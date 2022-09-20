Read full article on original website
Above and beyond: Middletown officer honored for life-saving act
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A Middletown police officer was honored Tuesday for saving the life of a crash victim. On August 12, Officer Adam Grindstaff was called to the scene of an accident involving two motorcycles. He saw one of the victims suffering from a serious leg injury and bleeding profusely. Before Fire and EMS […]
WKRC
No mail delivery for months on local street following postal worker dog attack
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - It's been months since residents on Clinton Springs Lane in Avondale have had mail delivered to their homes. The postal service stopped going there after a mail carrier was attacked by a dog. It’s now become a growing headache for the locals. “I just wish...
WLWT 5
Police investigating after USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Fairview
CINCINNATI — Postal crimes continue to plague the Greater Cincinnati area. Investigators confirm to WLWT that a gun was pulled in the latest robbery Wednesday afternoon around 2500 Halstead Street in the Fairview neighborhood. According to postal inspector Nicole Lutz of the Cincinnati Field Office, postal assets were taken...
WLWT 5
Police on scene of a pedestrian struck at Cutter Street and Ezzard Charles Drive
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are on scene of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the West End, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Cincinnati Police Department announced on Twitter that delays should be expected due to this...
OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler Co. tonight
OXFORD — The Butler County OVI Task Force announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the City of Oxford. The checkpoint will be held on from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., according to the Butler Co. OVI Task Force. >>Off-duty police officer in Hamilton arrested on OVI...
Beechmont Bridge Connector open after years of planning, construction
Great Parks of Hamilton County has completed a new trail section which adds to existing trails and creates a dedicated pedestrian path stretching from downtown Cincinnati to Springfield.
WLWT 5
Police: 82-year-old woman dies from injuries sustained in crash in Crescent Springs
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — A senior citizen woman has died following injuries she sustained from an accident on Saturday. According to the Villa Hills Police Department, a single-vehicle crash occurred last Saturday at 3:03 p.m. in the 700 block of Bromley Crescent Springs Road in Crescent Springs. A preliminary...
WLWT 5
False calls of shooting threats hit schools in several Ohio cities, including Cincinnati area
Police agencies across Ohio responded to false reports of a shooting threat on Friday. Police have given the all clear at Princeton High School after the school was put on lockdown due to a report of an active shooter that was found to be a hoax, according to Sharonville police.
WKRC
House destroyed by fire in South Fairmount
SOUTH FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (WKRC) - A house was completely destroyed by a fire in South Fairmount early Thursday. The fire was reported around 3 a.m. on Harrison Avenue near Tremont Avenue. Officials say the home was abandoned. No injuries were reported. The cause is still under investigation.
WLWT 5
Inmate who escaped from River City Correctional back in custody
CINCINNATI — An inmate on the run for several months is back in custody. Danny Waters, 35, escaped from River City Correctional six months ago. Police said, on March 17, Waters was conducting cleaning duties in the facility's lobby, and while the staff wasn't looking, he left out the front doors.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Cromley Drive in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Cromley Drive in Milford.
WLWT 5
Police: 3 siblings found safe in northwest Ohio
The Greenville Police Department said three missing children were found safe Wednesday. According to police, an Amber Alert was issued after three siblings did not show up for school Wednesday. Police believed the kids were abducted by their father, 29-year-old Kirt Kiser around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 from...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Plantation Drive in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Plantation Drive in Florence.
WLWT 5
Newport apartment complex resident reacts to extension, while many still have nowhere to go
NEWPORT, Ky. — Back in May,hundreds of Newport residents at Victoria Square Apartments were given a 30-day extension to move out due to a new company purchasing the property. The renovations on the apartments however will take away their affordable housing status and be priced at a market rate.
Cincinnati: Man Shot Near Bus Stop Carrying Students
WLWT 5
Police: All clear given at Princeton High School, report of active shooter is false
CINCINNATI — Police have given the all clear at Princeton High School after the school was put on lockdown due to a report of an active shooter that was found to be a hoax, according to Sharonville police. The call came in around 10 a.m. Sharonville Police said they...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Bishop Avenue in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Bishop Avenue in Fairfield.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Production Drive in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Production Drive in Burlington.
WLWT 5
Volunteers hand out nearly 7,000 pounds of food at Hamilton County resource drive
CINCINNATI — A new partnership handed out more than 6,000 lbs. of food in less than an hour Wednesday at the Hamilton Fairgrounds. Hamilton County R3Source, a local solid waste and recycling district, hosted a food distribution event as part of its Wasted Food Stops With Us initiative. The...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. — Police responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Erlanger.
