Roanoke activist Kiesha Preston was the keynote speaker for the Kering Foundation Caring for Women fundraiser dinnerCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke's Henry Street Heritage Festival 2022 offers free afternoon admission in Elmwood Park on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Pulaski woman faces charges after TSA agents catch her with a loaded gun at the Roanoke- Blacksburg Regional AirportCheryl E PrestonPulaski, VA
Yard Bull Meats has opened in Southwest RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Days Inn on Orange Avenue in Roanoke is closingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com
Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors requests special election to fill vacancy
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County is looking to temporarily fill a seat on its Board of Supervisors. The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors voted to request a special election in November to fill the Banister Election District vacancy. This comes after a recent retirement from the position. The...
wfirnews.com
Possible development at Evans Spring divides activists and council candidates
Roanoke’s elected leaders stress that there’s no concrete plan to develop Evans Spring. But ever since Roanoke City Council in June voted to pay for a development master plan, a small group of activists has been meeting at a Northwest Roanoke church to strategize. In conjunction with the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story:
wfxrtv.com
Chief Howard Hall of Roanoke Co. Police announces retirement
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke County Chief of Police Howard B. Hall announced Thursday that he will be retiring January 1, 2023. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve as Chief of the Roanoke County Police Department for the. past decade,” said Hall. “Everyone in our...
WDBJ7.com
City officials in Lynchburg introduce phase four of downtown renewal project
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - City Hall Officials held a public forum Thursday to discuss phase four of the downtown renewal project on Main Street. The project will take place between 12th Street and the Lynchburg Expressway, with construction slated to begin in late 2023. The idea started in 2016 to replace the city’s aging water system and has grown to include modernizing infrastructure around the city.
WDBJ7.com
New historical highway markers approved
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Eight new historical markers are meant to educate the public about a person, place or event of regional, state or national importance. The Virginia Board of Historic Resources approved the markers earlier this month. After approval, it can take upwards of three months or more before a new marker is ready to be installed.
WSET
Longtime Pittsylvania Co. Attorney Named Interim County Administrator
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday to appoint longtime County Attorney Vaden Hunt as Interim County Administrator. The County is in the midst of a nationwide search for the next full-time County Administrator. “I am honored to step into this role on an...
WDBJ7.com
Ongoing Roanoke bus delays cost Durham School Services nearly $740,000
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The ongoing bus delays with Roanoke City Public Schools are costing Durham School Services a high price in penalty fees. RCPS has the ability to fine the bus company every time there’s a late pickup or a late drop-off. At least 24 buses are having to double up on routes to get students to and from school.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia adds historic sites to Virginia Landmarks Register
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) has added nine new sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Martinsville Historic District in the City of Martinsville. It was originally listed in 1998, but updates to the nomination have been approved. The buildings were constructed in the early to mid-twentieth century.
wfxrtv.com
Former Roanoke City Councilman tries to win back seat after being sentenced
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The city council position of former councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. was discussed in Roanoke City General District Court on Tuesday. Presiding Judge Onzlee Ware upheld the forfeiture after Roanoke City Council Attorney, Timothy Spencer says he attempted to demonstrate that he was still a member of city council.
wfxrtv.com
Botetourt ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Roanoke Valley Direct Primary care
Botetourt County, Va. (WFXR) — Botetourt Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 23, for the Roanoke Valley Direct Primary Care. Organizers say, the event will start at noon, and they will hold an open house from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and again on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The open house will be an opportunity to meet Dr. R. Parker Slayton, learn about his new practice, and hear more about Direct Primary Care.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Schools, Police address recent school threats
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Police Department and Roanoke City Public Schools released a join message Thursday afternoon addressing recent threats against schools. Several Roanoke City schools were placed on lockdowns or secure and holds throughout the week, each prompting a response from police and robocalls to parents. The...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Agriculture official visits Franklin County
Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr visited Franklin County on Thursday, Sept. 15. During Lohr’s visit, he learned more about the operations of Twin Creeks Distillery, KC Farms, and Wild Hare Farms before visiting the 2022 Franklin County Agricultural Fair in Rocky Mount. While at the Agricultural...
WDBJ7.com
Make sure you’re signed up for Roanoke City Schools robocalls
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With several potential threats having been investigated in Roanoke City Public Schools in recent days, the school system is urging families to sign up for robocalls, so they can be informed about such incidents. Families not receiving robocalls are urged to contact their schools. “It is...
WDBJ7.com
Historical marker dedicated for Thomas Smith in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - September 21, 1893, Thomas Smith was lynched by a mob on the corner of Franklin Road and Mountain Avenue in Roanoke. “There are so many in Roanoke that know nothing about this incident and know nothing about William Lavender,” said Dr. Brenda Hale, chairwoman of the Roanoke Equal Justice Initiative Coalition, Community Remembrance Project.
WSLS
‘It’s getting real ridiculous:’ Parents react to second day of threats in Roanoke City schools
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Public School system was plagued with another day of multiple school threats. Lucy Addison Middle School was placed under a hold and secure status on Thursday. Then, school officials told 10 News a bomb threat was made against James Madison Middle School. This...
WSLS
‘Home for Good’ part of efforts to invest in SE Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – 10 News is now less than one month away from dedicating this year’s “Home for Good,” a project happening in partnership with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, generous community sponsors, and volunteers. In mid-October, the Ali family will buy this year’s...
WDBJ7.com
Montgomery County Public Schools names new superintendent
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery County Public Schools superintendent search is now complete. This comes after superintendent Mark Miear was terminated without cause by the school board in March. In a 6-1 vote Tuesday night, the Montgomery County School Board voted to approve New Jersey native Dr. Bernard...
WDBJ7.com
Concerns grow over rise in school threats in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - William Fleming and Patrick Henry high schools were on lockdown Wednesday after threats were made to the safety of students and staff. A 14-year-old girl is now in police custody after an incident at William Fleming. Meanwhile, police said a lockdown at Patrick Henry was the result of a hoax call which they’re continuing to investigate. There weren’t any weapons found in either school.
smithmountainlake.com
SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE EVENTS
Henry Rollins has toured the world as a spoken word artist. “Diatribist, confessor, provocateur, humorist, even motivational speaker,” The Washington Post said. And Entertainment Weekly asked: “Is there anything this guy can’t do?” On the “Good To See You 2022” tour, Rollins will recount the events of his life in the brief pre-COVID period since the last tour and when things got even stranger over the last several months. It’s been an interesting time to say the least and he’s got some great stories to tell. Doors open at 7 p.m.
WSET
Hold & Secure lifted at Lucy Addison MS, 3rd incident in two days in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Another school in the City of Roanoke is on "hold and secure" on Thursday due to a potential threat. Lucy Addison Middle School is the third school in just two days to see an incident similar to a lockdown in the City of Roanoke. Below...
