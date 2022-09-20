ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

2d ago

You need to leave but as you're leaving, you tell all the people that you'll come back once they get rid of the gang members.

Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMBC.com

KCPD officer talks about helping 2 women escape apartment fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A family was rescued from a burning apartment last month, not by firefighters, but by police officers who were first on the scene. Two police officers said they could see the smoke from the street corner near South Patrol on Aug. 31. With firefighters still on the way, they immediately took action.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Kansas City mother, police still seeking answers in 22-month-old's death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two years after a toddler was shot and killed in Kansas City, Missouri, his family and police are still pleading for answers. Twenty-two-month-old Tyron Payton was killed on Sept. 21, 2020, when someone opened fire on a car he was in with his parents. KMBC 9 spoke with his mother about her frustration and her message for the person who took her son's life.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Student found with gun at North Kansas City High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A gun was found in a student's possession Wednesday at North Kansas City High School. According to a letter sent by the school's principal to parents and guardians, a classmate saw a firearm in the possession of another student and reported it to campus security.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Zero KC initiative announced to end homelessness in Kansas City

Kansas City leaders unveiled a new plan to end homelessness in the city. The wide-ranging Zero KC initiative is a comprehensive plan to address the barriers facing the homeless community and provide affordable housing. KMBC 9 found out what the plan includes and the next steps to put it into action.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Extra police called to GM Fairfax Plant Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Extra police officers were called to the GM Fairfax Plant on Thursday afternoon. KMBC reached out to a GM spokesman, who released the following statement:. "We have a third party who was escorted off property after making threatening comments. When the threat was received, we...
KANSAS CITY, KS

