Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Epigenetic treatment in mice improves spinal cord regeneration after injury
Currently, spinal cord injury does not have any effective treatments; physical rehabilitation can help patients regain some mobility, but for severe cases the outcomes are extremely limited by the failure of spinal neurons to regenerate naturally after injury. However, in a study publishing September 20th in the open access journal PLOS Biology, researchers led by Simone Di Giovanni at Imperial College London in the U.K. show that weekly treatments with an epigenetic activator can aid the regrowth of sensory and motor neurons in the spinal cord when given to mice 12 weeks after severe injury.
MedicalXpress
Scientists use zebrafish to understand the connection between the immune system and regeneration
How the immune system responds to injury in many organs and tissues allows and enables their repair and regeneration. Yet for some species like humans, damage to organs such as the brain, spinal cord, or heart is irreversible. Imagine if we were able to regenerate these. For organ transplant candidates and recipients, the nerve-wracking wait for "the call," or the lifelong need for immunosuppressing medications would no longer be necessary.
MedicalXpress
Researchers discover dozens of genetic defects important for immune defense and relevant for patients with rare diseases
Researchers from the Institute of Biotechnology, University of Helsinki, pioneers in identifying the first patient mutations on the NFkB1-gene, cooperated with international clinicians to identify and characterize a plethora of unreported NFKB1 variants on patients with immune system related illnesses. In many cases, the identification of a genetic defect in...
Nature.com
A cellular hierarchy in melanoma uncouples growth and metastasis
AlthoughÂ melanoma is notorious for its high degree of heterogeneity and plasticity1,2, the origin and magnitude of cell-state diversity remains poorly understood. Equally, it is unclear whether growth and metastatic dissemination are supported by overlapping or distinct melanoma subpopulations. Here, by combining mouse genetics, single-cell and spatial transcriptomics, lineage tracing and quantitative modelling, we provide evidence of a hierarchical model of tumour growth that mirrors the cellular and molecular logic underlying the cell-fate specification and differentiation of the embryonic neural crest. We show that tumorigenic competence is associated with a spatially localized perivascular niche, a phenotype acquired through an intercellular communication pathway established by endothelial cells. Consistent with a model in which only a fraction of cells are fated to fuel growth, temporal single-cell tracing of a population of melanoma cells with a mesenchymal-like state revealed that these cells do not contribute to primary tumour growth but, instead, constitute a pool of metastaticÂ initiating cells that switch cell identity while disseminating to secondary organs. Our data provide a spatially and temporally resolved map of the diversity and trajectories of melanoma cell states and suggest that the ability to support growth and metastasis are limited to distinct pools of cells. The observation that these phenotypic competencies can be dynamically acquired after exposure to specific niche signals warrant the development of therapeutic strategies that interfere with the cancer cell reprogramming activity of such microenvironmental cues.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
A potential therapeutic vaccine strategy for a subset of myeloproliferative neoplasms
The cells of a subset of myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), slow-growing blood cancers, have frameshift mutations in their calreticulin (CALR) gene that are associated with the disease. The tail end of this gene's mutated protein product (CALRMUT) should be an ideal neoantigen. Yet T cells directed against the CALRMUT fragment are rarely found in MPN patients. To figure out why, Ludwig MSK's Taha Merghoub and his colleagues examined the class I MHC genes—which present antigens to T cells—of patients with this kind of MPN.
MedicalXpress
Study of cancer immunotherapy patients reveals markers of treatment response
The treatment of blood cancers has dramatically improved in the last five years, thanks to a new class of cancer immunotherapies called CAR-T cell therapy. This therapy—which involves engineering a patient's own T cells in the lab to kill cancer cells and then infusing them back into the patient—cures about 40% of people with otherwise incurable lymphoma. But others relapse or don't respond to the treatment at all.
Nature.com
Depression and bipolar disorder subtypes differ in their genetic correlations with biological rhythms
Major Depression and Bipolar Disorder Type I (BIP-I) and Type II (BIP-II), are characterized by depressed, manic, and hypomanic episodes in which specific changes of physical activity, circadian rhythm, and sleep are observed. It is known that genetic factors contribute to variation in mood disorders and biological rhythms, but unclear to what extent there is an overlap between their underlying genetics. In the present study, data from genome-wide association studies were used to examine the genetic relationship between mood disorders and biological rhythms. We tested the genetic correlation of depression, BIP-I, and BIP-II with physical activity (overall physical activity, moderate activity, sedentary behaviour), circadian rhythm (relative amplitude), and sleep features (sleep duration, daytime sleepiness). Genetic correlations of depression, BIP-I, and BIP-II with biological rhythms were compared to discover commonalities and differences. A gene-based analysis tested for associations of single genes and common circadian genes with mood disorders. Depression was negatively correlated with overall physical activity and positively with sedentary behaviour, while BIP-I showed associations in the opposite direction. Depression and BIP-II had negative correlations with relative amplitude. All mood disorders were positively correlated with daytime sleepiness. Overall, we observed both genetic commonalities and differences across mood disorders in their relationships with biological rhythms: depression and BIP-I differed the most, while BIP-II was in an intermediate position. Gene-based analysis suggested potential targets for further investigation. The present results suggest shared genetic underpinnings for the clinically observed associations between mood disorders and biological rhythms. Research considering possible joint mechanisms may offer avenues for improving disease detection and treatment.
Medical News Today
Common and rare types of blood cancer
The three major types of blood cancer are leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma. All three types usually affect the growth and function of white blood cells. Leukemia affects immature white blood cells, lymphoma affects lymphocytes, and myeloma affects plasma cells. This information is from the American Society of Hematology. These are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
healio.com
Extent of cardiac damage plays major role in quality of life after AVR
BOSTON — In patients with aortic stenosis, a greater degree of cardiac damage before transcatheter or surgical aortic valve replacement increased the likelihood of poor quality of life outcomes after the procedure, researchers reported. In addition, improvement in stage of cardiac damage after AVR was associated with better quality...
MedicalXpress
Landmark study of biomarker data may enable better treatment for early onset dementia
Frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a common form of early-onset dementia, is marked by impairments in behavior, language, and sometimes motor function. Unlike Alzheimer's Disease (AD), researchers and clinicians have been unable to accurately predict the onset of symptoms for individuals having a familial form of the condition. While there has been...
Nature.com
Ursolic acid enhances autophagic clearance and ameliorates motor and non-motor symptoms in Parkinson's disease mice model
Protein aggregation and the abnormal accumulation of aggregates are considered as common mechanisms of neurodegeneration such as Parkinson's disease (PD). Ursolic acid (UA), a natural pentacyclic triterpenoid compound, has shown a protective activity in several experimental models of brain dysfunction through inhibiting oxidative stress and inflammatory responses and suppressing apoptotic signaling in theÂ brain. In this study, we investigated whether UA promoted autophagic clearance of protein aggregates and attenuated the pathology and characteristic symptoms in PD mouse model. Mice were injected with rotenone (1"‰mg"‰Â·"‰kgâˆ’1"‰Â·"‰dâˆ’1, i.p.) five times per week for 1 or 2 weeks. We showed that rotenone injection induced significant motor deficit and prodromal non-motor symptoms accompanied by a significant dopaminergic neuronal loss and the deposition of aggregated proteins such as p62 and ubiquitin in the substantia nigra and striatum. Co-injection of UA (10"‰mg"‰Â·"‰kgâˆ’1"‰Â·"‰dâˆ’1, i.p.) ameliorated all the rotenone-induced pathological alterations. In differentiated human neuroblastoma SH-SY5Y cells, two-step treatment with a proteasome inhibitor MG132 (0.25, 2.5"‰Î¼M) induced marked accumulation of ubiquitin and p62 with clear and larger aggresome formation, while UA (5"‰Î¼M) significantly attenuated the MG132-induced protein accumulation. Furthermore, we demonstrated that UA (5"‰Î¼M) significantly increased autophagic clearance by promoting autophagic flux in primary neuronal cells and SH-SY5Y cells; UA affected autophagy regulation by increasing the phosphorylation of JNK, which triggered the dissociation of Bcl-2 from Beclin 1. These results suggest that UA could be a promising therapeutic candidate for reducing PD progression from the prodromal stage by regulating abnormal protein accumulation in the brain.
Nature.com
Heparanase modulates the prognosis and development of BRAF V600E-mutant colorectal cancer by regulating AKT/p27Kip1/Cyclin E2 pathway
BRAF V600E-mutant colorectal cancer (CRC) is a rare subtype of colorectal cancer with poor prognosis. Compelling evidence indicates that the heparanase (HPSE) gene has multiple functions in cancer, however, its role in BRAF V600E-mutant CRC remains elusive. Differentially expressed genes between BRAF V600E-mutant and wild-type patients were explored by analyzing public data from The Cancer Genome Atlas and the Gene Expression Omnibus. Clinical samples of 172 patients with BRAF V600E-mutant CRC diagnosed at Zhongshan Hospital Fudan University were collected. Overall survival was analyzed using Kaplan"“Meier curves and Cox regression models. Cell models and xenografts were utilized to investigate the effect of HPSE on tumor proliferation. HPSE was significantly highly expressed in the BRAF V600E-mutant group. High HPSE expression level was independently associated with inferior survival in the BRAF V600E-mutant cohort. HPSE knockdown impeded tumor proliferation of BRAF V600E-mutant CRC cells in vitro and in vivo. Mechanistically, HPSE silencing arrested cell cycle in G0/G1 phase by downregulating Cyclin E2 expression via the AKT/p27Kip1 pathway. These findings support a role for HPSE in promoting BRAF V600E-mutant CRC progression, which suggests it holds great promise as a prognostic biomarker and a potential therapeutic target for the aggressive CRC subtype.
Nature.com
Single-cell multi-omics of human clonal hematopoiesis reveals that DNMT3A R882 mutations perturb early progenitor states through selective hypomethylation
Somatic mutations in cancer genes have been detected in clonal expansions across healthy human tissue, including in clonal hematopoiesis. However, because mutated and wild-type cells are admixed, we have limited ability to link genotypes with phenotypes. To overcome this limitation, we leveraged multi-modality single-cell sequencing, capturing genotype, transcriptomes and methylomes in progenitors from individuals with DNMT3A R882 mutated clonal hematopoiesis. DNMT3A mutations result in myeloid over lymphoid bias, and an expansion of immature myeloid progenitors primed toward megakaryocytic"“erythroid fate, with dysregulated expression of lineage and leukemia stem cell markers. Mutated DNMT3A leads to preferential hypomethylation of polycomb repressive complex 2 targets and a specific CpG flanking motif. Notably, the hypomethylation motif is enriched in binding motifs of key hematopoietic transcription factors, serving as a potential mechanistic link between DNMT3A mutations and aberrant transcriptional phenotypes. Thus, single-cell multi-omics paves the road to defining the downstream consequences of mutations that drive clonal mosaicism.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Oral GT-02287 Improves Fine Motor Skills in Mice
Gain Therapeutics’ GT-02287, an oral candidate therapy for Parkinson’s disease, led to dose-dependent improvements in the health of nerve cells and fine motor skills in mice. These findings, presented recently as a poster at the International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders 2022 in Madrid, add to...
Nature.com
Mesenchymal and adrenergic cell lineage states in neuroblastoma possess distinct immunogenic phenotypes
Apart from the anti-GD2 antibody, immunotherapy for neuroblastoma has had limited success due to immune evasion mechanisms, coupled with an incomplete understanding of predictors of response. Here, from bulk and single-cell transcriptomic analyses, we identify a subset of neuroblastomas enriched for transcripts associated with immune activation and inhibition and show that these are predominantly characterized by gene expression signatures of the mesenchymal lineage state. By contrast, tumors expressing adrenergic lineage signatures are less immunogenic. The inherent presence or induction of the mesenchymal state through transcriptional reprogramming or therapy resistance is accompanied by innate and adaptive immune gene activation through epigenetic remodeling. Mesenchymal lineage cells promote T cell infiltration by secreting inflammatory cytokines, are efficiently targeted by cytotoxic T and natural killer cells and respond to immune checkpoint blockade. Together, we demonstrate that distinct immunogenic phenotypes define the divergent lineage states of neuroblastoma and highlight the immunogenic potential of the mesenchymal lineage.
Nature.com
Pairwise genetic meta-analyses between schizophrenia and substance dependence phenotypes reveals novel association signals with pharmacological significance
Almost half of individuals diagnosed with schizophrenia also present with a substance use disorder, however, little is known about potential molecular mechanisms underlying this comorbidity. We used genetic analyses to enhance our understanding of the molecular overlap between these conditions. Our analyses revealed a positive genetic correlation between schizophrenia and the following dependence phenotypes: alcohol (rg"‰="‰0.368, SE"‰="‰0.076, P"‰="‰1.61"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’6), cannabis use disorder (rg"‰="‰0.309, SE"‰="‰0.033, P"‰="‰1.97"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’20) and nicotine (rg"‰="‰0.117, SE"‰="‰0.043, P"‰="‰7.0"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’3), as well as drinks per week (rg"‰="‰0.087, SE"‰="‰0.021, P"‰="‰6.36"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’5), cigarettes per day (rg"‰="‰0.11, SE"‰="‰0.024, P"‰="‰4.93"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’6) and life-time cannabis use (rg"‰="‰0.234, SE"‰="‰0.029, P"‰="‰3.74"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’15). We further constructed latent causal variable (LCV) models to test for partial genetic causality and found evidence for a potential causal relationship between alcohol dependence and schizophrenia (GCP"‰="‰0.6, SE"‰="‰0.22, P"‰="‰1.6"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’3). This putative causal effect with schizophrenia was not seen using a continuous phenotype of drinks consumed per week, suggesting that distinct molecular mechanisms underlying dependence are involved in the relationship between alcohol and schizophrenia. To localise the specific genetic overlap between schizophrenia and substance use disorders (SUDs), we conducted a gene-based and gene-set pairwise meta-analysis between schizophrenia and each of the four individual substance dependence phenotypes in up to 790,806 individuals. These bivariate meta-analyses identified 44 associations not observed in the individual GWAS, including five shared genes that play a key role in early central nervous system development. The results from this study further supports the existence of underlying shared biology that drives the overlap in substance dependence in schizophrenia, including specific biological systems related to metabolism and neuronal function.
Nature.com
Quantification of ovarian lesion and fallopian tube vasculature using optical-resolution photoacoustic microscopy
The heterogeneity in the pathological and clinical manifestations of ovarian cancer is a major hurdle impeding early and accurate diagnosis. A host of imaging modalities, including Doppler ultrasound, MRI, and CT, have been investigated to improve the assessment of ovarian lesions. We hypothesized that pathologic conditions might affect the ovarian vasculature and that these changes might be detectable by optical-resolution photoacoustic microscopy (OR-PAM). In our previous work, we developed a benchtop OR-PAM and demonstrated it on a limited set of ovarian and fallopian tube specimens. In this study, we collected data from over 50 patients, supporting a more robust statistical analysis. We then developed an efficient custom analysis pipeline for characterizing the vascular features of the samples, including the mean vessel diameter, vascular density, global vascular directionality, local vascular definition, and local vascular tortuosity/branchedness. Phantom studies using carbon fibers showed that our algorithm was accurate within an acceptable error range. Between normal ovaries and normal fallopian tubes, we observed significant differences in five of six extracted vascular features. Further, we showed that distinct subsets of vascular features could distinguish normal ovaries from cystic, fibrous, and malignant ovarian lesions. In addition, a statistically significant difference was found in the mean vascular tortuosity/branchedness values of normal and abnormal tubes. The findings support the proposition that OR-PAM can help distinguish the severity of tubal and ovarian pathologies.
MedicalXpress
Severe COVID-19 may be caused by 'senile' interferon response in older patients
Researchers in Germany have discovered that age-dependent impairments in antiviral interferon proteins underlie the increased susceptibility of older patients to severe COVID-19. The study, published today in the Journal of Experimental Medicine, shows that aged mice infected with SARS-CoV-2 are protected from severe disease by treatment with one of these interferons, IFN-γ.
daystech.org
AI-guided tools pinpoint immune cell driver and protective genetic factor for esophageal cancer
Esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC) is a kind of most cancers affecting the mucus-secreting glands of the decrease esophagus -; the tube connecting the throat to the abdomen. It is the most typical type of esophageal most cancers and sometimes preceded by Barrett’s metaplasia (BE), a deleterious change in cells lining the esophagus.
Nature.com
METTL16 antagonizes MRE11-mediated DNA end resection and confers synthetic lethality to PARP inhibition in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma
Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is one of the most lethal cancers. Characterization of genetic alterations will improve our understanding and therapies for this disease. Here, we report that PDAC with elevated expression of METTL16, one of the 'writers' of RNA N6-methyladenosine modification, may benefit from poly-(ADP-ribose)-polymerase inhibitor (PARPi) treatment. Mechanistically, METTL16 interacts with MRE11 through RNA and this interaction inhibits MRE11's exonuclease activity in a methyltransferase-independent manner, thereby repressing DNA end resection. Upon DNA damage, ATM phosphorylates METTL16 resulting in a conformational change and autoinhibition of its RNA binding. This dissociates the METTL16"“RNA"“MRE11 complex and releases inhibition of MRE11. Concordantly, PDAC cells with high METTL16 expression show increased sensitivity to PARPi, especially when combined with gemcitabine. Thus, our findings reveal a role for METTL16 in homologous recombination repair and suggest that a combination of PARPi with gemcitabine could be an effective treatment strategy for PDAC with elevated METTL16 expression.
Comments / 0