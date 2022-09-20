Cheyenne police ask for help identifying subjects accused of setting dumpster fire

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying suspects they believe set fire to a dumpster behind a Dell Range Boulevard business.

Two male suspects were seen together in the parking lot of Bicycle Station, 2634 Dell Range Blvd., minutes before a fire started in a dumpster behind the building, according to a CPD Facebook post Tuesday.

A video shows the two males approach the parking lot and take two traffic cones. They proceed to the trash area located at the back corner of Bicycle Station. Minutes later, a dumpster is ignited. The traffic cones were found burnt at the bottom of the bin.

One subject is dressed in all gray with a hood on. The other subject appears to be a white male with long brown hair, wearing blue jeans and a sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Officer Young at 307-633-6687.