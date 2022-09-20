Read full article on original website
The news of the KCPD being investigated by the Department of Justice followed an indictment of a former Kansas detectiveCJ CoombsKansas City, KS
5 quick observations after the Chiefs-Chargers gameChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Argyle Building built for commercial use in 1906 was repurposed into luxury apartments in 2014CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The 1925 building of the ACME Cleansing Company on Gillham Road in Kansas City was reborn in 2019CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs vs La Chargers: Winners and Losers from Week 2Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
KMBC.com
Kansas City police locate and reunite non-verbal child with his family
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department says they have successfully reunited a child with his family. KCPD sent out a tweet Thursday that they had found a little boy who is non-verbal and had wandered out of his home a several weeks earlier. Authorities say...
KMBC.com
KCPD officer talks about helping 2 women escape apartment fire
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A family was rescued from a burning apartment last month, not by firefighters, but by police officers who were first on the scene. Two police officers said they could see the smoke from the street corner near South Patrol on Aug. 31. With firefighters still on the way, they immediately took action.
KC police attempting to locate teen not seen in days
Jada White was last seen Monday in the area of E. 81st Street and Wabash Avenue, according to police.
KMBC.com
Kansas City mother, police still seeking answers in 22-month-old's death
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two years after a toddler was shot and killed in Kansas City, Missouri, his family and police are still pleading for answers. Twenty-two-month-old Tyron Payton was killed on Sept. 21, 2020, when someone opened fire on a car he was in with his parents. KMBC 9 spoke with his mother about her frustration and her message for the person who took her son's life.
KMBC.com
KCPD asking for help to identify suspects in an aggravated assault that happened in March
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department want the public to take a look at surveillance images to help identify two aggravated assault suspects. Police just released the photos of two individuals wanted in connection with the crime which happened around 8:30 p.m. on March 11 at Royal Liquor on Southwest Boulevard.
KCTV 5
Police present at GM plant in KCK after ‘disgruntled employee’ makes ‘threatening comments’
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - If you saw some police at the General Motors plant in KCK, it appears it was simply because they were asked to drive around the lot after a disgruntled worker made threatening comments. KCTV5 News received a handful of phone calls Thursday afternoon around 3:30...
Kansas City landlord charged in attack over unpaid rent
Prosecutors charged a Kansas City landlord with assault after a man claims he was severely beaten over unpaid rent.
KMBC.com
Extra police called to GM Fairfax Plant Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Extra police officers were called to the GM Fairfax Plant on Thursday afternoon. KMBC reached out to a GM spokesman, who released the following statement:. "We have a third party who was escorted off property after making threatening comments. When the threat was received, we...
KCTV 5
KC Unsolved: Daughter still searches for justice 12 years after Ronald Burns homicide
RIVERSIDE, Mo (KCTV) — For more than 12 years, a daughter has waited to see her father’s killer caught. Erricka McCullen insists she won’t give up on receiving justice for her dad. McCullen remembers her father, Ronald Burns, as a giving and caring man who did not...
Former Oak Park teacher, coach serving 30-day shock time
Former North Kansas City School District teacher and Oak Park coach pleaded guilty to sexual contact with a student in Clay County.
Independence woman killed after crashing into semi-trailer on US 36
The highway patrol said a semi with a trailer was broken down in the roadway when it was struck in the rear by the driver of a Toyota Highlander.
84-year-old found guilty in 2017 death of Kansas City attorney
A Jackson County jury has found 84-year-old David Jungerman guilty in the 2017 killing of Kansas City attorney Tom Pickert.
Victim killed in Kansas City shooting was not intended target, police say
A woman killed following a shooting Tuesday night was not the intended target, according to the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department.
Residents at KCK apartment complex fed up with years of pothole problems
Residents at the Fairfax Bluffs Apartment complex said they’ve dodged the large potholes that can be seen in their surrounding roads for more than two years.
ktvo.com
SUV driver killed after rear-ending stopped tractor-trailer near Macon
MACON COUNTY, Mo. — UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies the victim of Thursday afternoon's crash outside Macon as Mary Kliethermes, 71, of Independence, Missouri. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ORIGINAL STORY: A woman was killed Thursday afternoon when she rear-ended a tractor-trailer that was stopped on a busy northeast Missouri highway.
KCPD attempting to locate teen not seen in nearly two weeks
Police said Jayonna Brown was last seen on September 9 at 6 p.m. near 113th Street and Lewis Avenue.
Jury finds David Jungerman guilty in death of attorney in 2017
On Thursday, a jury found David Jungerman guilty of murder and armed criminal action in the death of an attorney in 2017.
KMBC.com
KC police say a woman killed Tuesday was not the intended target of a shooting at 35th and Cyprus
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police said a woman died Tuesday after she was shot near 35th Street and Cypress Avenue. On Wednesday police say they do not believe she was the intended target of the shooting. Authorities said officers were called at about 6:15 p.m. on a...
Customers help after truck hits Kansas City coffee shop
A truck hits Anchor Island Coffee in Kansas City, damaging it. Customers are raising money to help the owners pay for repairs.
Driver dies from injuries following I-49 crash in Belton
Officers responded to the crash just before 11:30 a.m. at southbound Interstate 49, just south of 155th Street.
