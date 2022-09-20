Read full article on original website
Groundbreaking held for new Falling Creek Middle School
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield broke ground Thursday on a new Falling Creek Middle School building. It’s going up next to the current building, which has been there since 1966. This new $100 million building will hold up to 1,800 students. “It’s a game changer. Every school we have...
Henrico students renovating Regency Square into classrooms
HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Drilling drywall and learning how to wire electric cables are all part of Henrico County Public Schools’ plan to give Regency Square Mall a new purpose. The school division is renovating a wing of the mall into classrooms for students enrolled in their adult...
Nearly 300 dads attend inaugural Petersburg elementary school bonding event
During the event, books for all ages were passed out, as well as math worksheets with resources included for the dads and children to bond and learn simultaneously.
300 dads dine with students at Petersburg elementary school
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Petersburg elementary school put a spin on a popular event for moms, instead welcoming in fathers Tuesday morning. It’s part of the school division’s inaugural ‘Dining with Dad’ event. About 300 fathers turned up for the event at Walnut Hill. In...
How this 'amazing person' is helping Virginia foster children find success
Sophia Booker serves as a Youth Development Coordinator at Project Life. She works closely with teens and young adults navigating Virginia’s foster care system.
Va. teacher says Board of Ed member 'misrepresented' Social Studies association
The President-Elect of the National Council for the Social Studies (NCSS) said a member of the Virginia Board of Education "misrepresented" the group.
Hopewell, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Petersburg High School football team will have a game with Hopewell High School on September 21, 2022, 15:00:00.
Hampton Public Library site leads to adult toy store
Heather Young was looking for some sun exposure when she took her library card outside to renew some books online. What she got was too hot for the Hampton mom to handle.
City of Hopewell hosting career fair for number of open positions
Hopewell is holding a career fair next month for anyone interested in working for the city.
Redesign of Manchester residential project fails to consider community concerns, Richmond residents say
A proposed residential complex to be built in Richmond's Manchester neighborhood has been under a microscope for months in the wake of much community backlash.
Brothers killed while fishing in Virginia
Kenny Ellett and John Jackson were loving and sweet, John's wife said when asked about her husband and brother-in-law.
Richmond’s ‘Lit Limo’ is back on the road
Richmond Public Schools' mobile library bus is rolling again.
commonwealthtimes.org
VCU introduces six new graduate programs
VCU is offering six new graduate programs starting this fall. Health administration master’s student Sydney Belt is in one of the new programs the university implemented, the Certificate in Health Equity. “Knowing that VCU has a strong commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, I entered my master’s program determined...
‘Dachtoberfest’ will bring dozens of dachshunds to downtown Richmond
A new dachshund-themed event will bring hundreds of the short-legged, long-backed dogs and their owners to Richmond next month
Goochland neighbors express concerns about future COVID memorial
Homeowners say that while the memorial has good intentions, they are concerned about increased traffic and upkeep and they haven't been included in any conversations about planning.
Community raises money in honor of slain trooper and teen who died of cancer
Both were taken too soon. Now, the community they were a part of is paying respect to their legacies, by paying it forward.
She recovered from addiction. She wants to help the community that saved her.
Crystal Smith went through a 28-day treatment program and now lives in the foundation's sober living home, something she said saved her life.
LC Bird student in custody after loaded magazine found in school
A 16-year-old student of Loyd C. Bird High School is being held at a juvenile detention center after police say he brought a loaded magazine onto school grounds on Monday.
New Kent is welcoming the first OB/GYN to the county
HCA Virginia is bringing the first OB/GYN to New Kent County next week, filling a key health gap in the area.
How filling out this survey can help fight crime in Petersburg
The survey is aimed at both adults and young people and is designed to help curb violence in the city.
