ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Chicago White Sox Tim Anderson To Return Soon and Play Regularly

Chicago White Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo spoke to the media earlier this afternoon. When asked for an update on shortstop Tim Anderson, Cairo said that Anderson will return this season and be featured regularly in the lineup. Anderson last appeared for the White Sox in an August 6th loss...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Kwan leads Guardians against the White Sox following 4-hit performance

Cleveland Guardians (81-67, first in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (76-72, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie (10-11, 3.08 ERA, .98 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); White Sox: Lance Lynn (7-5, 3.99 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 113 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -129, Guardians +109; over/under...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports Chicago

Cairo takes blame for Sox' gutting loss to Guardians

Mere minutes after the White Sox suffered their most gutting defeat of the 2022 season, acting manager Miguel Cairo stepped to the microphone in front of a room full of reporters. His message was direct: The 10-7 defeat his club suffered to the Cleveland Guardians Tuesday night, which placed the...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Pirates' Kevin Newman batting sixth on Thursday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Kevin Newman is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Newman will start at second base on Thursday and bat sixth versus right-hander Hayden Wesneski and the Cubs. Ke'Bryan Hayes moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Newman for 8.7 FanDuel points on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

How many MLB pitchers have won 200 games?

New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer made history Monday night after being pulled from his 200th win with a perfect game intact. Not only did Scherzer snag his 200th win after his return from the injured list, but he and the Mets clinched their first trip to the postseason in six years after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers 7-2.
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Ke'Bryan Hayes sitting for Pirates on Thursday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Ke'Bryan Hayes is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Hayes will move to the bench on Thursday with Kevin Newman starting at second base. Newman will bat sixth versus right-hander Hayden Wesneski and the Cubs. numberFire's models project Newman for 8.7...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Sox Guardians#The White Sox
Yardbarker

White Sox Promote Oscar Colas to Triple-A Charlotte For Rest of Season

The Chicago White Sox have announced the promotion of one of their top prospects. Outfielder Oscar Colas will play out the remainder of the 2022 season with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights. This season, the recently turned 24-year-old played 59 games with High-A Winston-Salem and 51 games with Double-A Birmingham. He...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Brewers manager favors age limit for fans wearing gloves

There are already a few major changes coming to Major League Baseball next season. And Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell has an idea for another one. During an appearance on 620 WTMJ earlier this week, Counsell was asked whether he thinks there's an unwritten age limit for fans bringing a glove to the ballpark.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Sports Chicago

Harrison makes two unreal plays in White Sox loss

In the middle of an elongated Monday night game between the White Sox and Cleveland Guardians, second baseman Josh Harrison helped create a playoff atmosphere with his defensive efforts. In the top of the third inning, with no outs, Amed Rosario hit a light groundball towards Harrison at second base....
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Yardbarker

MLB Odds: Cardinals vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 9/21/2022

The San Diego Padres host the St. Louis Cardinals for Game 2! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Padres prediction and pick. The Padres took Game 1 last night of what could be a potential Wild Card preview. Mike Clevinger notched 5.2 innings allowing just three hits and walking one. The Friars’ bullpen finished off what was a strong pitching performance all around for SD. The Cardinals have an elite offense filled with two MVP-caliber hitters and a slugger two homers shy of 700 for his career. Pitching will be what gets the Padres to the playoffs and last night showed why. St. Louis looks to bounce back after a miserable offensive night.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

Tracking White Sox standings, playoff odds

1. Guardians: 83-67 2. White Sox: 76-74 (seven games back) 3. Twins: 73-77 (10 games back) AL Wild Card standings (top 3 qualify) 1. Blue Jays: 84-66 (+1 1/2 games) 2. Rays: 83-67 (+ 1/2 game) 3. Mariners: 82-67 ( - ) 4. Orioles: 78-71 (four games back) 5. White...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Reds host the Brewers in first of 4-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (79-70, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (59-90, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (11-4, 3.26 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 162 strikeouts); Reds: Hunter Greene (4-12, 4.97 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 138 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Milwaukee Brewers to open...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports Chicago

Moncada fielding woes spotlighted in loss to Guardians

The tone of the White Sox' season-jeopardizing 8-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians was set early. After Steven Kwan did what Steven Kwan does best — led off the top of the first inning with a line drive single to right field — Amed Rosario stepped to the plate and tapped a soft grounder to third base.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Brewers take on the Reds after Wong's 3-home run game

Milwaukee Brewers (80-70, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (59-91, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (0-0); Reds: Mike Minor (4-12, 6.06 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the Cincinnati Reds after Kolten Wong hit three home runs on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Sports Chicago

Wesneski's immaculate inning puts him in rare Cubs company

Hayden Wesneski takes pride in filling up the strike zone. The Cubs rookie said so after his last start against the Rockies, when he struck out seven in seven innings. "I think that’s just the best chance you have of staying here longest, is just filling it up," said Wesneski, who allowed a run and three hits vs. Colorado. "So that’s just part of my MO and who I’ve been.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Kolten Wong homers 3 times as Brewers beat Reds 5-1

CINCINNATI – Kolten Wong hit a career-high three homers and drove in five runs, helping Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-1 on Thursday night. Wong hit a two-run drive in the second inning against Hunter Greene. He hit another two-run shot in the sixth...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy