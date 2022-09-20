Read full article on original website
247Sports
Texas vs. Texas Tech: Steve Sarkisian updates Quinn Ewers' injury status, previews Red Raiders
Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian sounded pleased with the progress of Quinn Ewers, his injured starting quarterback, this week — and he expects the Longhorns to have a full deck offensively when they take on Texas Tech this weekend in their Big 12 opener. Texas rebounded from its 20-19 loss to Alabama with a 41-20 win over UTSA, and Sarkisian says the slate is now wiped clean at the start of conference play.
Updated look at the Oklahoma Sooners chances to make the College Football Playoff
Just keep winning. That should be enough for the Oklahoma Sooners to get into the College Football Playoff if they’re able to go undefeated. At the same time, a look at the college football landscape presents a crowded picture at the top of the USA TODAY Coaches poll. Each...
Texas vs. Texas Tech: Who the experts are picking to win
No. 22 Texas will travel to Lubbock for their first away game of the season to face Texas Tech in Week 4. The Red Raiders will certainly provide a rowdy environment for the Longhorns, as this could potentially be the last meeting between the two programs before Texas joins the SEC.
Tri-City Herald
High school football: Top 10 quarterbacks in Washington in 2022
We’ve reached Week 4 of the high school football season in Washington, and quarterbacks from all over the state have put up impressive numbers and won big games in the opening portion of the season. These are the top 10 quarterbacks in the state this fall, ordered alphabetically. Note:...
Week 4 Big 12 Picks
Every week the Inside the Red Raiders staff will pick every Big 12 game against the spread. Nine conference teams are in action this week. Every game listed is in Central Standard Time. THURSDAY. West Virginia -3 at Virginia Tech, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN) Joe Yeager, Senior Writer: West Virginia. Kenny...
Oklahoma Sooners name captains for Big 12 opener vs. Kansas State Wildcats
The Oklahoma Sooners have turned their attention to the Kansas State Wildcats after their week three decimation of Nebraska in Lincoln. Welcoming the Wildcats to Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Saturday night will be the newly elected captains for this week’s Big 12 opener. As has become custom, the Oklahoma...
Oklahoma’s big rivalry game set to end in 2025
Another classic football rivalry is biting the dust. The Bedlam Series between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State is coming to an end in 2025 when the Sooners join the SEC, The Action Network reported on Tuesday. Oklahoma’s athletic director put the blame on the Cowboys, saying Oklahoma State “has shown no...
