Taylor Lewan injury update has Titans fearing the worst

The Tennessee Titans’ early-season woes appear to be on the verge of getting a whole lot worse after the latest injury update to star offensive lineman Taylor Lewan. The left tackle was injured on the Titans’ first offensive play during Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills and did not return to action. Now, according to AtoZ Sports, the Titans are concerned that Lewan’s injury may be season-ending.
Suspended Bobby Hart lobs spitting allegation at Titans’ Jeffery Simmons

The Buffalo Bills thrashed the Tennessee Titans in their Week 2 matchup by a score of 41-7. While not many folks were tuned in towards the end of the game given it’s blowout nature, there were some fireworks in the aftermath of the game when Bills offensive lineman Bobby Hart threw a punch at a Titans player in the tunnel heading off the field, but ended up hitting one of the Titans assistant coaches instead.
High school football player dies after on-field head injury

LINDEN, N.J. — A sophomore at a New Jersey high school has died after suffering a head injury during a football game two weeks ago. Xavier McClain was a sophomore at Linden High School and died Wednesday after collapsing on the field Sept. 9, WNBC reported. McClain took a hit during the second half of the game, and while he was able to get up, he collapsed again and had to be taken away in an ambulance.
NFL upholds one-game suspension for Bills OL Bobby Hart

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Bobby Hart had his one-game suspension upheld by the NFL. The NFL and NFLPA jointly announced that verdict on Thursday. Following Buffalo’s Week 2 meeting on Monday against the Tennessee Titans, the league announced that Hart had been suspended. Per a NFL release, Hart swung a punch at a Titans player after the 41-7 final and missed, hitting a coach instead.
