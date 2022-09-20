KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two years after a toddler was shot and killed in Kansas City, Missouri, his family and police are still pleading for answers. Twenty-two-month-old Tyron Payton was killed on Sept. 21, 2020, when someone opened fire on a car he was in with his parents. KMBC 9 spoke with his mother about her frustration and her message for the person who took her son's life.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO