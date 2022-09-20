Read full article on original website
Tropical Storm Warning issued for St Croix by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 19:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-19 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: St Croix TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - St Croix * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 45 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect life and property should now be complete. The area remains subject to significant wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from dangerous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Bowman, Golden Valley, McKenzie, Slope by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-22 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Target Area: Billings; Bowman; Golden Valley; McKenzie; Slope WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...McKenzie, Billings, Bowman, Golden Valley and Slope Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Things left unsecured will be blow around.
High Surf Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 04:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, breaking waves of 7 to 9 ft will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents. * WHERE...In Maryland, the Maryland Beaches. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County including the northern Outer Banks. In Virginia, Virginia Beach, and Accomack and Northampton Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 4 AM to 8 PM EDT Friday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, from late tonight through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/06 AM 3.0 0.5 0.8 1 NONE 23/07 PM 3.5 1.0 0.9 1 NONE 24/07 AM 3.4 0.9 1.1 1 NONE 24/08 PM 3.5 1.0 0.9 1 NONE 25/08 AM 3.0 0.5 0.5 1 NONE 25/08 PM 2.6 0.1 0.0 1 NONE SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/08 AM 3.7 0.9 1.1 4 NONE 23/08 PM 3.8 1.0 1.0 3 NONE 24/09 AM 3.7 0.9 0.9 1-2 NONE 24/09 PM 3.6 0.8 0.7 1 NONE 25/09 AM 3.1 0.3 0.2 2 NONE 25/09 PM 2.5 -0.3 -0.3 2 NONE CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/07 AM 3.7 0.8 0.9 6 NONE 23/07 PM 3.9 1.0 0.9 4 NONE 24/08 AM 3.9 1.0 0.9 2-3 NONE 24/08 PM 3.8 0.9 0.7 2 NONE 25/09 AM 3.4 0.5 0.2 3 NONE 25/08 PM 2.8 -0.1 -0.2 3 NONE LYNNHAVEN INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/08 AM 4.0 1.3 1.6 1 NONE 23/08 PM 3.9 1.2 1.3 1 NONE 24/08 AM 3.7 1.0 1.2 1 NONE 24/08 PM 3.6 0.9 1.0 1 NONE 25/09 AM 3.2 0.5 0.5 1 NONE 25/09 PM 2.8 0.1 0.1 1 NONE SAXIS VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/11 AM 2.4 -0.1 0.0 3 NONE 23/11 PM 2.9 0.4 0.3 2 NONE 24/12 PM 3.2 0.7 0.6 1 NONE 25/12 AM 3.6 1.1 0.9 1-2 NONE 25/01 PM 4.1 1.6 1.4 2 NONE 26/01 AM 3.8 1.3 1.1 2 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/10 AM 2.1 0.1 0.6 6 NONE 23/10 PM 2.3 0.3 0.6 4 NONE 24/09 AM 2.5 0.5 0.9 2-3 NONE 24/10 PM 2.6 0.6 0.9 1-2 NONE 25/10 AM 2.5 0.5 0.8 3 NONE 25/11 PM 2.2 0.2 0.5 3 NONE CHINCOTEAGUE INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.2 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/07 AM 2.7 -0.1 0.2 2 NONE 23/07 PM 4.0 1.2 1.0 1 NONE 24/07 AM 3.8 1.0 1.2 1 NONE 24/08 PM 4.0 1.2 1.0 1 NONE 25/08 AM 3.7 0.9 0.8 1 NONE 25/08 PM 3.6 0.8 0.6 1 NONE WACHAPREAGUE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.5 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/07 AM 4.7 0.2 0.5 1 NONE 23/08 PM 5.4 0.9 0.8 1 NONE 24/08 AM 5.5 1.0 1.0 1 NONE 24/08 PM 5.6 1.1 1.0 1 NONE 25/09 AM 5.3 0.8 0.6 1 NONE 25/09 PM 4.5 0.0 -0.1 1 NONE KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/08 AM 3.5 0.5 0.7 4-5 NONE 23/08 PM 3.8 0.8 0.8 3 NONE 24/08 AM 3.9 0.9 0.9 1-2 NONE 24/09 PM 3.8 0.8 0.7 1 NONE 25/09 AM 3.6 0.6 0.5 3 NONE 25/09 PM 3.2 0.2 0.1 3 NONE OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/07 AM 5.2 0.6 0.7 1 NONE 23/08 PM 6.8 2.2 1.3 1 NONE 24/08 AM 6.3 1.7 1.4 1 NONE 24/08 PM 6.8 2.2 1.2 1 NONE 25/09 AM 6.0 1.4 0.7 1 NONE 25/09 PM 5.9 1.3 0.3 1 NONE COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/06 AM 4.9 1.2 1.6 7-8 NONE 23/06 PM 4.8 1.1 1.2 7-8 NONE 24/07 AM 4.4 0.7 0.8 5 NONE 24/07 PM 4.3 0.6 0.5 4 NONE 25/07 AM 3.8 0.1 0.1 3 NONE 25/08 PM 3.3 -0.4 -0.5 3 NONE
High Surf Advisory issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 04:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, breaking waves of 7 to 9 ft will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents. * WHERE...In Maryland, the Maryland Beaches. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County including the northern Outer Banks. In Virginia, Virginia Beach, and Accomack and Northampton Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 4 AM to 8 PM EDT Friday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, from late tonight through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/06 AM 3.0 0.5 0.8 1 NONE 23/07 PM 3.5 1.0 0.9 1 NONE 24/07 AM 3.4 0.9 1.1 1 NONE 24/08 PM 3.5 1.0 0.9 1 NONE 25/08 AM 3.0 0.5 0.5 1 NONE 25/08 PM 2.6 0.1 0.0 1 NONE SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/08 AM 3.7 0.9 1.1 4 NONE 23/08 PM 3.8 1.0 1.0 3 NONE 24/09 AM 3.7 0.9 0.9 1-2 NONE 24/09 PM 3.6 0.8 0.7 1 NONE 25/09 AM 3.1 0.3 0.2 2 NONE 25/09 PM 2.5 -0.3 -0.3 2 NONE CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/07 AM 3.7 0.8 0.9 6 NONE 23/07 PM 3.9 1.0 0.9 4 NONE 24/08 AM 3.9 1.0 0.9 2-3 NONE 24/08 PM 3.8 0.9 0.7 2 NONE 25/09 AM 3.4 0.5 0.2 3 NONE 25/08 PM 2.8 -0.1 -0.2 3 NONE LYNNHAVEN INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/08 AM 4.0 1.3 1.6 1 NONE 23/08 PM 3.9 1.2 1.3 1 NONE 24/08 AM 3.7 1.0 1.2 1 NONE 24/08 PM 3.6 0.9 1.0 1 NONE 25/09 AM 3.2 0.5 0.5 1 NONE 25/09 PM 2.8 0.1 0.1 1 NONE SAXIS VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/11 AM 2.4 -0.1 0.0 3 NONE 23/11 PM 2.9 0.4 0.3 2 NONE 24/12 PM 3.2 0.7 0.6 1 NONE 25/12 AM 3.6 1.1 0.9 1-2 NONE 25/01 PM 4.1 1.6 1.4 2 NONE 26/01 AM 3.8 1.3 1.1 2 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/10 AM 2.1 0.1 0.6 6 NONE 23/10 PM 2.3 0.3 0.6 4 NONE 24/09 AM 2.5 0.5 0.9 2-3 NONE 24/10 PM 2.6 0.6 0.9 1-2 NONE 25/10 AM 2.5 0.5 0.8 3 NONE 25/11 PM 2.2 0.2 0.5 3 NONE CHINCOTEAGUE INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.2 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/07 AM 2.7 -0.1 0.2 2 NONE 23/07 PM 4.0 1.2 1.0 1 NONE 24/07 AM 3.8 1.0 1.2 1 NONE 24/08 PM 4.0 1.2 1.0 1 NONE 25/08 AM 3.7 0.9 0.8 1 NONE 25/08 PM 3.6 0.8 0.6 1 NONE WACHAPREAGUE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.5 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/07 AM 4.7 0.2 0.5 1 NONE 23/08 PM 5.4 0.9 0.8 1 NONE 24/08 AM 5.5 1.0 1.0 1 NONE 24/08 PM 5.6 1.1 1.0 1 NONE 25/09 AM 5.3 0.8 0.6 1 NONE 25/09 PM 4.5 0.0 -0.1 1 NONE KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/08 AM 3.5 0.5 0.7 4-5 NONE 23/08 PM 3.8 0.8 0.8 3 NONE 24/08 AM 3.9 0.9 0.9 1-2 NONE 24/09 PM 3.8 0.8 0.7 1 NONE 25/09 AM 3.6 0.6 0.5 3 NONE 25/09 PM 3.2 0.2 0.1 3 NONE OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/07 AM 5.2 0.6 0.7 1 NONE 23/08 PM 6.8 2.2 1.3 1 NONE 24/08 AM 6.3 1.7 1.4 1 NONE 24/08 PM 6.8 2.2 1.2 1 NONE 25/09 AM 6.0 1.4 0.7 1 NONE 25/09 PM 5.9 1.3 0.3 1 NONE COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/06 AM 4.9 1.2 1.6 7-8 NONE 23/06 PM 4.8 1.1 1.2 7-8 NONE 24/07 AM 4.4 0.7 0.8 5 NONE 24/07 PM 4.3 0.6 0.5 4 NONE 25/07 AM 3.8 0.1 0.1 3 NONE 25/08 PM 3.3 -0.4 -0.5 3 NONE
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Niagara by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 09:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Niagara BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Niagara county. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
Flood Watch issued for Central Interior, Eastern Interior, North Central, Northeast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 16:18:00 Expires: 2022-09-17 07:00:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Interior; Eastern Interior; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; Ponce and Vicinity; Southeast; Vieques; Western Interior FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall associated with the passage of Fiona. * WHERE...Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, as well as mudslides and rockfalls in areas of steep terrain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and thunderstorms associated with Tropical Storm Fiona...now located 495 miles east of the Leeward Islands and expected to arrive Saturday...are forecast to reach Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands late Friday. These showers and thunderstorms will continue to affect the local islands through at least Monday, increasing the risk for flash flooding across most of the forecast area. Soils are already saturated across areas of higher terrain and, as a result, mudslides and rockfalls are possible as well. Based on the most recent guidance, the most likely time period for the heaviest rainfall activity is Saturday into Sunday, while the areas most likely to receive the highest rainfall accumulations are portions of eastern Puerto Rico, where there is a potential for rainfall totals to reach 6 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts around 10 inches. Across southern Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, the potential exists for rainfall totals to reach 4 to 6 inches. Elsewhere, expect rainfall totals to range between 2 and 4 inches. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 04:20:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-23 17:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast ELEVATED SURF THROUGH SATURDAY A low in the Bering will move south towards the Yukon Delta today into Saturday, resulting in winds becoming northerly from the Bering Strait south across St Lawrence Island 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. This will produce elevated surf along the northern side of St Lawrence Island with wave action 1 to 2 feet above the normal high tide line. As a result, minor beach erosion may occur in areas along the coastline. For the latest forecasts go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks.
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-23 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...Fort Peck Lake. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM MDT today. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Inland Berkeley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 07:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Inland Berkeley LAKE WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR LAKE MOULTRIE
Frost Advisory issued for Ashland, Iron, Price by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 03:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-23 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Ashland; Iron; Price FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Ashland, Iron and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 10:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 3 to 6 feet in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, Strong north to south longshore current. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In North Carolina, Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 03:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-23 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Lower Clark Fork Region DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility below one quarter of a mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
High Surf Advisory issued for Beaufort, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Beaufort; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves up to 5 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Georgia Beaches, Beaufort, Coastal Colleton, and Coastal Jasper. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Flood Advisory issued for Hormigueros by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 09:02:00 Expires: 2022-09-23 15:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hormigueros FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by Rio Guanajibo. * WHERE...Cabo Rojo and Hormigueros. * WHEN...Until 200 PM AST Friday. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 757 AM AST, Emergency Management in Cabo Rojo report that roads PR-114 and PR-103 continue flooded and are impassable. - Cabo Rojo is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cabo Rojo and Hormigueros.
Rip Current Statement issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Delaware Beaches HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of up to 8 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...New Jersey Shore and Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Wind Advisory issued for Central Piscataquis, Northern Piscataquis, Northern Somerset by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-24 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Piscataquis; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Northwest Aroostook; Southern Piscataquis WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Aroostook, Northern Somerset, Northern Piscataquis, Central Piscataquis and Southern Piscataquis Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 5 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds may blow down limbs, trees, and powerlines. Isolated to scattered power outages may result.
High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 04:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-23 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts of 60 to 70 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills, including Arlington and Elk Mountain. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
High Wind Warning issued for Central Penobscot, Central Washington, Coastal Hancock by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-24 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Washington; Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington; Interior Hancock; Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Northern Washington; Southeast Aroostook; Southern Penobscot HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Northeast Aroostook, Northern Penobscot, Southeast Aroostook, Central Penobscot, Southern Penobscot, Interior Hancock, Central Washington, Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington and Northern Washington Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Burke, Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 07:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Burke; Columbia; Lincoln; McDuffie; Richmond LAKE WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, Strong north to south longshore current. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In North Carolina, Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore.
