Hopewell, VA

NBC12

Groundbreaking held for new Falling Creek Middle School

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield broke ground Thursday on a new Falling Creek Middle School building. It’s going up next to the current building, which has been there since 1966. This new $100 million building will hold up to 1,800 students. “It’s a game changer. Every school we have...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
NBC12

Henrico students renovating Regency Square into classrooms

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Drilling drywall and learning how to wire electric cables are all part of Henrico County Public Schools’ plan to give Regency Square Mall a new purpose. The school division is renovating a wing of the mall into classrooms for students enrolled in their adult...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

300 dads dine with students at Petersburg elementary school

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Petersburg elementary school put a spin on a popular event for moms, instead welcoming in fathers Tuesday morning. It’s part of the school division’s inaugural ‘Dining with Dad’ event. About 300 fathers turned up for the event at Walnut Hill. In...
PETERSBURG, VA
HOPEWELL, VA
commonwealthtimes.org

VCU introduces six new graduate programs

VCU is offering six new graduate programs starting this fall. Health administration master’s student Sydney Belt is in one of the new programs the university implemented, the Certificate in Health Equity. “Knowing that VCU has a strong commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, I entered my master’s program determined...
RICHMOND, VA
