Attorney James M. Foerst Obtains $5.35 Million Settlement Agreement, Accident Victim Gets Some Restitution for a Drastically Changed Life

 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island supermarket worker starts $2 million wrongful-arrest lawsuit over Rudy Giuliani ‘backslap’ incident: Report

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A day after prosecutors agreed to drop charges against him, the former Charleston supermarket worker accused of assaulting ex-Mayor Rudolph Giuliani inside the store three months ago filed a $2 million Notice of Claim against the city alleging he was wrongfully arrested, the New York Post reported.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Two towns rally against plea deal in Fofana case

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Members of the Maplewood and South Orange community came together on Thursday, Sept. 15, to protest the purported plea deal between the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and Yohan Hernandez, 21, of Newark, the defendant in the Moussa Fofana murder case. The rally and march, which...
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
James Michael
Bellinger wants Bergen prosecutor to investigate Paramus administrator

A Paramus councilwoman wants the Bergen County Prosecutor to launch an investigation into allegations that the borough administrator had municipal employees repair his personal vehicle, according to a letter obtained by the New Jersey Globe. MariaElena Bellinger, who is also the Democratic mayoral candidate, wants to know if the administrator,...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Belleville man sentenced to 7 years behind bars for role in robbery

A Belleville man has been sentenced to seven years in state prison for his role in a robbery, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. Judge Patrick J. Arre sentenced Jose Rivera, 58, after he was convicted July 8 by an Essex County jury of second-degree robbery of a gas station in Newark.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
Public Safety
HCPO: Arrest made in connection with Tuesday Kearny homicide

A 39-year-old Kearny man has been arrested in connection with the Tuesday, Sept. 20, Belgrove Drive homicide, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit has charged Elliot Barton, 39, of Kearny, with one count of desecrating/disturbing human remains, a crime of the second degree. He was arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Tuesday, Sept. 20, and transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance.
KEARNY, NJ
Morris County man pleads guilty to terroristic threats

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Morris County man has entered a guilty plea to terroristic threats, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Xavier Rivera, 38, of Flanders pled guilty to third-degree terroristic threats on September 19 before the Honorable N. Peter Conforti, J.S.C. at the Sussex County Virtual Courtroom in Newton, Taggart said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ

