Auburn, AL

Opelika-Auburn News

Coaching ties abound in Missouri's first trip to Auburn

Bryan Harsin’s first head coaching job began a decade ago, states away from Alabama in Jonesboro, Ark. He landed the job at Arkansas State, taking over for Gus Malzahn — the former Auburn offensive coordinator who had left the A-State head coaching post at regular season’s end for the same role back on the Plains.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

SEC Quarterback Is Reportedly Set For Season-Ending Surgery

The Auburn Tigers will be without one of their quarterbacks for the rest of the season. According to a report from On3, Auburn quarterback Zach Calzada will undergo a second surgery on his non-throwing shoulder. He'll apply for a medical redshirt. If Calzada's medical redshirt is granted, he'll have three...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Reports: Auburn quarterback Zach Calzada out for season, will medically redshirt

Auburn transfer quarterback Zach Calzada will not be suiting up in 2022, according to a report Thursday. Calzada will be scheduling surgery on his non-throwing shoulder soon and applying for a medical redshirt for this season, according to Justin Hokanson of AuburnLive. The report was later corroborated by AL.com. Starting...
AUBURN, AL
Auburn, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Reports: Auburn quarterback TJ Finley unavailable against Missouri

Auburn is heading into SEC play without its starting quarterback. TJ Finley, who was named the Tigers’ starter ahead of the season, will be out for Saturday’s Missouri contest with a shoulder injury, according to multiple reports. Finley suffered the injury against Penn State, AL.com and 247Sports reported...
AUBURN, AL
thebamabuzz.com

7 ways to wind down in Auburn and Opelika

Looking for a way to escape the hustle and bustle of your normal routine? Read below for seven things to do in Auburn and Opelika to wind down and take a breather. Grab some company and head to Well Red for one of their bimonthly wine tasting events. For only $13 a person, try their five featured bottles of the night. Pair your glass with a sweet treat from their rotating menu of baked goods and browse their selection of books before you go. The next wine tasting is September 29 from 5:30-8:00PM.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

'Great win': Auburn High flag football tops Opelika in rivalry game

Syriah Daniels scored a touchdown on offense and pulled down an interception on defense, and the Auburn High girls flag football team won the rivalry game against Opelika 15-7 on Tuesday night at Duck Samford Stadium. Daniels, a basketball standout, finished with 84 receiving yards and several pass breakups on...
AUBURN, AL
eagleeyeauburn.com

Poll: Who do you think should be Auburn's 2022 Miss Homecoming?

AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) – On Friday, Auburn students will be deciding who they want for Miss Homecoming. The candidates this year are Emmy Beason, SueEllen Broussard, Jenna Codner, Kai Jones, and Grace McNairy. You can learn more about each candidate by clicking on their name. Below is a poll...
AUBURN, AL
thebamabuzz.com

NEW: Pants Store now open in Downtown Auburn

Big news, Auburn folks! Did you know Pants Store is OPEN in Auburn? Keep reading for everything you need to know about the new downtown shop. The Pants Store is a very popular spot, especially for college-aged shoppers, in Tuscaloosa, Huntsville and Birmingham. The store blew up on TikTok when Bama Rush went viral.
AUBURN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Prattville Upsets OHS in Overtime

OPELIKA — Prattville kicked a 12-yard field goal in overtime Friday night to give Opelika its first loss of the season, 24-21. The Bulldogs jumped out to an early 14-0 lead on a 39-yard TD pass from junior quarterback Roman Gagliano to senior Caden Cooper, and a 15-yard run by Ja’Kori Thornton. Kicker Will Carroll added both PAT’s.
OPELIKA, AL
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Ammunition Manufacturer Plans $250 Million Alabama Plant

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of ammunition plans to establish...
VALLEY, AL
