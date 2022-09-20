Read full article on original website
Related
WKRC
Enjoy a more intimiate Oktoberfest in Newport
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There's yet another chance to celebrate Oktoberfest, this time in a more intimate setting. Ludwig Roll shares a preview of Newport's Oktoberfest which kicks off Sept. 23.
WKRC
Police: Reports of an active shooter at Princeton High School are a hoax
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - Numerous law enforcement agencies were called to Princeton High School for a report of an active shooter but Sharonville Police say it was a hoax. All students are safe and accounted for, say Princeton officials. Numerous emergency crews were called to the school at about 10:15...
WKRC
Truck driver flown to hospital after crash in Pendleton County
PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A highway in Pendleton County, Kentucky, is back open after a crash involving an animal feed truck Wednesday. The crash happened at US 27 and Country Club Drive, south of Butler, Kentucky. The driver was trying to avoid another vehicle when it lost control and crashed.
WKRC
Police say passenger in Villa Hills crash has died
VILLA HILLS, Ky. (WKRC) - A woman has died days after a crash in Villa Hills. Police say Rosemary Newberry, 82, passed away Wednesday. Police say a driver was headed south on Bromley Crescent Springs Road when the vehicle went off of the road Saturday afternoon. It ran over a large piece of wood or a pole that was in the grass.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRC
No mail delivery for months on local street following postal worker dog attack
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - It's been months since residents on Clinton Springs Lane in Avondale have had mail delivered to their homes. The postal service stopped going there after a mail carrier was attacked by a dog. It’s now become a growing headache for the locals. “I just wish...
WKRC
Police asking for help finding suspect in Corryville shooting that paralyzed man
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police want help tracking down a suspect in a shooting that left a man paralyzed. The shooting happened on West Corry Street in Corryville in August. Court documents say Richawn Walker waited in his vehicle in the parking lot of a Walgreen's, and fought with the victim before shooting him.
WKRC
Butler County 'Silent Watch' raises awareness about mental illness, suicide among veterans
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A poignant display Wednesday in Butler County will raise awareness about suicide among veterans. The Butler County Veterans Service Commission organized a "Silent Watch" at the intersection of High and Veterans Streets in Hamilton. Starting at 7 a.m. volunteers stood watch over an empty casket. More...
WKRC
Blue Ash Police looking for man they say stole packages from retirement home
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKRC) - Blue Ash Police are asking for help finding a suspected thief. They say the man was able to get into a retirement center and steal packages. Detectives say the door was locked, but the man waited until an unsuspecting person entered the building and he followed them inside.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRC
Police exhaust all resources as search for missing man with dementia enters 3rd day
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - From search dogs to drones, helicopters and search software, law enforcement is using an all-hands-on-deck approach to finding Henry Parker, an East Walnut Hills man with dementia who went missing on Saturday. Hamilton County Urban Search and Rescue let Local 12 inside their command mobile unit. "Everything...
WKRC
New brewery just opened in shuttered Rivertown Brewing space
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market craft brewery spent $4.3 million overhauling the shuttered Rivertown Brewing space in Monroe, and it just opened its doors to the public. Moeller Brew Barn, which Nick Moeller opened in Maria Stein, Ohio, in 2015, hosted its grand opening in the former Rivertown...
WKRC
House destroyed by fire in South Fairmount
SOUTH FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (WKRC) - A house was completely destroyed by a fire in South Fairmount early Thursday. The fire was reported around 3 a.m. on Harrison Avenue near Tremont Avenue. Officials say the home was abandoned. No injuries were reported. The cause is still under investigation.
WKRC
Blue Ash gun dealer pleads guilty to manufacturing firearms without a license
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKRC) - The owner of a Blue Ash gun shop has admitted to manufacturing firearms without a license, selling them and knowingly reporting sales incorrectly on federal forms. Limin Ye, 53, owns and runs Opticzoom and Limin Sports Gun Shop. In January, the ATF conducted a compliance...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKRC
$104 million in Cincinnati housing projects land city backing
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati’s Department of Community and Economic Development awarded more than $7 million to nine affordable housing projects throughout the city that will spur a total investment of nearly $104 million. Mayor Aftab Pureval along with city councilmember Reggie Harris announced the $7.1 million for...
WKRC
Police investigate after report of shots fired in New Richmond
NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a report that shots were fired Wednesday night in New Richmond. Officers were called to the scene at Front Street and Quarry Street around 8:30 p.m. An investigation revealed that no one was shot, but crime scene tape was put up...
WKRC
Suspect in murder of man on Covington bridge says she didn't pull the trigger
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Covington Police say they've charged a woman in the fatal shooting of a man walking home from work. Latoya Dale faces murder and robbery charges. Virgil Steward was walking on the 15th Street Bridge on August 19 when he was shot and killed. The robbers got away with just $6.
WKRC
Cincinnati Zoo says 3 orphaned manatees are ready to return to Florida waters
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Soon it will be time to say goodbye to SwimShady, Alby and Manhattan. The orphaned manatees will return to Florida soon. The Cincinnati Zoo's primary goal was to put some weight on those manatees. “These three have consumed about 166,158 lbs of food, mostly lettuce, during their...
WKRC
Man arrested after allegedly stealing beer, swinging butcher knife at man inside UDF
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was arrested for allegedly stealing beer and swinging a butcher knife at another man inside a United Dairy Farmers in Springdale. Officers responded to the UDF on Springfield Pike and Kemper Road Tuesday for a report of a man waving a knife at customers.
WKRC
Woman injured in critical condition after Clifton hit-and-run
CLIFTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman was seriously injured in a hit-and-run overnight in Clifton. It happened just before 2 a.m. Wednesday on McAlpin Avenue near Middleton Avenue. Police say a 21-year-old woman was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene. She was taken to the hospital, where...
WKRC
Woman arrested in connection with husband's murder, man charged with dismembering the body
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman has been arrested in connection with her husband's murder, and his daughter's boyfriend is charged with trying to get rid of his body. Police responded to the couple’s house on Stone Path Drive near Manchester Road for a welfare check on Tuesday around 9 p.m. According to court documents, they found the dismembered body of Jeffrey Fellman in the garage of his home with his wife, 59-year-old Bonnie Vaughn.
WKRC
Study examines possible pain treatment for patients with arthritis in their knees
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local sports medicine specialists are sharing research, they say, will help your knees. A study looked at what may and may not work for you if you have osteoarthritis of the knee. It was specifically looking at viscosupplementation, or using injections of hyaluronic acid (HA) to see...
Comments / 0