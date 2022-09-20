Read full article on original website
Related
Trump’s Lawyers Reveal That Garland’s DOJ Has Backed Them Into a Legal Corner
The latest response filed by former President Donald Trump’s lawyers in the special master dispute before Judge Aileen Cannon smacks of an extremism and desperation perhaps born of having been maneuvered into a legal corner by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s Justice Department. Instead of filing a concise counter...
Trump lawyers oppose Justice Department request on classified documents
WASHINGTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump's attorneys on Monday opposed a U.S. Justice Department request to immediately resume examining the contents of classified documents seized by the FBI from his Florida estate last month in an ongoing criminal investigation.
Judge halts prosecutors from using Trump Mar-a-Lago materials for criminal investigation
A judge placed a roadblock on federal prosecutors conducting a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's handling of documents until a special master is appointed and has completed his or her work.
Judge releases detailed inventory of what FBI found in Trump's home
US District Judge Aileen Cannon released a detailed inventory from the Mar-a-Lago search that the Justice Department previously filed under seal in court.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida judge throws Trump, DOJ curveball with special master decision
The decision by a federal judge in Florida to grant former President Trump’s request for a special master is poised to shake up the investigation into his handling of highly classified documents while dragging out the polarizing fight. Legal experts say the decision is a major curveball in the...
‘As Far as I’m Concerned, That’s the End of It’: Skeptical Special Master Presses Trump’s Lawyers on Declassification Evasions at Hearing
After the FBI found highly classified documents inside his Mar-a-Lago home, former President Donald Trump sought review of the materials by a special master. Now that his choice for that position has been appointed, Trump’s attorneys struggled in their efforts to have the review process play out in the way they prefer.
Judge Overseeing Trump-Mar-a-Lago Case Trims Special Master Ruling Within Hours of 11th Circuit Order
The morning after the 11th Circuit’s blistering order unbounded a key component of the Justice Department’s criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon struck portions of her special master ruling. The judge previously ordered the government to disclose — and temporarily refrain from...
'Playtime Is Over': Dearie Impresses Experts as Hearing Set in Trump Case
Judge Raymond Dearie, the newly named arbiter to inspect documents seized from the Florida home of former President Donald Trump, is asking lawyers for Trump and the U.S. government to raise issues ahead of a hearing, a move an ex-prosecutor says indicates openness. Dearie on Friday summoned both sides to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Judge denies DOJ request on classified docs and appoints Trump pick as special master
A federal judge denied the Department of Justice’s motion for a partial stay to allow the use of classified documents obtained during an FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and appointed a special master picked by the former president. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon selected Raymond Dearie...
Trump lawyer Alina Habba brushes off special master grilling and insists it's too early to tell if her team made a bad choice: Claims DOJ is panicking and hoping for an 'October surprise' in the probe into the former President
Donald Trump lawyer Alina Habba accused the Justice Department of tryin to pull off an 'October surprise' with the FBI raid on the former president – and even took at dig at the federal judge serving as a 'special master' in the case. The lawyer from Bedminister, New Jersey,...
Trump Knew Mar-a-Lago Wasn't Allowed to Store Classified Documents: DOJ
The newly released redacted affidavit said that former President Donald Trump's team was notified that his Florida home was not considered a secure facility.
Judge asks Trump's lawyers if he declassified records in FBI search
NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. judge named to review documents seized by the FBI last month at Donald Trump's Florida home pressed Trump's lawyers on Tuesday to say whether they plan to assert that the records had been declassified by the former president, as he has claimed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Appeals court says Justice Department can use classified documents in criminal probe of Trump
A three-judge panel of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals has reversed a Florida federal judge’s order which effectively barred the Department of Justice from using classified documents found at former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach home to further a criminal investigation into him and his associates. In...
Judge rules for Trump, blocks review of seized classified records
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday refused to let the Justice Department immediately resume reviewing classified records seized by the FBI from Donald Trump's Florida estate in an ongoing criminal investigation, siding with the former president.
DOJ Scores First Win in Trump's Classified Documents Case
The U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) has scored its first win in its case investigating Donald Trump's potential mishandling of classified records after leaving office, after a panel of appeals court judges granted its request to be allowed to examine classified documents seized from the former president. Last month, the...
Who is Raymond Dearie, the Special Master Reviewing the Mar-a-Lago Documents?
Dearie will now be tasked with reviewing the materials taken by the FBI during the unprecedented search of the former President’s home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gotta keep 'em separated: Why the Jan. 6 panel is keeping distance from DOJ's Trump probes
The select committee has three main reasons for keeping material from federal prosecutors -- and plenty of time to open its books later.
DOJ appeals decision to order special master to review evidence seized in Mar-a-Lago search and says it's halted intelligence review
(CNN) — The Justice Department on Thursday appealed a court-ordered special master review of the materials seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago -- including more than 100 classified documents -- as it argued the order was putting US national security at risk. The government has halted the intelligence community's...
bloomberglaw.com
Corporate Monitorships Delayed as Justice Department Vets Picks
The Justice Department has yet to name compliance monitors for three companies that settled criminal probes by accepting independent reviews, potentially undercutting Biden administration efforts to enhance the widely-criticized enforcement tool. Delays in each of the criminal monitorships announced since Biden took office range from four months following the DOJ’s...
US News and World Report
Trump Docs Probe: Court Lifts Hold on Mar-A-Lago Records
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a stark repudiation of Donald Trump's legal arguments, a federal appeals court on Wednesday permitted the Justice Department to resume its use of classified records seized from the former president's Florida estate as part of its ongoing criminal investigation. The ruling from a three-judge panel...
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
18K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.https://whyy.org/
Comments / 0