ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

Comments / 5

B I L L
5d ago

Nearly two years and they are finally starting to do something to help addicts. Let's see how this goes. So far, it is a complete failure. All Measure 110 has done is attract addicts from all around the country and increase illegal drug traffic and pushed overdose numbers higher than ever. Increased crime and homelessness is a big side affect.

Reply
2
Related
kezi.com

Name change proposed for Lane County

EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
LANE COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

City Club of Eugene: Renaming Lane County

In the 19th century, hardy people of European origin trekked across the Rockies and found Oregon. They came, they saw, and they conquered. They took land from the Indigenous people. By 1848, when enough immigrants had moved there and the Oregon Treaty had been signed with Britain, Oregon was declared a U.S. territory. Joseph Lane was named its first governor, and he immigrated from his home in Indiana, arriving in 1849. Two years later, an area from the Willamette Valley to the coast was designated a county and named for Lane. Oregon became a state in 1859, and Lane served it in various roles for many years.
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Oregon's EMS provider shortage reaches breaking point

At a meeting of the House Interim Committee On Veterans and Emergency Management on Thursday, EMS leaders laid out the crisis occurring in their industry. "The agencies that are in Southern Oregon are experiencing unprecedented workforce shortages and struggling to be able to provide services in a timely manner for our communities that we serve," said Sheila Clough, CEO of Mercy Flights, a non-profit ambulance organization based in Medford.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lane County, OR
Government
State
Oregon State
County
Lane County, OR
Local
Oregon Government
focushillsboro.com

Digging On Oregon Beaches Will Be Postponed Due To Razor Clam Toxins

The reopening of Oregon’s most popular beds in Clatsop County on October 1 will be delayed as a result of increasing domoic acid levels in razor clams, and the digging that was supposed to take place this week on southwest Washington beaches will not take place. The closure in...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Legislature#Politics State#City Planning#Politics Local#Politics Legislative#Construction Maintenance#Measure 110#Hiv Alliance#Oha
portlandobserver.com

Rent Cap Increase for Oregon Renters

According to State officials the 2023 rent cap in Oregon will be 14.6%.The news comes as statewide evictions are increasing and the pandemic tenant protections are coming to an end on September 30. Rent in the coming year for a $2,000-per-month unit may be increased by $292 monthly under the...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
nbc16.com

Oregon to require that no new gas vehicles to be sold come 2035

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon is on track to follow California's emission standards, requiring that new gas vehicles no longer be sold come 2035. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality is in the process of reviewing a tentative rule and has about three months to submit it for approval. Under...
OREGON STATE
KXL

Truck Hits, Damages I-5 Overpass In Southwest Washington

CASTLE ROCK, Wash. — A truck collided with the overpass on Interstate 5 northbound at State Route 506 near Toledo on Thursday morning. The crash happened around 10:00am. The northbound lanes were closed for more than four hours. The same overpass on the southbound side is currently being replaced...
CASTLE ROCK, WA
focushillsboro.com

Wildfire Update In Sturgill Oregon, As Of September 21, 2022!

The Sturgill Fire is now raging in the North Minam Drainage and is comprised of mixed coniferous forest. The firefighters are continuing to adopt plans to preserve neighboring private property and inholdings, such as Red’s Horse Ranch, the Minam River Lodge, and the area along Lostine River Road. In...
oregontoday.net

Quake off Coos Co., Sept. 22

A 3.9-magnitude earthquake shook the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast early Thursday morning, Sept. 22. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Bandon at a depth of six-miles.
BANDON, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy