Springdale, OH

WDTN

Above and beyond: Middletown officer honored for life-saving act

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A Middletown police officer was honored Tuesday for saving the life of a crash victim. On August 12, Officer Adam Grindstaff was called to the scene of an accident involving two motorcycles. He saw one of the victims suffering from a serious leg injury and bleeding profusely. Before Fire and EMS […]
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Police investigating after USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Fairview

CINCINNATI — Postal crimes continue to plague the Greater Cincinnati area. Investigators confirm to WLWT that a gun was pulled in the latest robbery Wednesday afternoon around 2500 Halstead Street in the Fairview neighborhood. According to postal inspector Nicole Lutz of the Cincinnati Field Office, postal assets were taken...
CINCINNATI, OH
Springdale, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
City
Springdale, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WHIO Dayton

OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler Co. tonight

OXFORD — The Butler County OVI Task Force announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the City of Oxford. The checkpoint will be held on from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., according to the Butler Co. OVI Task Force. >>Off-duty police officer in Hamilton arrested on OVI...
OXFORD, OH
#Police
WKRC

House destroyed by fire in South Fairmount

SOUTH FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (WKRC) - A house was completely destroyed by a fire in South Fairmount early Thursday. The fire was reported around 3 a.m. on Harrison Avenue near Tremont Avenue. Officials say the home was abandoned. No injuries were reported. The cause is still under investigation.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Inmate who escaped from River City Correctional back in custody

CINCINNATI — An inmate on the run for several months is back in custody. Danny Waters, 35, escaped from River City Correctional six months ago. Police said, on March 17, Waters was conducting cleaning duties in the facility's lobby, and while the staff wasn't looking, he left out the front doors.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Cromley Drive in Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Cromley Drive in Milford. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
MILFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 3 siblings found safe in northwest Ohio

The Greenville Police Department said three missing children were found safe Wednesday. According to police, an Amber Alert was issued after three siblings did not show up for school Wednesday. Police believed the kids were abducted by their father, 29-year-old Kirt Kiser around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 from...
GREENVILLE, OH
Public Safety
Public Safety
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Plantation Drive in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Plantation Drive in Florence. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Bishop Avenue in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Bishop Avenue in Fairfield. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Production Drive in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Production Drive in Burlington. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
BURLINGTON, KY

