DLN Roundup: Unionville nips Kennett in golf
The Unionville golf team survived windy conditions to knock off Kennett 201-205 at Hartefeld Golf Course on Thursday. Ryan Megill paced the Longhorns (8-2) with a 36. Jax Puskar recorded a 40 and Jack Coleman added a 41. Kasim Narinesingh-Smith and freshman Lily Kochersperger had 39s for the Blue Demons,...
Unionville volleyball squad remains perfect after sweeping up-and-coming Avon Grove
East Marlborough >> Facing an up-and-coming, never-say-die Avon Grove girls volleyball squad that entered Thursday’s contest with a 7-1 record, host Unionville started a bit slowly but gathered momentum en route to a 3-0 sweep, posting scores of 25-17, 25-19 and 25-13. The Longhorns are now 10-0, and are ranked first in the PIAA District 1 4A volleyball rankings.
Chester County Week Five Football Previews
We are going into Week five, which is the halfway mark in the scholastic football regular season and the slate of games feature a number of Ches-Mont League croosover games, while Conestoga and Malvern Prep have tough matchups to contend with. Here is a look at all the Week Five action.
Rehak leads Methacton over Upper Perkiomen in battle of division leaders
FAIRVIEW VILLAGE >> The Methacton field hockey team has had a freshman player or two step right into the starting lineup and spotlight the last few seasons. And Ceci Rehak has continued that tradition this year by making an immediate impact for the Warriors. She scored both of her team’s goals on Wednesday afternoon at Warrior Stadium as Methacton won a battle of Pioneer Athletic Conference division leaders against Upper Perkiomen, 2-1.
Pennridge keeps rolling , tops CR North in clash of SOL division leaders
EAST ROCKHILL >> Change has been good for the Pennridge boys’ soccer program. After dropping back-to-back games against Central Bucks East and Central Bucks West earlier this month, the Rams took a step back and asked themselves where they were, where they wanted to be and what they would have to do to get there. A couple changes later, and a switch from SOL Colonial foes to SOL Patriot opponents in the crossover part of the schedule helped get things back on track.
Avon Grove shrugs off slow start to top Unionville
EAST MARLBOROUGH >> The Avon Grove field hockey team came into Thursday’s Ches-Mont League clash with Unionville with an 8-1 record. Their only came in a nonleague contest to Cardinal O’Hara. The Longhorns are fresh off a big win over perennial Ches-Mont power Downingtown West, so expectations were for a hotly contested game.
Girls Soccer: First-place Perkiomen Valley draws with Spring-Ford
ROYERSFORD >> The Perkiomen Valley girls soccer team is sticking to what it knows. “We’re coming in as the underdog,” says senior Dorothy Chesshire. It’s hard to argue considering she and the current Vikings spent the rest of their high school careers outside the top tier of the Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty Division.
Lansdale Catholic edges Conwell-Egan on D’Alterio’s 2OT goal
LANSDALE >> Lansdale Catholic boys soccer coach Casey Farrell urged an attacking approach throughout a tight battle with visiting Conwell-Egan Tuesday afternoon. It took until the second overtime but the Crusaders finally executed the strategy to claim a key Philadelphia Catholic League victory over the Eagles. “That was the talk...
Week 5 Preview: Owen J. Roberts, Boyertown aiming to reel in Liberty front-runners
The road to the Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty Division title goes through Perkiomen Valley and Spring-Ford – and the other contenders know it. “Beating [Spring-Ford and Perkiomen Valley] is our top goal,” said Brandon Kelley, a senior defensive end for Owen J. Roberts. “We haven’t done that yet, so a successful season means beating at least one of those teams.”
Pezzeca’s goal stands up as Strath Haven scrambles past Haverford
HAVERFORD — The plan from Strath Haven Tuesday night was, by high school soccer standards, fairly sophisticated. Knowing that Haverford held the edge in midfield playmaking, particularly on home turf, the Panthers went to A.G. Cornog Field to play a high press. The high offside line carried risks, requiring consistent pressure to players in possession trying to pick out passes, and a steep price to pay if they got it wrong.
Plymouth Whitemarsh freshman Emily Dobrowolski making immediate impact
WHITEMARSH >> Emily Dobrowolski is only a few weeks in to her high school career, but she is already making a big impact for Plymouth Whitemarsh. The freshman midfielder scored both goals in a 2-0 win over Lower Moreland Wednesday at Plymouth Whitemarsh High School. “Emily has been an amazing...
Rustin edges Kennett again to successfully defend C-M American title
NEW GARDEN >> Having to replace a star-studded senior class can be quite a challenge for just about any golf team, but not West Chester Rustin. Head coach Joe Paris lost five seniors from last season’s division champs, but his Golden Knights edged upstart Kennett 193-196 on Wednesday at Hartefeld National to capture the Ches-Mont American once again. It was Rustin’s second victory over the Blue Demons this season, and both came by the identical margin of three strokes.
Mercury Roundup (Sept. 22): Spring-Ford golf caps 10-0 run through PAC
Owen J. Roberts (219): Stefania Fedun 34, Noah Grabowicz 43, Grady Jones 46, Brody Calle 48, Patrick Schlegel 48. Spring-Ford (189): Jaden Minter 35, Luke Fazio 37, Charlie Ferrise 37, Chris DeHaan 40, Abe McNelly 40. Owen J. Roberts 198, Norristown 320. At Kimberton. OJR: Stefania Fedun 35, Luke Riefenstahl...
Delco Roundup: Carberry, Carpenter and Bube net Chi a stunner over AP
Academy Park has experienced nothing but success in Del Val League girls tennis action over the last nine-plus seasons. But Chichester brought the Knights’ 65-match Del Val winning streak to an end Tuesday. Three-set wins by Courtney Carberry at first singles and Kaitlyn Carpenter and Rachel Bube at first...
Column: Martin has Great Valley back on track
We are halfway home in the scholastic football regular season and the Ches-Mont League has produced some mild and not-so-mild surprises so far. Kennett has emerged as a top team in the Ches-Mont American Division, as its win last week over West Chester Rustin proved. Things are not so surprising in the National Division as the big three of.
The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Local Roundup (Sept. 20): Upper Moreland girls soccer solves Upper Dublin in overtime
Upper Moreland 3, Upper Dublin 2, OT: The Cardinals scored the first two goals of the game, but the Bears rallied with goals from Willow Taylor, Kylie Wiest and Maggie Brophy to pull out the win on Tuesday in SOL play. Wiest also finished with two assists. Alaina Sanders and Erin Seabrook scored for Upper Dublin. Upper Moreland trailed 2-0 through the first 57 minutes but their transition offense then started to click with Taylor and Wiest hooking up for the first two goals. Then in overtime Wiest slotted a ball over to Maggie Brophy for the gamewinner.
Pennridge girls win it in overtime over Wissahickon; Trojan boys topple Rams
EAST ROCKHILL >> Ally Ricciardi’s shooting touch brought a fitting climax to the Rams’ overtime thriller with Wissahickon Tuesday night. “It felt so good because I had really been struggling with following through on my shots and placing them where I wanted to place them,” said a smiling Ricciardi. “So being able to place the shots and put them in there where we really needed to was really exciting.”
Daily Local News roundup (Sept. 21): Unionville clinches Ches-Mont girls golf title with win against D-East
The Unionville High School girls’ golf team defeated Downingtown East, 167-180, Wednesday at Whitford CC (9 Holes – par 36). The victory gave the Longhorns a 9-0 record and solidified another Ches-Mont girls golf title for Unionville. The Longhorns were led by Mary Dunigan (36), Mira Patel (season-low 40), Sarina Patel (45) and Reagan Wilson (46). The Cougars’ top scorers were Mia Pace (39), Silvana Gonzalez (42) and Julia Nawalany (48).
