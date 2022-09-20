Read full article on original website
A B
2d ago
You need to leave but as you're leaving, you tell all the people that you'll come back once they get rid of the gang members.
Reply
2
Related
KMBC.com
KC-area doctor who founded clinic in Haiti said it's facing new threats from gangs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Prairie Village doctor who operates a 24/7 surgical trauma center in Haiti, near the Dominican border, said the clinic is facing new threats brought on by gang violence. "These are 14-year-old boys carrying AK-47s down the road," said Dr. Ted Higgins, founder of the...
KMBC.com
Metro doctor says gang violence in Haiti threatening country's health care
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Johnson County, Kansas surgeon has been providing health care in Haiti for four decades. Now, he's confronting a new kind of disease. Haiti's health hangs in the balance as gang violence and corruption run rampant. Dr. Ted Higgins founded the Higgins Brothers Surgicenter for...
KMBC.com
Kansas City police locate and reunite non-verbal child with his family
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department says they have successfully reunited a child with his family. KCPD sent out a tweet Thursday that they had found a little boy who is non-verbal and had wandered out of his home a several weeks earlier. Authorities say...
KCTV 5
Police present at GM plant in KCK after ‘disgruntled employee’ makes ‘threatening comments’
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - If you saw some police at the General Motors plant in KCK, it appears it was simply because they were asked to drive around the lot after a disgruntled worker made threatening comments. KCTV5 News received a handful of phone calls Thursday afternoon around 3:30...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMBC.com
KCPD officer talks about helping 2 women escape apartment fire
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A family was rescued from a burning apartment last month, not by firefighters, but by police officers who were first on the scene. Two police officers said they could see the smoke from the street corner near South Patrol on Aug. 31. With firefighters still on the way, they immediately took action.
84-year-old found guilty in 2017 death of Kansas City attorney
A Jackson County jury has found 84-year-old David Jungerman guilty in the 2017 killing of Kansas City attorney Tom Pickert.
KMBC.com
Kansas City mother, police still seeking answers in 22-month-old's death
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two years after a toddler was shot and killed in Kansas City, Missouri, his family and police are still pleading for answers. Twenty-two-month-old Tyron Payton was killed on Sept. 21, 2020, when someone opened fire on a car he was in with his parents. KMBC 9 spoke with his mother about her frustration and her message for the person who took her son's life.
Former Oak Park teacher, coach serving 30-day shock time
Former North Kansas City School District teacher and Oak Park coach pleaded guilty to sexual contact with a student in Clay County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMBC.com
Student found with gun at North Kansas City High School
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A gun was found in a student's possession Wednesday at North Kansas City High School. According to a letter sent by the school's principal to parents and guardians, a classmate saw a firearm in the possession of another student and reported it to campus security.
KMBC.com
Zero KC initiative announced to end homelessness in Kansas City
Kansas City leaders unveiled a new plan to end homelessness in the city. The wide-ranging Zero KC initiative is a comprehensive plan to address the barriers facing the homeless community and provide affordable housing. KMBC 9 found out what the plan includes and the next steps to put it into action.
Kansas City landlord charged in attack over unpaid rent
Prosecutors charged a Kansas City landlord with assault after a man claims he was severely beaten over unpaid rent.
Victim killed in Kansas City shooting was not intended target, police say
A woman killed following a shooting Tuesday night was not the intended target, according to the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMBC.com
Extra police called to GM Fairfax Plant Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Extra police officers were called to the GM Fairfax Plant on Thursday afternoon. KMBC reached out to a GM spokesman, who released the following statement:. "We have a third party who was escorted off property after making threatening comments. When the threat was received, we...
KMBC.com
KCK firefighter starts new program to help first responders with PTSD
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Being a first responder is one of the most stressful jobs out there. In Kansas City, Kansas, there's a new program to help those in need. It all starts with swinging a golf club. "I always find peace with it," said Kansas City, Kansas, fire...
KMBC.com
Kansas City's Operation Uplift needs volunteers to pack gift boxes for military members
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — For a fifth straight year, a Kansas City charity is trying to uplift military members' spirits by preparing gift boxes to be sent overseas. "For me, it was very personal," said volunteer Megan Stewart, whose brother spent time in the Marines and is currently serving in the National Guard.
Residents at KCK apartment complex fed up with years of pothole problems
Residents at the Fairfax Bluffs Apartment complex said they’ve dodged the large potholes that can be seen in their surrounding roads for more than two years.
Independence woman killed after crashing into semi-trailer on US 36
The highway patrol said a semi with a trailer was broken down in the roadway when it was struck in the rear by the driver of a Toyota Highlander.
KC police attempting to locate teen not seen in days
Jada White was last seen Monday in the area of E. 81st Street and Wabash Avenue, according to police.
KMBC.com
KCPD asking for help to identify suspects in an aggravated assault that happened in March
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department want the public to take a look at surveillance images to help identify two aggravated assault suspects. Police just released the photos of two individuals wanted in connection with the crime which happened around 8:30 p.m. on March 11 at Royal Liquor on Southwest Boulevard.
KMBC.com
Kansas City senior living center starts boxing class for residents with Parkinson's disease
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Parkinson's disease can be a devastating disease for anyone living with it, and one senior living center in Kansas City North has found a new way to help fight back. Rachel Klammer, 62, is apparently taking the right class. The Wexford Place resident said she...
Comments / 3