Multiple Flood Watches in effect throughout Utah

By Bob Bedore
 2 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has placed Flood Watches on most of southern Utah ahead of major storms that are expected to hit the state Tuesday night and throughout the day Wednesday. The majority of these watches are set to expire Wednesday evening at midnight, but San Juan County, Grand County and parts of Uintah County will remain under a Flood Watch until Thursday Evening at midnight. The watches will cover close to two-thirds of the state, but northern Utah will also likely see its share of moisture and thunderstorms.

Are the Salt Lake City Bees leaving Salt Lake City?

A Flood Watch is put into place when heavy and consistent rain is expected in an area and conditions show a possibility of flooding. These will mostly be in low lying areas and locations with poor drainage. Flooding can also occur when there is significant runoff affecting rivers, creeks, streams and other such areas. Slot canyons, normally dry areas, and slick rock locations should be avoided during this period. It is important to remind people not to drive in flooding conditions. Most deaths during floods actually occur in vehicles – remember: turn around, don’t drown.

The national parks are also placing the distinction of “Expected” flash floods on almost all of their locations in Utah. It would be best to avoid these areas on Wednesday.

We will be following all of the weather as it breaks on air and online, right here at ABC4.com.

