Milford, KS

Rape report leads to arrest of 2 Milford residents

By Matthew Self
 2 days ago

Editor’s Note: The Geary County Sheriff’s Office issued a correction in that James Beem’s name is actually Christopher James Beem.

GEARY COUNTY ( KSNT ) – The Geary County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people in relation to a possible rape that was reported on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Sept. 20 at 8:36 a.m. deputies responded to the Junction City High School in reference to a possible rape that occurred on a residence on Old Highway 77 in the early morning hours.

Kansas joins 23 other states in condemning tracking of firearms purchases by credit card companies

Following their investigation, deputies arrested Christopher James Beem on rape charges and Melissa Sue Beem on charges of aiding/abetting rape.

More details will be added as they become available.

