Corpus Christi, TX

Steven Graven
2d ago

This another reason everyone’s insurance rates are sky high. Corpus drivers are horrible.

KIII 3News

Midnight crash near Robstown kills Valley man

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Harlingen man died Thursday morning after crashing his car south of Robstown. DPS officers said they believe Marco Antonio Tabasco was speeding on Hwy. 77 at around 12:15 a.m. and drove off the road. Trying to get back onto the highway, he overcorrected his Honda Civic and was sent into a skid into a construction site.
ROBSTOWN, TX
ValleyCentral

Wanted Texas man caught with bottle of ‘fake pee’

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man with an active warrant out of Kleberg County for smuggling persons was arrested after making a 911 and hanging up. On Saturday, Joseph Edward Finch, 46, called 911 and hung up, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival to a resident on Boca Chica Boulevard, deputies were […]
KLEBERG COUNTY, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Coast Guard continues to investigate fatal boat collision

The U.S. Coast Guard is continuing to investigate a fatal collision of two boats that happened Saturday, Sept. 10, in the Aransas Pass. Long-time Port Aransas fishing guide Capt. Gary Cooper, 69, died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision. A cause for the incident has not yet been determined and no citations have been issued. The investigation […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
NewsBreak
KIII 3News

Could downtown Corpus Christi be getting a new parking garage?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Talks of a new parking garage are in the works for the downtown Corpus Christi area. The exact location of the garage is still undecided, but it is projected to be a $17 million project. According to Alyssa Barrera-Mason, Director of the Downtown Management District, the demand for parking has gone up 11 percent post COVID.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
L'Observateur

Coast Guard rescues overdue boater near South Padre Island, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard rescued a 72-year-old man Monday who was reported overdue near South Padre Island, Texas. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a call at 11:22 p.m. Sunday from a concerned spouse reporting her husband left their dock to fish at the entrance of the Arroyo Colorado near Green Island and did not return as scheduled.
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX
KIII 3News

Man's best friend or inconsiderate taco thief?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We all know it is hard to resist a good breakfast taco. And dog owners also know you probably shouldn't leave one unattended near your pup. One Corpus Christi family found that out the hard way. They thought they left their precious breakfast taco out of reach, but one pup was determined to find it.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
