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. He leads the state in rushing yards with 1,111 through five games.

D.J. Walton – Evans

Walton was 14-of24 passing for 230 yards and two touchdowns. He added 17 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown in the Knights’ 27-21 loss to Strom Thurmond

fox5atlanta.com

Lords of the Flies plaguing Georgia homeowners

LOUISVILLE, Ga. - The owners of a defunct Georgia dairy farm agreed to pay $85,000 for causing a toxic spill that killed nearly 1,700 fish. The June fish kill happened after David and Roger McAvoy allowed liquid waste — called soil amendments — to leak into a nearby Wilkes County river.
WILKES COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Bus line launches express routes from Augusta, elsewhere in CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Megabus has partnered with Southeastern Stages to add more than a dozen cities that can be reached from Augusta without changing buses. The new routes will leave from the Augusta Transit Center at 1546 Broad St. Also served by the new route will be:. Aiken, S.C.,...
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Man Killed in Late-Night Wreck in South Augusta

A late-night crash in south Augusta has left one person dead. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said 55-year-old Kenneth Allen Key of Keysville was behind the wheel of a tanker truck that hit a vehicle parked on the side of the road in the 4600 block of Peach Orchard Road.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

ADPS looking for endangered, runaway teenager with health issues

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken Department of Public Safety is looking for a runaway teenager. According to ADPS, Mariah Simmons, 16, is an endangered runaway with health issues. If anyone sees her or has any information that will lead to her being found, please contact ADPS at (803) 642-7620.
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

WJBF

