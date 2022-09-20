ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gorham, ME

Power returns to Portland's Franklin Towers

PORTLAND (WGME)— After nearly a month without power, residents of Franklin Towers can turn their lights back on. As CBS 13 reported back in August, a powerful storm led to a power outage due to the sustained damages on the power equipment. According to the Portland Housing Authority, the...
PORTLAND, ME
Topsham emergency clinic to close

TOPSHAM (WGME) – A Topsham emergency clinic is closing its doors. Central Maine Healthcare, which owns "Maine Urgent Care," says it will close at the end of the month. A spokesperson for the company says they will close and consolidate the Topsham location with their Lewiston location. They say...
TOPSHAM, ME
Plans continue for riverfront development in Auburn

AUBURN (WGME) -- Some coveted land on Main Street in Auburn will soon be the site of so much more. "This is probably one of the last great riverfront locations in Southern Maine," says Mayor Jason Levesque. "I'm most excited about really adding to the vibrancy of downtown Auburn." Plans...
AUBURN, ME
Portland opens search for perfect Monument Square tree

PORTLAND (WGME) – It's not even fall yet, but the city of Portland is looking ahead to the holiday season already. It's on the hunt for the perfect tree for Monument Square. A nomination form is now live. Here's the criteria:. An evergreen, spruce or fir tree between 45...
PORTLAND, ME
Read-Out held at Brunswick library during Banned Books Week

BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- The battle over banning books continues with one Midcoast library getting vocal about it... literally. A read-out was held at the Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick on Wednesday. Twenty-four community members each read aloud a five-minute passage from a banned book of their choice. With book banning...
BRUNSWICK, ME
Police searching for missing Freeport teen

FREEPORT (WGME) -- Police say they are actively searching for a missing Freeport teen. Police say 14-year-old Theo Ferrara went missing from his Freeport home on Thursday around 4:30 p.m. He does not have a history of running away, according to police. Theo is 5 ‘7” and approximately 125 pounds....
FREEPORT, ME
Former Falmouth, UNE hockey star signs with Maine Mariners

FALMOUTH (WGME) – Former Falmouth and UNE hockey star Alden Weller has signed a contract to play for the Maine Mariners. Weller, who played last season with the Rapid City Rush, is a lock-down defensemen who's excited to continue his pro career right in his own backyard. "Yeah, it's...
FALMOUTH, ME
94-year-old Massachusetts man killed in Saco crash

SACO (WGME) -- Police say a 94-year-old Massachusetts man was killed after the car he was in crashed into a traffic light pole in Saco on Tuesday. According to police, a Mercedes, driven by an 87-year-old Massachusetts woman, failed to negotiate a curve, jumped the curb, and hit a traffic light pole near 100 Main Street around 5 p.m.
SACO, ME
Waterstone Properties breaks ground Rock Row Research & Medical Campus

WESTBROOK (WGME) -- Waterstone Properties broke ground on the Rock Row Research & Medical Campus in Westbrook on Wednesday. Waterstone Properties says the campus will be about 200,000 square-feet. Tenants will include New England cancer specialists as well as RAYUS Radiology, Saco Bay Physical Therapy, and others. The group says...
WESTBROOK, ME
Brunswick-Topsham Water District announces new water treatment facility

TOPSHAM (WGME) – Few things are more basic in our lives than water, and in the Brunswick-Topsham area, they're celebrating a new way to get clean water for their communities. Thursday, the water district officially dedicated a new water treatment facility. This new one has been 10 years in...
TOPSHAM, ME
Police on scene of fatal crash on Main Street in Saco

SACO (WGME) -- The Saco Police Department says it is on the scene of a fatal crash on Main Street. Police say the crash happened around 4:55 p.m. in the area of 100 Main Street. Officers say a white Mercedes sedan was traveling northbound when it left the road and...
SACO, ME

