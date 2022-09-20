ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhea County, TN

Couple arrested after multiple car thefts throughout two states

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A couple was arrested after events involving multiple car thefts throughout Tennessee and Kentucky, according to Roane County Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Keith Walker and Jacklyn Walker were both arrested near Clay Hollow Road after detectives investigated a car theft ring from Tennessee to Kentucky.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
Body Cam Footage from Incident at ERHS

The following is a statement from Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett. “As I committed to yesterday, the HCSO is officially releasing the School Resource Deputy body worn camera (BWC) footage relative to the incident on September 20, 2022 at East Ridge High School. I believe the contents of the video...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
$10,000 Reward Offered For Return of Stolen Safe

From Local 3 News: A large safe was stolen last week from a Dayton business, and both the Dayton Police Department as well as the Rhea County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help. The safe was stolen Wednesday, September 14 from Sharpe’s Cabinets. A $10,000...
DAYTON, TN
Rhea County, TN
Dayton, TN
Dayton, TN
Rhea County, TN
SRD body cam footage revealed of East Ridge student arrest

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF) — The controversial arrest of an East Ridge High School student now has new video available to watch online. Today, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office released the school resource deputy’s body cam footage on YouTube. According to an affidavit, SRD Tyler McRae was...
EAST RIDGE, TN
CUMBERLAND CO SCHOOL IDENTIFIED WHERE SUSPICOUS LIQUID WAS DISCOVERED

We’ve learned which Cumberland County School a suspicious liquid was brought to yesterday morning. A joint press release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department and Director of Schools William Stepp stated the following:. This morning, school administrators received a report that a student brought a suspicious liquid to...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
Police Briefs for September 22

The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. 6900 block Glenn Erol Way (Child Locked in Vehicle 22-013105):. Police and fire responded to a seven-year-old autistic child locked in a vehicle. The child had apparently carried his grandmother’s keys into the car as they were preparing for school and locked himself in.
EAST RIDGE, TN
Cyclist killed in Roane County crash, THP says

Your headlines from 9/22 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Roane County couple arrested for car theft, Hiker rescued in the Smokies, Plane crash investigation. Tenn. National Guard completes emergency air evacuation to rescue hiker just outside of Gatlinburg. Updated: 17 hours ago. Members of the Tennessee National Guard rescued...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
East Ridge High School Arrest Incident

The following statement is from Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett. “On Tuesday, September 20, one of our Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputies (SRD) assigned to East Ridge High School was called to the school’s gymnasium for the report of a disorder between an 18 year old student, Tauris Sledge, and a member of the school’s staff.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
Pickett remembered for his generosity

An officer-involved shooting in Grundy County last Wednesday night left a Gruetli-Lagger man dead. At approximately 10 p.m., deputies from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of the 5800 block of Colony Road in Gruetli-Laager after receiving reports of a man with a rifle pointing it at passing vehicles.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
(UPDATED) Smithville Police Make Arrests in Greenbrook Park Vandalism

Smithville Police have made three arrests in a vandalism investigation at Greenbrook Park. Chief Mark Collins said 19-year-old Daisy Morales and 19-year-old Alex Diaz Vidal are each charged with vandalism over $1,000 and burglary. A juvenile was also involved and will be charged in a juvenile petition. Both Morales and Vidal have been released on their own recognizance and will appear in General Sessions Court on October 6.
SMITHVILLE, TN
Driver killed in morning crash in northern Hamilton County

GEORGETOWN, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Sheriff’s Office has released some information about a fatal wreck this morning on the north end of the Hamilton County. A single vehicle crashed around 7:30 AM on Highway 60 near B & K Ranch Road in the Georgetown area. First responders found...
GEORGETOWN, TN
Afternoon bank robbery on Gunbarrel Road

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are looking for a bank robber who struck this afternoon in the Hamilton Place area. Police say a man held a clerk at gunpoint in the 1600 block of Gunbarrel Road before 3:30 PM. The robber got away before police arrived. No one was...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Arrest of East Ridge High Student Raises Controversy

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- An arrest of a student at East Ridge High School on Tuesday was shared on social media and went viral causing controversy in the community. A 16 second video inside of the school’s gym shows a Hamilton County SRO, Tyler Mcrae, arresting a 18 year old student, Tarius Sledge, by first pulling his hair, then pulling his backpack and throwing the student up a set of stairs on the bleachers of the gym. Mr. Sledge is audibly heard saying that he was not resisting arrest.
EAST RIDGE, TN

