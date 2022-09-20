ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas vs. Texas Tech: Steve Sarkisian updates Quinn Ewers' injury status, previews Red Raiders

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian sounded pleased with the progress of Quinn Ewers, his injured starting quarterback, this week — and he expects the Longhorns to have a full deck offensively when they take on Texas Tech this weekend in their Big 12 opener. Texas rebounded from its 20-19 loss to Alabama with a 41-20 win over UTSA, and Sarkisian says the slate is now wiped clean at the start of conference play.
High school football: Top 10 quarterbacks in Washington in 2022

We’ve reached Week 4 of the high school football season in Washington, and quarterbacks from all over the state have put up impressive numbers and won big games in the opening portion of the season. These are the top 10 quarterbacks in the state this fall, ordered alphabetically. Note:...
Week 4 Big 12 Picks

Every week the Inside the Red Raiders staff will pick every Big 12 game against the spread. Nine conference teams are in action this week. Every game listed is in Central Standard Time. THURSDAY. West Virginia -3 at Virginia Tech, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN) Joe Yeager, Senior Writer: West Virginia. Kenny...
Oklahoma’s big rivalry game set to end in 2025

Another classic football rivalry is biting the dust. The Bedlam Series between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State is coming to an end in 2025 when the Sooners join the SEC, The Action Network reported on Tuesday. Oklahoma’s athletic director put the blame on the Cowboys, saying Oklahoma State “has shown no...
