ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

KCPD officer talks about helping 2 women escape apartment fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A family was rescued from a burning apartment last month, not by firefighters, but by police officers who were first on the scene. Two police officers said they could see the smoke from the street corner near South Patrol on Aug. 31. With firefighters still on the way, they immediately took action.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Kansas City mother, police still seeking answers in 22-month-old's death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two years after a toddler was shot and killed in Kansas City, Missouri, his family and police are still pleading for answers. Twenty-two-month-old Tyron Payton was killed on Sept. 21, 2020, when someone opened fire on a car he was in with his parents. KMBC 9 spoke with his mother about her frustration and her message for the person who took her son's life.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMBC.com

Extra police called to GM Fairfax Plant Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Extra police officers were called to the GM Fairfax Plant on Thursday afternoon. KMBC reached out to a GM spokesman, who released the following statement:. "We have a third party who was escorted off property after making threatening comments. When the threat was received, we...
KANSAS CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Body Cam#Police#Balcony#Kcpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ktvo.com

SUV driver killed after rear-ending stopped tractor-trailer near Macon

MACON COUNTY, Mo. — UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies the victim of Thursday afternoon's crash outside Macon as Mary Kliethermes, 71, of Independence, Missouri. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ORIGINAL STORY: A woman was killed Thursday afternoon when she rear-ended a tractor-trailer that was stopped on a busy northeast Missouri highway.
MACON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy