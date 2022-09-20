Read full article on original website
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Chicago Receives 74 Migrants From Texas - A Total of 801 Migrants Have ArrivedTom HandyChicago, IL
Yardbarker
Chicago White Sox Tim Anderson To Return Soon and Play Regularly
Chicago White Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo spoke to the media earlier this afternoon. When asked for an update on shortstop Tim Anderson, Cairo said that Anderson will return this season and be featured regularly in the lineup. Anderson last appeared for the White Sox in an August 6th loss...
FOX Sports
Kwan leads Guardians against the White Sox following 4-hit performance
Cleveland Guardians (81-67, first in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (76-72, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie (10-11, 3.08 ERA, .98 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); White Sox: Lance Lynn (7-5, 3.99 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 113 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -129, Guardians +109; over/under...
Cairo takes blame for Sox' gutting loss to Guardians
Mere minutes after the White Sox suffered their most gutting defeat of the 2022 season, acting manager Miguel Cairo stepped to the microphone in front of a room full of reporters. His message was direct: The 10-7 defeat his club suffered to the Cleveland Guardians Tuesday night, which placed the...
numberfire.com
Pirates' Kevin Newman batting sixth on Thursday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Kevin Newman is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Newman will start at second base on Thursday and bat sixth versus right-hander Hayden Wesneski and the Cubs. Ke'Bryan Hayes moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Newman for 8.7 FanDuel points on...
How many MLB pitchers have won 200 games?
New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer made history Monday night after being pulled from his 200th win with a perfect game intact. Not only did Scherzer snag his 200th win after his return from the injured list, but he and the Mets clinched their first trip to the postseason in six years after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers 7-2.
Bills lineman suspended for throwing punch that hit Titans coach
Buffalo Bills backup offensive lineman Bobby Hart has been suspended one game without pay for violating the NFL's unsportsmanlike conduct rules in a physical altercation following Monday night's win over the Tennessee Titans. The suspension was handed down by NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan on Tuesday. In...
numberfire.com
Ke'Bryan Hayes sitting for Pirates on Thursday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Ke'Bryan Hayes is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Hayes will move to the bench on Thursday with Kevin Newman starting at second base. Newman will bat sixth versus right-hander Hayden Wesneski and the Cubs. numberFire's models project Newman for 8.7...
Math, time working against Sox after loss to Guardians
Fans at Guaranteed Rate Field began heading for the exits after Guardians outfielder Myles Straw drove a go-ahead, two-run double into the left field corner in the 11th inning Tuesday. After three more runs had scored, boos from the remaining White Sox fans in the announced crowd of 23,243 echoed...
Yardbarker
White Sox Promote Oscar Colas to Triple-A Charlotte For Rest of Season
The Chicago White Sox have announced the promotion of one of their top prospects. Outfielder Oscar Colas will play out the remainder of the 2022 season with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights. This season, the recently turned 24-year-old played 59 games with High-A Winston-Salem and 51 games with Double-A Birmingham. He...
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
NFL・
NBC Sports Chicago
Brewers manager favors age limit for fans wearing gloves
There are already a few major changes coming to Major League Baseball next season. And Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell has an idea for another one. During an appearance on 620 WTMJ earlier this week, Counsell was asked whether he thinks there's an unwritten age limit for fans bringing a glove to the ballpark.
Harrison makes two unreal plays in White Sox loss
In the middle of an elongated Monday night game between the White Sox and Cleveland Guardians, second baseman Josh Harrison helped create a playoff atmosphere with his defensive efforts. In the top of the third inning, with no outs, Amed Rosario hit a light groundball towards Harrison at second base....
Yardbarker
MLB Odds: Cardinals vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 9/21/2022
The San Diego Padres host the St. Louis Cardinals for Game 2! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Padres prediction and pick. The Padres took Game 1 last night of what could be a potential Wild Card preview. Mike Clevinger notched 5.2 innings allowing just three hits and walking one. The Friars’ bullpen finished off what was a strong pitching performance all around for SD. The Cardinals have an elite offense filled with two MVP-caliber hitters and a slugger two homers shy of 700 for his career. Pitching will be what gets the Padres to the playoffs and last night showed why. St. Louis looks to bounce back after a miserable offensive night.
Tracking White Sox standings, playoff odds
1. Guardians: 83-67 2. White Sox: 76-74 (seven games back) 3. Twins: 73-77 (10 games back) AL Wild Card standings (top 3 qualify) 1. Blue Jays: 84-66 (+1 1/2 games) 2. Rays: 83-67 (+ 1/2 game) 3. Mariners: 82-67 ( - ) 4. Orioles: 78-71 (four games back) 5. White...
FOX Sports
Reds host the Brewers in first of 4-game series
Milwaukee Brewers (79-70, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (59-90, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (11-4, 3.26 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 162 strikeouts); Reds: Hunter Greene (4-12, 4.97 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 138 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Milwaukee Brewers to open...
Moncada fielding woes spotlighted in loss to Guardians
The tone of the White Sox' season-jeopardizing 8-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians was set early. After Steven Kwan did what Steven Kwan does best — led off the top of the first inning with a line drive single to right field — Amed Rosario stepped to the plate and tapped a soft grounder to third base.
FOX Sports
Brewers take on the Reds after Wong's 3-home run game
Milwaukee Brewers (80-70, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (59-91, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (0-0); Reds: Mike Minor (4-12, 6.06 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the Cincinnati Reds after Kolten Wong hit three home runs on...
Wesneski's immaculate inning puts him in rare Cubs company
Hayden Wesneski takes pride in filling up the strike zone. The Cubs rookie said so after his last start against the Rockies, when he struck out seven in seven innings. "I think that’s just the best chance you have of staying here longest, is just filling it up," said Wesneski, who allowed a run and three hits vs. Colorado. "So that’s just part of my MO and who I’ve been.
Cueto set to return in ‘playoff-type’ series vs. Guardians
After missing last weekend’s series in Detroit due to a non-COVID illness, White Sox starter Johnny Cueto is set to start Thursday’s series finale against the Guardians. Cueto was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday and did not feel well enough to pitch Sunday. “I felt weak, and...
NBC Sports
Kolten Wong homers 3 times as Brewers beat Reds 5-1
CINCINNATI – Kolten Wong hit a career-high three homers and drove in five runs, helping Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-1 on Thursday night. Wong hit a two-run drive in the second inning against Hunter Greene. He hit another two-run shot in the sixth...
