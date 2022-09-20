Read full article on original website
Pioneer, former councilmember T.J. Patterson dies at age 85
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock pioneer and prominent civic servant for decades has died. Thomas James (T.J.) Patterson died September 21, 2022, at age 85. He was Lubbock’s first Black council member, an activist, advocate, and leader. He is the father to current Lubbock City Council member Sheila...
City of Lubbock to begin construction in North Overton neighborhood
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will begin pavement repairs on Mac Davis Lane on Sept. 27. For the first construction phase, Mac Davis Lane will be closed off from University Avenue to Avenue X until pavement repairs are completed. The construction should last for four months. Motorists...
Plainview awarded $50,000 grant, plans to install outdoor speaker system
PLAINVIEW, Texas – The City of Plainview had an exciting day Thursday as they were awarded a $50,000 grant from T-Mobile as a part of their Hometown Grant initiative. To help revitalize smaller towns, the grant is awarding 25 rural communities across the country with $50,000 each for five years. Plainview was one of those […]
Longtime Councilman T.J. Patterson died
LUBBOCK, Texas — T.J. Patterson, Lubbock’s first Black city council member and father of current Councilwoman Shelia Patterson-Harris, died Wednesday morning. Patterson-Harris began notifying family members. Patterson was elected to the council in 1984 and served 20 years. Patterson was also the publisher of the Southwest Digest which he cofounded with Eddie Richardson. Its last […]
More than 2,000 without power in Northwest Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More than 2,000 residents in Northwest Lubbock are without power late Friday morning, according to Lubbock Power & Light’s outage map. As of 11:41 a.m., 2,089 customers are without power near 4th and Milwaukee. The cause of the outage is unknown. To view the outage...
2 injured in crash on 50th and University
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and LFR are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on 50th and University Avenue. Lubbock PD received the call around 3:22 p.m. PD confirms that the victims sustained minor and moderate injuries. They could not confirm if anyone has been transported to the hospital at this time.
Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall arrives in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The American Veterans Traveling Tribute’s (AVTT) Vietnam Wall arrived at Memorial Circle on Texas Tech University’s (TTU) campus Wednesday afternoon. There was a three-volley salute during the opening ceremony Wednesday, and there will be one more during the closing ceremony at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 25. The salute is a key […]
Bucketheads Lubbock has décor, clothes and gift options
LUBBOCK, Texas- Bucketheads Lubbock is a one stop shop for décor, accessories, bags and everything in-between. Shop in store or online.
Important things to know before going to the South Plains Fair in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas— The 2022 South Plains Fair is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, September 22 at 6:00 p.m. and run through Saturday, October 1. Here is the need-to-know information for anyone planning to go for the rides, entertainment, and (of course) the food. Admission Fees. Individuals 13 and...
LP&L finding it challenging to find qualified linemen as Lubbock’s electrical grid grows
LUBBOCK, Texas – With the city’s electrical grid growing, Lubbock Power & Light said it has been a challenge to find qualified linemen to put in the field. “It’s getting harder and harder to find good qualified people,” said Brady Anderson, Overhead Transmission Supervisor for LP&L. Linemen are required to have years of experience and […]
Otto’s Granary is reopen with a lot to offer
LUBBOCK, Texas- Otto’s Granary is reopen and celebrating 41 years in business. As a way to give back Otto’s is giving customers 41 percent off of all coffee and teas. You can shop in store or online.
Coming soon to Lubbock: 500 new jobs, $66M with Tropicale Foods expansion
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance announced Tuesday the expansion of a new company out of Florida, which will bring 500 new jobs and more than $66 million to the Hub City. Tropicale Foods, the number one Hispanic Frozen Novelty Company in the U.S., serves Mexican frozen treats. It started with just two […]
Noon Notebook: Addiction Recovery at Texas Tech University with Prof. Carl Anderson
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Professor Dr. Carl Anderson has written a book, Addiction Recovery at Texas Tech University, Where It All Began with a forward by TTU President Lawrence Schovanek. Professor Anderson talks about his own struggle with alcoholism in the book, calling himself “a chronic relapser.”
Lubbock Is About to Become Number One in What?
Lubbock is the land of cotton, Texas Tech, fantastic medical centers, and now... I find it awesome that we're about to be a leader in a new category. We're usually named number one in some atrocious thing. This time we're about to be a leader in an amazing, yet unusual category. Are you ready for this?
LP&L reports no residents affected after apparent outage following software update
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Power & Light reports no customers were affected after an apparent power outage in Northwest Lubbock Friday morning. LP&L Spokesperson Matt Rose says its IT team was conducting an internal outage software update that triggered the websites outage map. The map showed more than 2,000...
Three Freckled Farm Girls community center opens in Shallowater
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three Freckled Farm Girls (TFFG) is a new community center Shallowater and is open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The center held its grand opening on Monday. It is owned by Janna Henry, a well-known Shallowater resident. For the past three months, Henry has been transforming the building.
South Plains Fair implements clear bag policy, beer sales
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the first time ever, the South Plains Fair kicks off this weekend with two new features - a clear bag policy, and beer sales. Organizers first posted to Facebook about the clear bag policy last week, drawing some pushback. “Everywhere you go now for big...
One killed after 50th street shooting overnight in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Reports of shots fired in the 1500 block of 50th Street, between Avenue N. and P. around 11:00 p.m., prompted a response from the Lubbock Police Department Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit. LPD confirmed one person died. This is a developing story.
‘We have to keep looking forward,’ Cotton farmers across Texas facing tremendous loss
LUBBOCK, Texas – This year’s drought has proven to be extremely challenging for cotton farmers in Texas. Multiple farm reports saying this harvest has been one of the worst, costing the state up to $2 billion. Lubbock crop insurance agent Joey Brown insures around 100 farmers across the panhandle. He said that in Texas this […]
South Lubbock Sanitary Sewer Extension Phase IV project to begin Wednesday
The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:. LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Utility Contractors of America, Inc., on behalf of the City of Lubbock, will close a portion of Frankford Avenue at the intersection of 130th Street (FM 1585/Future Loop 88) for continued construction of the South Lubbock Sanitary Sewer Extension Phase IV project. This closure will restrict access on both the north and south side of Frankford Avenue for approximately four weeks in order to construct the sanitary sewer infrastructure. 130th Street (FM 1585/future Loop 88) will remain open for east and west bound traffic.
