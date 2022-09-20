Rape report leads to arrest of 2 Milford residents

Editor’s Note: The Geary County Sheriff’s Office issued a correction in that James Beem’s name is actually Christopher James Beem.

GEARY COUNTY ( KSNT ) – The Geary County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people in relation to a possible rape that was reported on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Sept. 20 at 8:36 a.m. deputies responded to the Junction City High School in reference to a possible rape that occurred on a residence on Old Highway 77 in the early morning hours.

Following their investigation, deputies arrested Christopher James Beem on rape charges and Melissa Sue Beem on charges of aiding/abetting rape.

More details will be added as they become available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.