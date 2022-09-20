Read full article on original website
A Fall-like Airmass is Passing by to the North
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A much cooler airmass is missing our part of Texas as it moves east across the central and northern Great Plains and Mississippi Valley to the east coast of the U.S. We remain under a somewhat drier hot airmass. Dry air aloft mixes in with the stirring of the lower atmosphere with daytime heating. This has lowered afternoon humidity. Somewhat more moist air from the gulf will begin to edge into south Texas during the weekend with a slight chance of widely scattered showers with the afternoon arrival of the sea breeze. Most places will stay dry, and we will continue to see plenty of sunshine.
Still Hot, but Lower Afternoon Humidity
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Drier air has expanded south into our area from northern Texas. Nighttime humidity will still be fairly high as we lose contact with drier air aloft. The stirring of the lower atmosphere with daytime heating will bring lower afternoon humidity Thursday and Friday. Slightly more humid air will return during the weekend. A much cooler airmass is passing by to our north, it will not reach south of northern Texas.
Gov. Abbott designates cartels as terrorists
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Governor Greg Abbott has declared a new public enemy for the State of Texas. During a roundtable discussion on the fentanyl crisis along the border, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed an executive order on Wednesday declaring drug cartels “Terrorists.”. Governor Abbott was joined by the...
DPS: Rental homes being used as stash houses
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Stash houses along border towns have been an issue for years now, but as law enforcement conducts different investigations on these homes, they have found a recent trend. This trend has affected those renting their homes. Day after day, it seems like stash houses are discovered...
