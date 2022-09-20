ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF: OC makes history with first championship

By OA Sports
Odessa American
 2 days ago

WACO The Odessa College women’s golf team captured its first tournament championship in program history at the Waco River Classic at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course on Tuesday.

It was Odessa College’s second ever competition.

The Wranglers shot 14 over during the two-day, 36 hole competition, winning by 35 strokes over a field made up of six NJCAA schools from across Texas.

All five players finished in the top 10 which was led by Rosanna Halls and Claudia Revuelta (+2) who tied for second. Alisa Brannock (+4) tied for fourth.

Odessa College continue its fall tournament schedule with the NJCAA National Preview at Buffalo Dunes Oct. 6 and 7 in Garden City, Kan.

