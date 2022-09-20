ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, VA

wfirnews.com

Possible development at Evans Spring divides activists and council candidates

Roanoke’s elected leaders stress that there’s no concrete plan to develop Evans Spring. But ever since Roanoke City Council in June voted to pay for a development master plan, a small group of activists has been meeting at a Northwest Roanoke church to strategize. In conjunction with the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story:
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Chief Howard Hall of Roanoke Co. Police announces retirement

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke County Chief of Police Howard B. Hall announced Thursday that he will be retiring January 1, 2023. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve as Chief of the Roanoke County Police Department for the. past decade,” said Hall. “Everyone in our...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

City officials in Lynchburg introduce phase four of downtown renewal project

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - City Hall Officials held a public forum Thursday to discuss phase four of the downtown renewal project on Main Street. The project will take place between 12th Street and the Lynchburg Expressway, with construction slated to begin in late 2023. The idea started in 2016 to replace the city’s aging water system and has grown to include modernizing infrastructure around the city.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

New historical highway markers approved

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Eight new historical markers are meant to educate the public about a person, place or event of regional, state or national importance. The Virginia Board of Historic Resources approved the markers earlier this month. After approval, it can take upwards of three months or more before a new marker is ready to be installed.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Ongoing Roanoke bus delays cost Durham School Services nearly $740,000

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The ongoing bus delays with Roanoke City Public Schools are costing Durham School Services a high price in penalty fees. RCPS has the ability to fine the bus company every time there’s a late pickup or a late drop-off. At least 24 buses are having to double up on routes to get students to and from school.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia adds historic sites to Virginia Landmarks Register

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) has added nine new sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Martinsville Historic District in the City of Martinsville. It was originally listed in 1998, but updates to the nomination have been approved. The buildings were constructed in the early to mid-twentieth century.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Former Roanoke City Councilman tries to win back seat after being sentenced

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The city council position of former councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. was discussed in Roanoke City General District Court on Tuesday. Presiding Judge Onzlee Ware upheld the forfeiture after Roanoke City Council Attorney, Timothy Spencer says he attempted to demonstrate that he was still a member of city council.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Botetourt ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Roanoke Valley Direct Primary care

Botetourt County, Va. (WFXR) — Botetourt Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 23, for the Roanoke Valley Direct Primary Care. Organizers say, the event will start at noon, and they will hold an open house from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and again on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The open house will be an opportunity to meet Dr. R. Parker Slayton, learn about his new practice, and hear more about Direct Primary Care.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke City Schools, Police address recent school threats

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Police Department and Roanoke City Public Schools released a join message Thursday afternoon addressing recent threats against schools. Several Roanoke City schools were placed on lockdowns or secure and holds throughout the week, each prompting a response from police and robocalls to parents. The...
ROANOKE, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Agriculture official visits Franklin County

Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr visited Franklin County on Thursday, Sept. 15. During Lohr’s visit, he learned more about the operations of Twin Creeks Distillery, KC Farms, and Wild Hare Farms before visiting the 2022 Franklin County Agricultural Fair in Rocky Mount. While at the Agricultural...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Make sure you’re signed up for Roanoke City Schools robocalls

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With several potential threats having been investigated in Roanoke City Public Schools in recent days, the school system is urging families to sign up for robocalls, so they can be informed about such incidents. Families not receiving robocalls are urged to contact their schools. “It is...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Historical marker dedicated for Thomas Smith in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - September 21, 1893, Thomas Smith was lynched by a mob on the corner of Franklin Road and Mountain Avenue in Roanoke. “There are so many in Roanoke that know nothing about this incident and know nothing about William Lavender,” said Dr. Brenda Hale, chairwoman of the Roanoke Equal Justice Initiative Coalition, Community Remembrance Project.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

‘Home for Good’ part of efforts to invest in SE Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – 10 News is now less than one month away from dedicating this year’s “Home for Good,” a project happening in partnership with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, generous community sponsors, and volunteers. In mid-October, the Ali family will buy this year’s...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Montgomery County Public Schools names new superintendent

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery County Public Schools superintendent search is now complete. This comes after superintendent Mark Miear was terminated without cause by the school board in March. In a 6-1 vote Tuesday night, the Montgomery County School Board voted to approve New Jersey native Dr. Bernard...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Concerns grow over rise in school threats in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - William Fleming and Patrick Henry high schools were on lockdown Wednesday after threats were made to the safety of students and staff. A 14-year-old girl is now in police custody after an incident at William Fleming. Meanwhile, police said a lockdown at Patrick Henry was the result of a hoax call which they’re continuing to investigate. There weren’t any weapons found in either school.
ROANOKE, VA
smithmountainlake.com

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE EVENTS

Henry Rollins has toured the world as a spoken word artist. “Diatribist, confessor, provocateur, humorist, even motivational speaker,” The Washington Post said. And Entertainment Weekly asked: “Is there anything this guy can’t do?” On the “Good To See You 2022” tour, Rollins will recount the events of his life in the brief pre-COVID period since the last tour and when things got even stranger over the last several months. It’s been an interesting time to say the least and he’s got some great stories to tell. Doors open at 7 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA

