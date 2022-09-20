Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Alert Center: 13-year-old boy from Brooklyn missing since Saturday
A 13-year-old boy from Brooklyn has been missing since Saturday, according to authorities.
News 12
Bridgeport woman works to reunite with son still in Jamaica
A woman in Bridgeport is trying to reunite with her 12-year-old son in Jamaica. Rosie Marie Hall’s son was supposed to join her in America once she got settled. She is now a U.S. citizen, but her son has not been able to join her due to the pandemic and immigration issues.
Playing with heavy hearts: Linden HS football team dedicates game to fallen teammate
The football team at Linden High School was back on the field Saturday for the first time since teammate Xavier McClain died of a head injury suffered two weeks ago.
4 NYPD officers injured after Brooklyn street fight with 47-year-old man
Four officers are recovering from injuries after the arrest of a man led to a violent scuffle on 11th Avenue in Brooklyn.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bridgeport complex seniors blast company's towing practices
Seniors and people with disabilities who live at a Bridgeport complex said they are upset over a company's towing practices.
NYPD: Woman critically injured in Brooklyn hit-and-run
The NYPD says a woman was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash overnight in Brooklyn.
Police: Bronx MTA worker punched in the face while on the job
A Metropolitan Transportation Authority worker was randomly attacked while on the job, according to the NYPD.
Woman falls out of vehicle, gets hit by another car in Brooklyn
A woman has died after getting hit by an SUV in Brooklyn early Sunday morning.
RELATED PEOPLE
Police: 17-year-old shot in Fordham, hospitalized in critical condition
Police say a 17-year-old teen is in critical condition after he was shot Saturday night in the Bronx.
NYPD: 17-year-old shot in the Bronx, hospitalized in critical condition
Police say a 17-year-old teen was shot Saturday night in the Bronx.
FDNY: Bronx structure fire displaces several families; 4 people injured
An early morning fire has ripped through the top floor of a home leaving four people injured and several families without a home in the Bronx.
Officials: 17-year-old fatally shot in the Bronx
Police are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a 17-year-old boy in the Bronx Sunday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NYPD: 22-year-old man fatally stabbed in Canarsie
Police from the 69th Precinct told News 12 that officers responded to a 911 call around 2:38 p.m. of an assault at the corner of 87th Street and Avenue L.
Parents, community mourn Linden HS football player who died from on-field brain injury
The parents of a Linden High School football player who died from an injury he sustained on the field are now preparing to bury their son.
Officials give update on safety improvements for 'worst' intersections
Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora says the impending improvements to a handful of local intersections, including one that's been ranked one of the most dangerous in the country, are a long time coming.
New Rochelle woman says being a domestic abuse survivor making it harder to get apartment in area
A New Rochelle woman says being a domestic abuse survivor is making it harder for her to get an apartment in New Rochelle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This weekend marks 10 years since Eugene Palmer disappeared
It has been 10 years since a Hudson Valley man disappeared from authorities in a case that landed him on the FBI's Most Wanted list at one point.
Elderly veteran, wife narrowly escape Cornwall fire
Army veteran Denis Lutz and his wife Elsbeth wanted to live out their retirement together in their Cornwall home, but the elderly couple’s dream home on Faenza Terrace caught fire Thursday and is now reduced to charred rubble.
Sister of 15-year-old killed by Bridgeport officer says fight for justice will continue after settlement
Her brother, Jayson Negron, was fatally shot in 2017 by Bridgeport Police Officer James Boulay. Her family has reached a settlement in the lawsuit with the city, the police department and Boulay.
Victim identified, investigation underway after fatal Hoboken shooting
A 28-year-old Hoboken resident was shot and killed over the weekend.
Comments / 0