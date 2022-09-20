ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Bridgeport woman works to reunite with son still in Jamaica

A woman in Bridgeport is trying to reunite with her 12-year-old son in Jamaica. Rosie Marie Hall’s son was supposed to join her in America once she got settled. She is now a U.S. citizen, but her son has not been able to join her due to the pandemic and immigration issues.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newark, NJ
Sports
City
Newark, NJ
City
Hope, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakur Stevenson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prudential Center#Boxing Ring#Real Men#Combat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy