POTUS

Law & Crime

‘As Far as I’m Concerned, That’s the End of It’: Skeptical Special Master Presses Trump’s Lawyers on Declassification Evasions at Hearing

After the FBI found highly classified documents inside his Mar-a-Lago home, former President Donald Trump sought review of the materials by a special master. Now that his choice for that position has been appointed, Trump’s attorneys struggled in their efforts to have the review process play out in the way they prefer.
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Trump lawyer Alina Habba brushes off special master grilling and insists it's too early to tell if her team made a bad choice: Claims DOJ is panicking and hoping for an 'October surprise' in the probe into the former President

Donald Trump lawyer Alina Habba accused the Justice Department of tryin to pull off an 'October surprise' with the FBI raid on the former president – and even took at dig at the federal judge serving as a 'special master' in the case. The lawyer from Bedminister, New Jersey,...
POTUS
#Fbi#Department Of Justice#The Justice Department#The White House
Newsweek

DOJ Scores First Win in Trump's Classified Documents Case

The U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) has scored its first win in its case investigating Donald Trump's potential mishandling of classified records after leaving office, after a panel of appeals court judges granted its request to be allowed to examine classified documents seized from the former president. Last month, the...
bloomberglaw.com

Corporate Monitorships Delayed as Justice Department Vets Picks

The Justice Department has yet to name compliance monitors for three companies that settled criminal probes by accepting independent reviews, potentially undercutting Biden administration efforts to enhance the widely-criticized enforcement tool. Delays in each of the criminal monitorships announced since Biden took office range from four months following the DOJ’s...
US News and World Report

Trump Docs Probe: Court Lifts Hold on Mar-A-Lago Records

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a stark repudiation of Donald Trump's legal arguments, a federal appeals court on Wednesday permitted the Justice Department to resume its use of classified records seized from the former president's Florida estate as part of its ongoing criminal investigation. The ruling from a three-judge panel...
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

