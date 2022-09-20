Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Taylor Lewan injury update has Titans fearing the worst
The Tennessee Titans’ early-season woes appear to be on the verge of getting a whole lot worse after the latest injury update to star offensive lineman Taylor Lewan. The left tackle was injured on the Titans’ first offensive play during Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills and did not return to action. Now, according to AtoZ Sports, the Titans are concerned that Lewan’s injury may be season-ending.
ESPN
Buffalo Bills' Bobby Hart suspended one game after hitting Tennessee Titans coach after game
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The NFL on Tuesday suspended Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Bobby Hart for one game after the league said he took a swing at a Titans player following Monday night's game but instead hit a Tennessee coach. Per the league's release announcing the suspension for violating unsportsmanlike conduct...
Suspended Bobby Hart lobs spitting allegation at Titans’ Jeffery Simmons
The Buffalo Bills thrashed the Tennessee Titans in their Week 2 matchup by a score of 41-7. While not many folks were tuned in towards the end of the game given it’s blowout nature, there were some fireworks in the aftermath of the game when Bills offensive lineman Bobby Hart threw a punch at a Titans player in the tunnel heading off the field, but ended up hitting one of the Titans assistant coaches instead.
High school football player dies after on-field head injury
LINDEN, N.J. — A sophomore at a New Jersey high school has died after suffering a head injury during a football game two weeks ago. Xavier McClain was a sophomore at Linden High School and died Wednesday after collapsing on the field Sept. 9, WNBC reported. McClain took a hit during the second half of the game, and while he was able to get up, he collapsed again and had to be taken away in an ambulance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dane Jackson Releases First Public Statement Since Scary Hit vs. Titans
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson has released his first public statement since his scary collision during last night's win over the Tennessee Titans. "All glory to God!! appreciate the love, support, and prayers from everyone. Bills mafia the best in the world!" he wrote on Twitter. Jackson suffered what looked...
Titans coach Mike Vrabel doubling down after 0-2 start, rout
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel has two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry, and the reigning AP NFL Coach of the Year is doubling down. Yes, despite the Titans’ first 0-2 start in a decade and coming off the ugliest loss of his tenure in a 41-7 loss to Buffalo on Monday night.
Titans' Mike Vrabel: No changes coming to coaching staff
After the Tennessee Titans got embarrassed on national television in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills, there was a thought that perhaps the team would make some changes, particularly to the coaching staff. During his day-after presser on Tuesday, head coach Mike Vrabel laid blame at the feet of the...
NFL upholds one-game suspension for Bills OL Bobby Hart
Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Bobby Hart had his one-game suspension upheld by the NFL. The NFL and NFLPA jointly announced that verdict on Thursday. Following Buffalo’s Week 2 meeting on Monday against the Tennessee Titans, the league announced that Hart had been suspended. Per a NFL release, Hart swung a punch at a Titans player after the 41-7 final and missed, hitting a coach instead.
NFL・
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
96K+
Followers
73K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0