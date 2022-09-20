Read full article on original website
Related
WTVCFOX
TBI investigating officer involved shooting during traffic stop in Coffee County
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says that a THP Trooper was shot during a traffic stop in Coffee County on I-24 Thursday night. The TBI says that preliminary information shows that around 11 p.m. Thursday troopers with THP stopped a vehicle that was driving along I-24 West in Coffee County.
WATE
Couple arrested after multiple car thefts throughout two states
KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A couple was arrested after events involving multiple car thefts throughout Tennessee and Kentucky, according to Roane County Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Keith Walker and Jacklyn Walker were both arrested near Clay Hollow Road after detectives investigated a car theft ring from Tennessee to Kentucky.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Body Cam Footage from Incident at ERHS
The following is a statement from Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett. “As I committed to yesterday, the HCSO is officially releasing the School Resource Deputy body worn camera (BWC) footage relative to the incident on September 20, 2022 at East Ridge High School. I believe the contents of the video...
mymix1041.com
$10,000 Reward Offered For Return of Stolen Safe
From Local 3 News: A large safe was stolen last week from a Dayton business, and both the Dayton Police Department as well as the Rhea County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help. The safe was stolen Wednesday, September 14 from Sharpe’s Cabinets. A $10,000...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVCFOX
'Whoever did this stole from the kids:' Booster club burglarized in Red Bank Thursday
RED BANK, Tenn. — Someone made off with more than $20,000 in equipment from the Red Bank Booster Club overnight Thursday, and Red Bank Police are now investigating, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. We spoke with Booster Club President Andy Winters late Thursday morning. He says items...
WDEF
SRD body cam footage revealed of East Ridge student arrest
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF) — The controversial arrest of an East Ridge High School student now has new video available to watch online. Today, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office released the school resource deputy’s body cam footage on YouTube. According to an affidavit, SRD Tyler McRae was...
Cyclist fatally struck by car in Harriman
A woman was pronounced dead Wednesday after she was struck by a car while riding a bicycle in Harriman.
Tennessee neighbor protects business, holds suspect at gunpoint until police arrive
When a suspicious man was circling a McMinnville business while the owners were away Friday night, neighbors took matters into their own hands to protect the store.
IN THIS ARTICLE
crossvillenews1st.com
CUMBERLAND CO SCHOOL IDENTIFIED WHERE SUSPICOUS LIQUID WAS DISCOVERED
We’ve learned which Cumberland County School a suspicious liquid was brought to yesterday morning. A joint press release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department and Director of Schools William Stepp stated the following:. This morning, school administrators received a report that a student brought a suspicious liquid to...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for September 22
The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. 6900 block Glenn Erol Way (Child Locked in Vehicle 22-013105):. Police and fire responded to a seven-year-old autistic child locked in a vehicle. The child had apparently carried his grandmother’s keys into the car as they were preparing for school and locked himself in.
WTVCFOX
Watch: Hour-long body camera video shows more context for East Ridge High student arrest
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Body camera footage from an incident involving an SRO arresting a student at East Ridge High School has been released by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. The video is over an hour long and was uploaded to YouTube. An affidavit shows 18-year-old Tauris Sledge was...
wvlt.tv
Cyclist killed in Roane County crash, THP says
Your headlines from 9/22 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Roane County couple arrested for car theft, Hiker rescued in the Smokies, Plane crash investigation. Tenn. National Guard completes emergency air evacuation to rescue hiker just outside of Gatlinburg. Updated: 17 hours ago. Members of the Tennessee National Guard rescued...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eastridgenewsonline.com
East Ridge High School Arrest Incident
The following statement is from Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett. “On Tuesday, September 20, one of our Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputies (SRD) assigned to East Ridge High School was called to the school’s gymnasium for the report of a disorder between an 18 year old student, Tauris Sledge, and a member of the school’s staff.
WDEF
VIDEO: Brainerd student exchanges blows with SRO at Rec Center
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police have released video of the arrest of a student at the Brainerd Rec Center on Wednesday afternoon (This is not the East Ridge case). Police say the SRO responded to a fight at the Rec Center and located the suspect. He says he was trying...
Grundy County Herald
Pickett remembered for his generosity
An officer-involved shooting in Grundy County last Wednesday night left a Gruetli-Lagger man dead. At approximately 10 p.m., deputies from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of the 5800 block of Colony Road in Gruetli-Laager after receiving reports of a man with a rifle pointing it at passing vehicles.
wjle.com
(UPDATED) Smithville Police Make Arrests in Greenbrook Park Vandalism
Smithville Police have made three arrests in a vandalism investigation at Greenbrook Park. Chief Mark Collins said 19-year-old Daisy Morales and 19-year-old Alex Diaz Vidal are each charged with vandalism over $1,000 and burglary. A juvenile was also involved and will be charged in a juvenile petition. Both Morales and Vidal have been released on their own recognizance and will appear in General Sessions Court on October 6.
WDEF
Driver killed in morning crash in northern Hamilton County
GEORGETOWN, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Sheriff’s Office has released some information about a fatal wreck this morning on the north end of the Hamilton County. A single vehicle crashed around 7:30 AM on Highway 60 near B & K Ranch Road in the Georgetown area. First responders found...
WDEF
Afternoon bank robbery on Gunbarrel Road
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are looking for a bank robber who struck this afternoon in the Hamilton Place area. Police say a man held a clerk at gunpoint in the 1600 block of Gunbarrel Road before 3:30 PM. The robber got away before police arrived. No one was...
WDEF
Arrest of East Ridge High Student Raises Controversy
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- An arrest of a student at East Ridge High School on Tuesday was shared on social media and went viral causing controversy in the community. A 16 second video inside of the school’s gym shows a Hamilton County SRO, Tyler Mcrae, arresting a 18 year old student, Tarius Sledge, by first pulling his hair, then pulling his backpack and throwing the student up a set of stairs on the bleachers of the gym. Mr. Sledge is audibly heard saying that he was not resisting arrest.
Comments / 2