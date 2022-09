In recent years, culinary tastemakers across the nation have started to realize something we’ve known for a while: St. Louis has a truly extraordinary food scene. Citing a slate of fresh new spots and up-and-coming talent, the food bloggers, celebrity chefs, and restaurant reviewers have coalesced around a narrative: That St. Louis has arrived, transitioning from flyover city to bona fide food destination. It’s an exciting development and one that is well-deserved. These new industry voices, filled with creativity and innovation, make right now a landmark moment to dine in St. Louis.

