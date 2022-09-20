ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Experts warn senators of Russia, China nuclear programs

By Raquel Martin
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pW8qy_0i3X5OPC00

(NEXSTAR) – Nuclear security experts are sounding the alarm over China and Russia’s rising nuclear programs.

On Tuesday, at a Senate hearing, they warned the U.S. could be underprepared without new investments.

Experts are urging Congress to quickly address what they call growing threats from the two countries.

“The doomsday clock tool is now set to 100 seconds to midnight – in contrast, at the end of the Cold War,  the clock setting was 17 minutes to midnight,” said Madelyn Creedon, research professor at George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs.

The panel of experts warned senators that both China and Russia have dramatically increased their nuclear capabilities.

“The world is very different now,” said Franklin Miller, a foreign policy and nuclear security expert with The Scowcroft Group. Miller, who also served as a special assistant to former President George W. Bush, said that as Russia and China continue a more aggressive global strategy, the U.S. must proactively prepare for how to respond if those two countries unite.

“Our goal must be a secure and effective deterrent,” Miller said.

The experts emphasized that creating such a deterrent would require the U.S. to modernize its technology, recruit more talent and pursue updated treaties with both countries.

“It is urgently needed,” said Rose Gottemoeller, who served as deputy secretary general of NATO from 2016 to 2019. “Going forward I think we should be looking at all different instruments.”

Michigan Democratic Senator Gary Peters says he’s also concerned about what happens if China or Russia develop autonomous nuclear weapons.

“Because clearly, this is coming – this is not if, this is when,” Peters said. “If we go that route we have to make sure that we can respond.”

Oklahoma Republican Senator Jim Inhofe says a bipartisan group of lawmakers are working together right now to ensure the country’s defenses do not fall behind.

“It’s clear we are not prepared for this reality,” Inhofe said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Mother shot in head, critically injured in Brooklyn: NYPD

MARINE PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 36-year-old mom was shot in the head in Brooklyn on Tuesday, police said. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after she was shot near Avenue S and Stuart Street around 4:05 p.m., officials said. No identifying information has been released. Police said the victim’s 1-year-old child […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn stabbing: Man killed in Brownsville apartment building

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was fatally stabbed inside a Brownsville apartment building Wednesday night, according to police. Officers responding to a 911 call around 9:25 p.m. found Kyle Forde, 29, unconscious with a stab wound to the chest inside the building on Lott Avenue near Herzl Street, officials said. First responders rushed Forde, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
americanmilitarynews.com

US tips off Russia before nuke-capable missile launch

The U.S. military test-launched a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Wednesday, the Air Force confirmed in a statement. The launch took place after the U.S. gave Russia advance notice. According to Reuters, U.S. Air Force announced the ICBM test in advance in an effort to avoid worsening tensions with...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Peters
Person
Rose Gottemoeller
Person
Jim Inhofe
BBC

Putin-Xi talks: Russian leader reveals China's 'concern' over Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has acknowledged China's "concern" over Ukraine, in his first face-to-face talks with President Xi Jinping since the Russian invasion. But speaking in Uzbekistan, Mr Putin also thanked China for its "balanced position" - and said US "attempts to create a unipolar world" would fail. Mr Xi said China...
POLITICS
PIX11

NYCHA residents celebrate removal of sidewalk shed after 7 years

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) – Sidewalk sheds are erected to protect pedestrians from falling debris and avoid tragedies across New York City. But for some residents in the East Village, they have become eyesores that make life miserable for tenants.  Piece by piece, the sidewalk shed on 3rd Street between Avenue B and Avenue C […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC correction officers took bribes from Bloods gang members: feds

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Two New York City correction officers have admitted they were paid by Bloods gang members to smuggle drugs and phones into Rikers Island, authorities said Tuesday. Officers Katrina Patterson, 31, and Krystle Burrell, 35, pleaded guilty to bribery during different proceedings at Brooklyn Federal Court. Patterson accepted more than $34,000 in bribes […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Nuclear War#Nuclear Weapon#The Scowcroft Group#Nato
PIX11

Man accused of killing Bronx EMT deemed fit to stand trial

THE BRONX (PIX11) — An alleged killer was deemed fit to strand trial, years after he allegedly ran over a Bronx EMT with a stolen ambulance, officials said Wednesday. Jose Gonzalez was quickly taken into custody after Yadira Arroyo’s March 2017 death, but he had been found unfit for trial on May 26, 2022, District […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Fatal Bronx stabbing: 2 suspects arrested in homicide, police say

PELHAM BAY, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing of a man in Pelham Bay, authorities said early Friday. A 16-year-old boy arrested Wednesday is charged with manslaughter and gang assault, and Angel Rivera, 19, was arrested Thursday on charges of murder, manslaughter, gang assault, and assault, […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Bronx subway station robbery: Mugger repeatedly punches woman

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A mugger repeatedly punched a woman in the face while stealing her bag at a Fordham Heights subway station, authorities said Wednesday. The victim, 66, was leaving the Fordham Road station on the B and D lines around 7:45 p.m. Friday when the assailant slugged her in the face […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
PIX11

Biden facing growing global perils as he returns to UN

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is confronting no shortage of difficult issues as he travels to New York for the annual gathering of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly. The Russian war in Ukraine is at a critical juncture. European fears that a recession could be just around the corner are heightened. Administration concerns grow by […]
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

"Putin will fail, Europe will prevail", says EU chief

STRASBOURG (Reuters) - The European Union’s chief executive vowed on Wednesday resilience and resolve in facing consequences of Russia’s war against Ukraine, which she said was also an assault on European economies and energy safety, as well as democratic values.
ECONOMY
PIX11

PIX11

48K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy