Multiple agencies conduct compliance checks across Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - On Thursday, Sept. 22, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, along with Arkansas State Police, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Pocahontas Police Department, Sharp County Sheriff’s Office, and probation and parole Officers conducted compliance checks with various convicted criminals within the county. Region 8...
Woman arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Wynne, Arkansas
WYNNE, Ark.– A woman was arrested after another woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Wynne, Arkansas over the weekend. Police said on Saturday around 9:15 a.m., a woman was struck by a black Ford Explorer on Mulberry Avenue. The victim, identified as 39-year-old Marie Collins, was airlifted to Regional One in Memphis, where […]
1 dead, 1 injured in Ripley Co., Mo. shooting; man in custody
RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of shooting two women, one of whom died. Larry Greenlee was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful use of a weapon. A bond appearance hearing for Greenlee was scheduled for...
Former Craighead County clerk sentenced to prison
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Former Craighead County clerk Kade Holliday was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison on Wednesday for taking more than $1.5 million in county money for his personal use. On Sept. 21, United States District Court Judge James Moody, Jr. also imposed three years...
neareport.com
18 pounds of meth, $120,000 seized in Craighead County
JONESBORO, Ark. – A large drug seizure was reported this week in Craighead County. On Sunday, September 18, deputies with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office and agents with the 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force seized more than 18 pounds of methamphetamine as well as a little over $120,000 dollars.
Mississippi County Courthouse reopens following renovations
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – After several years of being closed for renovations, the doors to a Region 8 courthouse are now open. The Mississippi County Courthouse in Blytheville reopened on Monday, Sept. 19, and is now handicap accessible. Renovations on the facility began in 2020 after 72% of voters...
High school criminal justice program receives retired patrol car
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A newly donated retired police vehicle will now be at the center of learning at Nettleton High School. The criminal justice course will learn in an environment like none other. “Kids kind of get exposure to a lot of different things in the criminal justice system,...
encyclopediaofarkansas.net
Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library (CCJPL) serves the people of northeastern Arkansas, with a main facility in downtown Jonesboro (Craighead County). It also has branches in the Craighead County towns of Caraway, Lake City, and Monette along with a cooperative agreement with the neighboring Poinsett County library system. Established...
Puppies dumped, police searching for suspect
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Police need your help after finding four puppies, including one that was dead, in a small crate sitting on garbage beside a dumpster. According to the Kennett Humane Department, officers discovered the crate on Providence Road on Tuesday, Sept. 20. One of the puppies had died, two of the pups are said to be in “critical condition,” and the third was “skinny and bloated from worms and starvation.”
City hopes to improve fishing piers at park with new upgrades
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For those who love to fish around Craighead Forest Park but feel like there needs to be more, your wish will be granted. The city of Jonesboro will be adding a new fishing pier along Access 5, which is the beginning of a much bigger plan to upgrade the piers around the park.
KTLO
Sulphur Rock woman arrested in connection to local drug trafficking case
A Sulphur Rock woman has been arrested in connection with a recent drug trafficking case against 34-year-old Bobby Joe Gray, whom authorities say is her boyfriend. 33-year-old Lauren Ariel Jernigan was arrested Wednesday, while visiting Gray at the Baxter County Detention Center. Law enforcement discovered through phone recordings with him, she had removed evidence from the scene while authorities were conducting a search of his residence.
Young boy follows in father’s footsteps
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Taking steps to remember those gone. A young boy followed in his dad’s footsteps, quite literally, for an annual tribute to first responders who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks. This year the 8-year-old boy wanted to do his part in the tribute. “110″,...
Man dies in afternoon crash
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) – A man died Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with an SUV. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 12:22 p.m. Sept. 18 at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Davis Street in Poplar Bluff. Bradley A. Ward, 26, of Poplar...
KFVS12
Last remains of missing man recovered in Butler County
Joshua Wiseman & Chloé’ Ray discuss National Vote Registration Day, which is Tuesday, Sept. 20. Part of Broadway Street closing for construction beginning Monday. On Monday, September 19, part of Broadway Street between Sunset Boulevard and Penny Avenue will be closed according to the City of Cape Girardeau.
KATV
2 teens arrested in deadly shooting incident that ended with 1 person murdered
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two Blytheville teens have been arrested in a deadly shooting incident that left one man dead and one woman injured. Our news content partners at KAIT 8 News, Blytheville police arrested a student on the campus of Blytheville High School student on Wednesday. According to...
Lake City residents have trouble finding fresh food in town
LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Getting food for a balanced diet in a small town is a challenge many residents struggle with. Some towns have already gotten relief, like Brookland and Osceola, thanks to an announcement of new grocery stores. However, in a place like Lake City, residents continue to...
Customer concerned after water bill skyrockets
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Walnut Ridge Water and Sewer customer is upset after a large utility bill hit their mailbox for August. The City of Walnut Ridge claims there is no error on the city’s side of the water bill, but the Johnson family is saying it’s not their fault either.
School asking for millage increase to build new high school
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - The Highland School District is working to get a millage rate increase passed in November. Highland Proud is the campaign slogan for raising the mill for Highland School District Patrons. Superintendent Jeremy Lewis explained the school attempted to pass an increase a few years ago but...
Ribbon cut on new Lawrence County long-term care facility
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents in Walnut Ridge now have a new option when it comes to long-term care. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, officials with the Green House Cottages of Walnut Ridge cut the ribbon on its new facility. The 32,000-square-foot facility has a large living area for residents...
