‘Serious, confirmed’ hazing incident leads to Sehome football’s forfeit of game

By David Rasbach
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 2 days ago

An investigation into a “serious, confirmed” hazing incident that violated Bellingham Public Schools’ policies forced the Sehome High School football team to forfeit last week’s Northwest Conference football game against Sedro-Woolley.

The school district said the Mariners have already returned to practice and are scheduled to return to action Friday night.

“We learned of specific hazing behavior that violated harassment, intimidation and bullying policies and our athletic code of conduct,” school district spokesperson Dana Smith told The Bellingham Herald in an emailed statement late Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 20.

Smith’s statement stated that no coaches or school staff were present during the hazing event, but it did not answer The Herald’s question of whether Sehome coaches were aware of the incident.

The investigation into the hazing incident was done by the district and school leadership, Smith reported, adding that details of the incident were not being released to comply with federal privacy law for students.

“We are continuing to determine next steps for some of our athletes,” Smith’s statement reads. “This week, we are working with the football program to address the issues we discovered, beginning with meetings and practices held yesterday (Monday, Sept. 19). The team is preparing for games as scheduled.”

Sehome, which received a 7-0 loss for forfeiting the Friday, Sept. 16, game against Sedro-Woolley, is currently scheduled to host Burlington-Edison at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Civic Stadium. Before the forfeit, the Mariners had won their first two games of the season over Mount Baker and Blaine.

Kevin Beason has coached the varsity program since 2017.

“Our district, school, coaches and team take this very seriously,” Smith’s statement reads. “Our focus in working with the team is on providing support for players who need it and on rebuilding positive team culture.

“We know that athletics and activities can be amazing opportunities for students to achieve personal and collective goals and to find community and belonging, and we know with work we can build a stronger team and community.”

Toni Taylor
2d ago

I left a comment on an earlier article about this and I was at Sehome in 93 and there should have been CRIMINAL charges filed against not only many on our wrestling team, but on our varsity cheerleading team for the hazing incident that THEY did. In this day n age there would have been. It wasn't the only thing that happened. There were multiple times that Sehome looked the other way, knowing that their star athletes, and staff were not only committing immoral acts and unethical and dangerous acts with students, but ACTUAL criminal ones as well. Congratulations Sehome, it's nice to know nothing's changed.

