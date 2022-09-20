Attorney James M. Foerst Obtains $5.35 Million Settlement Agreement, Accident Victim Gets Some Restitution for a Drastically Changed Life

Read full article on original website
Staten Island supermarket worker starts $2 million wrongful-arrest lawsuit over Rudy Giuliani ‘backslap’ incident: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A day after prosecutors agreed to drop charges against him, the former Charleston supermarket worker accused of assaulting ex-Mayor Rudolph Giuliani inside the store three months ago filed a $2 million Notice of Claim against the city alleging he was wrongfully arrested, the New York Post reported.
Risked lives to save others but NJ towns shafted them over vax beliefs, lawsuits say
Several police officers and firefighters in two Essex County municipalities are fighting back in court over what they say was retaliation for seeking religious exemptions from the COVID-19 vaccine. A lawsuit filed last week in Essex County Superior Court by Morristown attorney John Coyle on behalf of first responders in...
N.J. assistant prosecutor killed in motorcycle crash recalled for dedication to crime victims
The Bergen County assistant prosecutor killed in a motorcycle crash in July is remembered by his family as a balanced prosecutor who always stood up for crime victims, but also had a passion for working on bail reform. Avon Morgan, 38, of Ridgewood, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital...
Men stole more than $500K, zip-tied workers in N.J. armed robbery spree, feds say
Two New York City men face federal charges in a three-state crime spree that included robbing New Jersey check cashing businesses at gunpoint, zip-tying employees and stealing more than $578,000, authorities said Thursday. Ramel Harris, 40, and Neville Brown, 38, both of Brooklyn, New York, were ordered to remain in...
essexnewsdaily.com
Two towns rally against plea deal in Fofana case
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Members of the Maplewood and South Orange community came together on Thursday, Sept. 15, to protest the purported plea deal between the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and Yohan Hernandez, 21, of Newark, the defendant in the Moussa Fofana murder case. The rally and march, which...
Former employee bilked N.J. car dealership out of $1.3M, prosecutor alleges
A former employee of a Toms River car dealership was arrested Monday after he was accused of stealing $1.3 million from the business, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday. The office said it was contacted in October 2021 by the unidentified dealership alleging a former employee — 37-year-old...
Citywide transfers after Newark fire captain’s overdose threaten public safety, sources say
The fatal overdose of a 49-year-old Newark fire captain inside his firehouse in January rattled the department and shocked those who knew him as a popular leader dedicated to his job and family. The city called Capt. Carlos Rivera’s death at the Park Avenue firehouse on Jan. 15 an isolated...
Court upholds prison sentence to ex-Washingtonville HS student who planned Columbine-style shooting
A federal appeals court has upheld a five-year prison sentence given to a former Washingtonville high school student who planned a Columbine-style shooting.
New Jersey Globe
Bellinger wants Bergen prosecutor to investigate Paramus administrator
A Paramus councilwoman wants the Bergen County Prosecutor to launch an investigation into allegations that the borough administrator had municipal employees repair his personal vehicle, according to a letter obtained by the New Jersey Globe. MariaElena Bellinger, who is also the Democratic mayoral candidate, wants to know if the administrator,...
Bounty Hunter Bloods gang terrorized NJ towns with murders, drugs, prosecutors say
NEW BRUNSWICK — Seven accused gang members are charged in a racketeering conspiracy case that includes four murders, five shootings, heroin distribution, and a fraud scheme to obtain Paycheck Protection Program loans. According to federal prosecutors, the Bounty Hunter Bloods carried out their many crimes in Middlesex and Somerset...
Howell Man Sentenced To Prison For Running Illegal Gambling Business
HOWELL – A Township man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for running an illegal gambling business and filing a false tax return, officials said. Steven Bryce, 52, of Howell previously pleaded guilty on five counts of subscribing to a false tax return. According to authorities, Bryce...
Hudson Valley HS principal suspended with pay after accusations of homophobic remarks on Facebook
He allegedly made the inappropriate remark on his personal Facebook page in a post about the high school football team.
Newark man sentenced to 13 months in prison for stealing unemployment benefits
A former postal employee from Newark has been sentenced to 13 months in prison for his role in unemployment fraud.
George Floyd’s attorney urges Murphy to investigate alleged racism at N.J. hospital
Benjamin Crump, a civil rights lawyer who has represented the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Black victims of high-profile police killings, is calling on Gov. Phil Murphy to investigate accusations of systemic racism at University Hospital. In a tweet Sunday, Crump posted an NJ Advance Media story...
theobserver.com
Belleville man sentenced to 7 years behind bars for role in robbery
A Belleville man has been sentenced to seven years in state prison for his role in a robbery, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. Judge Patrick J. Arre sentenced Jose Rivera, 58, after he was convicted July 8 by an Essex County jury of second-degree robbery of a gas station in Newark.
N.J. firefighter critically hurt in motorcycle crash while headed to work
A Paterson firefighter was in critical condition on Wednesday after his motorcycle crashed while he was traveling to work, authorities said. The crash occurred on Route 23 in Franklin Borough in Sussex County, according to Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh. It was not clear when the crash occurred. The firefighter, whose...
theobserver.com
HCPO: Arrest made in connection with Tuesday Kearny homicide
A 39-year-old Kearny man has been arrested in connection with the Tuesday, Sept. 20, Belgrove Drive homicide, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit has charged Elliot Barton, 39, of Kearny, with one count of desecrating/disturbing human remains, a crime of the second degree. He was arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Tuesday, Sept. 20, and transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance.
wrnjradio.com
Morris County man pleads guilty to terroristic threats
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Morris County man has entered a guilty plea to terroristic threats, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Xavier Rivera, 38, of Flanders pled guilty to third-degree terroristic threats on September 19 before the Honorable N. Peter Conforti, J.S.C. at the Sussex County Virtual Courtroom in Newton, Taggart said.
NBC New York
Ex-Restaurant Owner Charged With Murder in Long Island Woman's Penthouse Slay
A 55-year-old Long Island man has been arraigned on murder and weapons charges in the killing of his 39-year-old girlfriend, who was found shot to death inside the luxury apartment they shared after a welfare check in late July, Nassau County prosecutors said Tuesday. Mark Small, of Elmont, pleaded not...
Judge weighs dropping charges against N.J. man in ‘family affair’ killing
The brother of a Totowa man accused of beating a 38-year-old Paterson woman to death on Monday asked a state judge to dismiss charges that he helped dispose of the dead woman’s body. Ali Fisher appeared in Passaic County Superior Court on a motion to dismiss the indictment that...
