ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL power rankings Week 3: Arizona Cardinals climb after comeback vs. Las Vegas Raiders

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wrlVP_0i3X9l5H00

The Arizona Cardinals are climbing NFL power rankings after their thrilling 29-23 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders in NFL Week 2.

Some sites have elevated the Cardinals eight to ten spots after the thrilling win, which made Arizona 1-1 on the season entering its NFL Week 3 showdown with the Los Angeles Rams.

Check out what NFL writers are saying about the Cardinals, and that comeback, in their NFL power rankings after Week 2.

The Arizona Republic: Cardinals surge 10 spots to No. 13

Jeremy Cluff writes: "Are we elevating the Cardinals too much? Probably. That comeback win over the Raiders deserves to be rewarded, however."

USA TODAY Sports: Cardinals climb nine spots to No. 17

Nate Davis writes: "Has LB Isaiah Simmons finally woken up? He forced the decisive fumble against Las Vegas in overtime Sunday, the same day the eighth pick of the 2020 draft was benched and limited to 15 snaps."

NFL Week 3 picks, predictions:

NFL.com: Cardinals up eight spots to No. 14

Dan Hanzus writes: "What a moment for the Cardinals -- and what a game for key figures on each side of the ball in a comeback win over the Raiders. Before Byron Murphy Jr.'s scoop-and-score in overtime, it was Kyler Murray who willed the Cardinals back from the brink with his signature style of greatness. Murray kept plays alive with his legs and made several money throws with his arm, none bigger than the 2-point conversion dart to A.J. Green with no time remaining in regulation. On defense, it was former first-round pick Isiah Simmons, who, after seeing his playing time reduced following a rough Week 1, came up huge with the forced fumble in overtime that led to the win."

Jaguars.com: Cardinals rise eight sports to No. 12

John Oehser writes: "A comeback on a historic level."

Bleacher Report: Cardinals climb five spots to No. 13

It writes: "For most of Sunday's matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, it appeared the Arizona Cardinals were headed for the spot no team wants to be in: a 0-2 hole. With about nine minutes left in the game, the Cardinals trailed 23-7. But that's when Kyler Murray strapped on his cape and saved the day. The Cardinals quarterback led the team on two late touchdown drives that included two two-point conversions before Byron Murphy's fumble return for a touchdown in overtime secured Arizona's first win of the season."

Yahoo Sports: Cardinals move up one to No. 18

Frank Schwab writes: "The Cardinals are confusing. They looked awful for the first six quarters of the season. Maybe even the first seven. They had a crazy comeback against the Raiders that they won in overtime. Does that mean they turned a corner? Or was it just a blip in an otherwise bad start?"

NFL Week 3 odds:

Fox Sports: Cardinals ranked No. 14

David Helman writes: "It would be disingenuous to say the Cardinals played a great game, but it's all about how you finish. Kyler Murray showed exactly why he's so valuable, as the Raiders simply could not get him on the ground. The Cardinals are going to need to learn how to start better, but there's no apology needed for finding a way to win that game."

CBS Sports: Cardinals elevated nine spots to No. 12

Pete Prisco writes: "Give them credit for battling back against the Raiders, as they were staring an 0-2 start in the face. Kyler Murray came up big, which he had to do."

ESPN: Cardinals move up eight to No. 14

Josh Weinfuss writes: "To say the Cardinals' offense has started slowly in each of the first two games this season would be an understatement. To get going quicker, Arizona needs to spread the ball around. Once it gets guys such as Marquise Brown, A.J. Green, James Conner and Zach Ertz going, the offense will start to flow. Kyler Murray called the team's scheme a rhythmic offense, but there are times when the Cardinals need to create their own rhythm, especially early in games."

Sporting News: Cardinals ascend four spots to No. 17

Vinnie Iyer writes: "The Cardinals' defense will keep holding them back and it looked bad again for a good chunk of the game against the Raiders. But they had to be pleased by Kyler Murray taking command of the offense in comeback mode when they needed it the most."

Walter Football: Cardinals up two to No. 21

It writes: "The Cardinals looked great in their comeback against the Raiders, but their offensive line had major issues throughout the opening half. I'm not much more bullish on the Cardinals right now, as there are still plenty of holes on their roster."

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Rams: 3 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams will be on the road for the first time this season to face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. This means it is time for some Rams Week 3 bold predictions. Los Angeles bounced back from its 31-10 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills in the season opener with 31-27 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Playing against a team that is projected to finish at the bottom of rankings, the Rams almost blew their lead in the fourth quarter, being outscored 17-3.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury’s challenge for Kyler Murray after wild comeback vs. Raiders

The Arizona Cardinals staged a legendary second-half comeback against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, inspired by some jaw-dropping plays from Kyler Murray, who said he felt like he had to “take over” in the second half of the game. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was impressed as any of us by the comeback win, but indicated he’d rather avoid such dramatics in the future. Via ProFootballTalk, Kingsbury challenged Murray to take that “take over the game” mentality and apply it to all four quarters of the game so that the Cardinals don’t find themselves in need of such wild comebacks.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Yardbarker

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has 'no hard feelings' toward fan who hit him

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray apparently is living by the mantra "forgive and forget." Three days following an incident in the aftermath of the Cardinals come-from-behind, 29-23 overtime win against the Las Vegas Raiders in which a fan appeared to smack Murray in the head/face area, the former Heisman Trophy winner addressed the incident on Wednesday.
NFL
Yardbarker

What Chiefs may do to replace suspended Willie Gay Jr.

Gay, who was off to a terrific start, is the second young defensive starter who will miss at least four games for Kansas City. Before the Week 2 win against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team placed rookie and first-round pick Trent McDuffie, a cornerback, on injured reserve. The likely...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ESPN

New England Patriots trade OT Justin Herron to Las Vegas Raiders

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots have traded offensive tackle Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders, reuniting Herron with his former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. The Patriots will receive a 2024 sixth-round pick from the Raiders in the trade, while Herron and a 2024 seventh-round pick go to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Week 3#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Los Angeles Rams#Texans#Bears Chiefs#Dolphins Eagles#Patriots#Chargers#Cardinals Falcons#Giants
Yardbarker

Cameras Capture J.J. Watt In Awe Of Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals did not give up in their Week 2 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. They were not rattled despite being down 23-7 in the third quarter to the high-powered Raiders offense. Arizona went on a 16-0 run in the fourth quarter to force overtime and scored another...
LAS VEGAS, NV
AthlonSports.com

Denver Broncos Coach Makes Significant Decision Ahead Of Week3

It does not take a genius to see Broncos' rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett may be in a bit over his head. However, instead of jumping to any rash decisions Hackett is going to stick with his process. Nathaniel Hackett is making it clear he has no intentions of giving...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Cincinnati Bengals: 3 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Jets

The Cincinnati Bengals are back on the road, this time to face the New York Jets, which means it is time for some Bengals Week 3 bold predictions. Cincinnati entered the 2022 season full of high expectations. Most of them due to the surprising Super Bowl appearance in Joe Burrow’s first season after his serious knee injury as a rookie. However, things have not gone very well for the Bengals after two games in the season.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Biggest Concerns For Las Vegas Raiders Ahead Of Week 3

In one of the most bizarre outcomes you’ll ever see, the Las Vegas Raiders dropped a Week 2 matchup to the Arizona Cardinals in overtime. The Raiders seemed to have this one in the bag as they were up 20-0 at halftime. Unfortunately, in what can only be described as an implosion, they ended up losing 29-23. This might be a game that haunts them later on in the season come playoff time.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tennessee Titans: 3 Bold Predictions For Sunday

It’s tough to say that a game in Week 3 is a must-win. But what else would you call it at this point? The Las Vegas Raiders have dug themselves a deep hole. And in this daunting division, they must win this game to begin to dig themselves out. Everybody has seen the stats about making the playoffs after starting 0-2. It’s even worse at 0-3.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Cardinals Defeat Raiders 29-23 In Overtime

The Arizona Cardinals came back from 20 points down Sunday afternoon to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders 29-23. The Cardinals move to 1-1 whereas the Raiders fall to 0-2. Let’s take a deeper dive into this matchup and what it may mean for both of these teams in the future.
NFL
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy