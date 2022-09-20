Upper Moreland 3, Upper Dublin 2, OT: The Cardinals scored the first two goals of the game, but the Bears rallied with goals from Willow Taylor, Kylie Wiest and Maggie Brophy to pull out the win on Tuesday in SOL play. Wiest also finished with two assists. Alaina Sanders and Erin Seabrook scored for Upper Dublin. Upper Moreland trailed 2-0 through the first 57 minutes but their transition offense then started to click with Taylor and Wiest hooking up for the first two goals. Then in overtime Wiest slotted a ball over to Maggie Brophy for the gamewinner.

WILLOW GROVE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO