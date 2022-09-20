ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock Garden and Arts Center closed due to fire

 2 days ago
Due to damage from a fire Monday evening, the Garden and Arts Center, located at 4215 University Ave., will remain closed until Monday, Oct. 3, according to a statement from the city of Lubbock.

For more information please call 806-775-3561, or email gac@mylubbock.us.

The Lubbock Fire Marshal's office is investigating the blaze that was reported about 6:53 p.m. Monday at the building. Responding crews were quickly able to extinguish the blaze, with damage limited mostly to the building's exterior, Lubbock Fire Rescue announced late Monday. The facility was closed at the time.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the blaze, which remains under investigation.

