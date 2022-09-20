ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU football’s 2023 schedule is complete: See the full list of opponents, dates

By Max Donaldson
The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43X1uh_0i3X9my000

LSU football's remaining 2023 schedule is officially set, as the SEC announced the Tigers' conference schedule on Tuesday.

LSU will face Missouri and Florida from the SEC East. It will play Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Alabama on the road and host Texas A&M, Arkansas and Auburn from the West.

The Tigers were already set to face Florida State in Orlando on Sept. 3 before facing Grambling on Sept. 9, Army on Oct. 21 and Georgia State on Nov. 18 in Tiger Stadium.

In coach Brian Kelly's first season, LSU is 2-1. The Tigers have defeated Southern and Mississippi State at home in consecutive weeks after falling in the season opener to Florida State in New Orleans.

LSU will host New Mexico in Tiger Stadium on Saturday (6:30 p.m., ESPN) before resuming conference play.

LSU football's 2023 schedule

Sept. 3 - LSU vs. Florida State (Orlando)

Sept. 9 - Grambling at LSU vs. Grambling

Sept. 16 - LSU at Mississippi State

Sept. 23 - Arkansas at LSU

Sept. 30 - LSU at Ole Miss

Oct. 7 - LSU at Missouri

Oct. 14 - Auburn at LSU

Oct. 21 - Army at LSU

Oct. 28 - Open

Nov. 4 - LSU at Alabama

Nov. 11 - Florida at LSU

Nov. 18 - Georgia State at LSU

Nov. 25 - Texas A&M at LSU

LSU FOOTBALL SPECIAL TEAMSLSU football: What's wrong with the Tigers' special teams? Brian Kelly explains

EMERY JONES, BRIAN KELLY SUCCESSLSU football: Brian Kelly says Emery Jones 'exceeded expectations' as freshman starter

LSU FOOTBALL SCHEDULE UPDATELSU football schedule update: TV, kickoff time announced for Auburn matchup on Oct. 1

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

Comments / 2

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU vs. New Mexico: Final thoughts and a prediction

New Mexico figures to provide LSU with more of a challenge than Southern did. And that could be a good thing for the Tigers. When LSU came off a 1-point loss to Florida State in the season opener, it had the FCS and outmanned Jaguars waiting in Tiger Stadium. The Tigers led 37-0 at the end of the 1st quarter, and that was that.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WKRG News 5

LSU football hit with probation, fine and more as NCAA announces penalties

INDIANAPOLIS. Ind. (BRPROUD) – The NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions has handed down their panel’s decision on LSU’s football recruiting violations. According to the NCAA, “the LSU football program violated recruiting rules when a former assistant coach and former assistant director of recruiting met separately with a prospect during the COVID-19 recruiting dead period […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Breaking: NCAA Announces Penalties For LSU Football

The NCAA announced on Thursday afternoon penalties for the LSU football program. LSU reportedly committed recruiting violations, leading to penalties for the Tigers football program. None of the penalties are severe. "The LSU football program violated recruiting rules when a former assistant coach and former assistant director of recruiting met...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Missouri State
City
Grambling, LA
State
Mississippi State
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Alabama State
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Arkansas State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

LSU’s full 2023 football schedule announced by SEC

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU will open the 2023 football season similar to the way it started 2022, by facing Florida State, but the game won’t be as close to home, the SEC announced on Tuesday, Sept. 20. FULL SCHEDULE:. Sept. 3 - Florida State (Orlando Fla.) Sept....
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

Should LSU football fans begin to worry about Kayshon Boutte?

LSU football generated a lot of buzz this offseason because of the talented players within the program. Nobody had high hopes for the Tigers this upcoming season, especially not in the national media. It was largely seen as a rebuilding year. Brian Kelly and his staff took over a trainwreck of a program, there was no way they were going to turn it around instantly.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Tina Howell

Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High School

On Friday, September 16th in a pre-game ceremony, Jarvis Landry received the special honor of having #80, his jersey number retired by Lutcher High School. Landry attended Lutcher, LSU and is now a wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints. While attending Lutcher, he was a three-sport athlete in football, basketball and track. During his 3 years playing for the Bulldogs, Landry racked up 241 receptions, 3,902 yards and 50 touchdowns. During his senior year, Landry was considered a five-star recruit according to Rivals.com and he was ranked the 4th best receiver in the country. After graduating from Lutcher, Landry attended LSU playing for 3 seasons under Les Miles. He was named a second team ALL-SEC selection in his junior year. Landry chose to forgo his senior season and declare for the 2014 NFL Draft, where he was drafted in the 2nd round, with the 63rd pick by the Miami Dolphins. Landry played 4 seasons in Miami until he was traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2018. In March of this year, he was released by the Browns. As a free agent, he was signed by the Saints in May. Landry recently changed his jersey number from #80 to #5, so it looks like he has retired his number as well.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Florida State#American Football#College Football#Sec#Tigers#Georgia State#Southern#Espn#Texas A M
Loyola Maroon

Women’s basketball has new faces

After a successful season last year, head women’s basketball coach, Kellie Kennedy added two new additions to her team, assistant coaches Samantha Thomas and Kaila Anderson. Both are eager for the upcoming season, they said. “I’m just excited to be back into this team atmosphere,” Thomas said, having missed...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

What's that one dish that you always search for in the menu when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is a good, juicy steak, then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving delicious food and are also praised by both travellers and local people, so if you haven't visited any of them, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area.
LOUISIANA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Fredo Bang Affiliate Seven7Hardaway Reportedly Shot & Killed In Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge, LA – Fredo Bang affiliate Seven7Hardaway has reportedly passed away as a result of his injuries following a shooting earlier this week in Baton Rouge. According to WBRZ, Hardaway (real name Stanley Wright) was targeted in the attack shortly after 8 p.m. ET Tuesday night (September 20) when armed assailants approached him and shots rang off at a Baton Rouge apartment complex.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Army
ABC13 Houston

Urgent manhunt for killer after LSU student shot to death in car

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana -- A Louisiana State University student died after being shot multiple times while sitting in her vehicle early Friday, Baton Rouge police say. Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Allison Rice of Geismar, Louisiana, who was shot around 2:19 a.m. Friday on the 1500 block of Government Street, the Baton Rouge Police Department said in a news release.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Daily Advertiser

The Daily Advertiser

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

theadvertiser.com is the home of The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, Louisiana. Stay up to date on all the latest news, entertainment and sports in Acadiana.

 http://theadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy