Vote for the #44Strong Football Friday Night Player of the Week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Vote for the #44Strong Football Friday Night Week 5 Player of the Week. Check out all the action from Week 5 of Football Friday Night here.

Austin Parks # 44 STRONG, Inc is a non-profit organization started by Melissa Parks in the fond memory of her late son, Austin Parks, who passed away following a long and hard battle with cancer. Austin was a standout player for the Lincoln County Red Devils. You can find out more about the organization here.

Week 5 Nominees:

Cameron Davis – Wagener-Salley

Davis had 26 carries for 189 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 27-22 win over HKT. He also had a two-point conversion and an interception.

Quan Edmonds – Strom Thurmond

In his first start this season back from injury, Edmonds was 26-of-36 passing for 231 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Rebels 29-21 win over Evans.

Marshall Flowers – Burke County

Flowers orchestrated Burke County’s come-from-behind overtime win over Oconee County, 28-21. He was 13-of-22 passing for 183 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-tying touchdown and the winner in overtime. He also had a rushing touchdown.

Clark Jackson – Aquinas

Jackson carried the ball 22 times for 150 yards, caught 10 passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns. On defense he racked up 12 tackles and two sacks in a 27-20 loss to Harlem.

Joseph Jean – Grovetown

Jean had 14 carries for 161 and four touchdowns in Grovetown’s 49-27 win over Jefferson County. Two of his touchdown runs were more than 50 yards.

Ryan Newman – Harlem

Newman was 8-of-15 passing for 176 yards and 2 touchdowns in Harlem’s 27-20 win over Aquinas. His touchdown passes were a 60-yarder to Jon Jon Howard and the eventual game winner to Keundris Williams from 4th & 21 on the Aquinas 28 yard line.

Tyler Smith – Barnwell

Smith rushed for 263 yards and four touchdowns on 27 carries in Barnwell’s 35-14 win over Aiken. He had more than 150 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. He leads the state in rushing yards with 1,111 through five games.

D.J. Walton – Evans

Walton was 14-of24 passing for 230 yards and two touchdowns. He added 17 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown in the Knights’ 27-21 loss to Strom Thurmond

