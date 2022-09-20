Read full article on original website
Related
Opelika-Auburn News
Coaching ties abound in Missouri’s first trip to Auburn
Bryan Harsin’s first head coaching job began a decade ago, states away from Alabama in Jonesboro, Ark. He landed the job at Arkansas State, taking over for Gus Malzahn — the former Auburn offensive coordinator who had left the A-State head coaching post at regular season’s end for the same role back on the Plains.
SEC Quarterback Is Reportedly Set For Season-Ending Surgery
The Auburn Tigers will be without one of their quarterbacks for the rest of the season. According to a report from On3, Auburn quarterback Zach Calzada will undergo a second surgery on his non-throwing shoulder. He'll apply for a medical redshirt. If Calzada's medical redshirt is granted, he'll have three...
Opelika-Auburn News
Reports: Auburn quarterback Zach Calzada out for season, will medically redshirt
Auburn transfer quarterback Zach Calzada will not be suiting up in 2022, according to a report Thursday. Calzada will be scheduling surgery on his non-throwing shoulder soon and applying for a medical redshirt for this season, according to Justin Hokanson of AuburnLive. The report was later corroborated by AL.com. Starting...
Bryan Harsin said to be absent on the recruiting trail
The Athletic's "inside (state of) Alabama recruiting" piece is illuminating, in a bad way, for the Tigers
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said about Alabama, Will Anderson
Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea was the 14th and final coach to appear on the SEC football coaches weekly teleconference Wednesday. During his 10-minute window with reporters, Lea was asked several questions about Alabama. Below is everything he said about the Crimson Tide. “Obviously, this weekend being our first SEC game...
COMMENTARY: It's time for the Bryan Harsin experiment to end
It's a bad fit that is doomed to fail, so let's cut our losses now.
Opelika-Auburn News
Reports: Auburn quarterback TJ Finley unavailable against Missouri
Auburn is heading into SEC play without its starting quarterback. TJ Finley, who was named the Tigers’ starter ahead of the season, will be out for Saturday’s Missouri contest with a shoulder injury, according to multiple reports. Finley suffered the injury against Penn State, AL.com and 247Sports reported...
College football expert makes the case why Bryan Harsin wasn’t a good fit at Auburn
Was the fit off the entire time Bryan Harsin was at Auburn?
RELATED PEOPLE
thebamabuzz.com
7 ways to wind down in Auburn and Opelika
Looking for a way to escape the hustle and bustle of your normal routine? Read below for seven things to do in Auburn and Opelika to wind down and take a breather. Grab some company and head to Well Red for one of their bimonthly wine tasting events. For only $13 a person, try their five featured bottles of the night. Pair your glass with a sweet treat from their rotating menu of baked goods and browse their selection of books before you go. The next wine tasting is September 29 from 5:30-8:00PM.
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Great win’: Auburn High flag football tops Opelika in rivalry game
Syriah Daniels scored a touchdown on offense and pulled down an interception on defense, and the Auburn High girls flag football team won the rivalry game against Opelika 15-7 on Tuesday night at Duck Samford Stadium. Daniels, a basketball standout, finished with 84 receiving yards and several pass breakups on...
eagleeyeauburn.com
Poll: Who do you think should be Auburn's 2022 Miss Homecoming?
AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) – On Friday, Auburn students will be deciding who they want for Miss Homecoming. The candidates this year are Emmy Beason, SueEllen Broussard, Jenna Codner, Kai Jones, and Grace McNairy. You can learn more about each candidate by clicking on their name. Below is a poll...
Opelika-Auburn News
Things to do this weekend: Shopping, homecoming and 'The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe'
The Opelika High Theatre Society is bringing C.S. Lewis’ classic children’s book to life as it kicks off a fall production of ‘The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.’. This fast-action, 80-minute play is a community show that should hold the attention of anyone in the audience.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thebamabuzz.com
NEW: Pants Store now open in Downtown Auburn
Big news, Auburn folks! Did you know Pants Store is OPEN in Auburn? Keep reading for everything you need to know about the new downtown shop. The Pants Store is a very popular spot, especially for college-aged shoppers, in Tuscaloosa, Huntsville and Birmingham. The store blew up on TikTok when Bama Rush went viral.
opelikaobserver.com
Prattville Upsets OHS in Overtime
OPELIKA — Prattville kicked a 12-yard field goal in overtime Friday night to give Opelika its first loss of the season, 24-21. The Bulldogs jumped out to an early 14-0 lead on a 39-yard TD pass from junior quarterback Roman Gagliano to senior Caden Cooper, and a 15-yard run by Ja’Kori Thornton. Kicker Will Carroll added both PAT’s.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Ammunition Manufacturer Plans $250 Million Alabama Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of ammunition plans to establish...
Alabama police officer dismissed after complaint alleges they inappropriately text a minor
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)— Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 WRBL received a phone call from a viewer asking about a local police officer who allegedly was inappropriately contacting a minor. After contacting the Phenix City Police Department, it was confirmed to WRBL an investigation was opened after the department received a complaint about an officer on […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Opelika-Auburn News
'Not a daycare with alcohol': Plains Taproom co-owner defends business model, council votes to approve it
The Auburn City Council voted on Tuesday night to approve a new “family style” drinking establishment in downtown Auburn after owners explained their business model. The Plains Taproom, a self-pour bar proposed by Auburn residents Dion Peoples, Justin Alexander and Scott Brown, was approved by the Auburn Planning Commission on Sept. 8.
Opelika-Auburn News
Man dies after his mini-van strikes a tractor-trailer truck in Russell County
A Georgia man died in Russell County on Tuesday evening after the mini-van he was driving struck a tractor-trailer truck, according to a release from the Opelika Outpost of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Ricky Cook, 65, of Cataula, Ga., was fatally injured when the 2007 Chrysler Town and Country...
WDAM-TV
Marion Co. checkpoint leads to largest drug seizure in sheriff’s career
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Marion County deputies were surprised when a vehicle rolled through a checkpoint without stopping last Friday, but they were more surprised by what they found inside the car. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department conducted a safety checkpoint on Friday, Sept. 16, on Highway 35 North...
Tennessee Tribune
Six Members of Clarksville Mongols Members Motorcycle Gang Found Guilty of Racketeering Conspiracy, Including Murder
A seventh man, from Kentucky, who was not a member of the Mongols, was also convicted by the same jury of participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy with the Clarksville Mongols. After a three-and-a-half-month trial, the jury convicted James Wesley Frazier, 34, Aelix Santiago, 34, Michael Forrester, 34, Jamie Hern,...
Comments / 0