Herald & Review
Decatur man facing charges after firing pistol inside home, police said
DECATUR — A Decatur man is facing multiple charges after firing a pistol inside his home while his wife and six-month-old child were inside on Wednesday night. According to a news release, Macon County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a reported domestic violence situation at an address near Harristown around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Herald & Review
Decatur robbery goes wrong when victim fights back, police said
DECATUR — Amieron L. Barham-Perkins armed robbery plans turned into a desperate game of cat-and-mouse, a court heard, after the Decatur robbery victim fought back using his car as a weapon. The drama on the afternoon of July 27 played out in the parking lot of a public housing...
WAND TV
Deputies: Man in custody after firing shots inside home with wife and baby present
HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WAND) - Deputies were called out to a home near Harristown Wednesday night after they said a man fired shots inside while his wife and 6-month-old baby were there. Around 9:45 p.m. Macon County Sheriff's deputies were called to an address that is not being disclosed for a...
Man charged after car stolen from U of I campus
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An Urbana man is facing charges after police said he was involved in the theft of a car from the University of Illinois Campus. Two weeks ago, a U of I employee reported his car was missing from Parking Lot E-14, located across the street from State Farm Center. Using surveillance […]
foxillinois.com
Man fires gun in home while baby inside, sheriff says
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A 29-year-old man is receiving mental health treatment after the Macon County Sheriff's Office says he threatened to harm himself. We're told that the sheriff's office was called around 9:45 p.m. Thursday to a home near Harristown, Illinois for a report of domestic violence. 911...
Thomasboro school lifts lockdown after woman’s arrest
THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign County School spent the last two days operating in a lockdown after a woman was arrested with a gun nearby. Brittany Baker was taken into custody on Tuesday for having a gun at West Side Park in Thomasboro less than half a mile away from the elementary school. School […]
newschannel20.com
Teen taken to hospital with stab wound
A 17-year-old juvenile was taken to the hospital with a stab wound on Tuesday night. The Springfield Police Department says the teen's mother drove him to the hospital. The teen does not have any life-threating injuries. We're told that an incident happened at or near the MacArthur Park Apartment but...
Herald & Review
Mount Zion man denies terrorizing his family
MOUNT ZION — A Mount Zion man is accused of hurling a brick through the window of a bedroom where his mother’s 2-month-old baby was sleeping, and using a campaign of threats and criminal damage to terrorize his family. Chauncey A. Wulf, 22, appeared Wednesday in Macon County...
Herald & Review
Shelbyville man charged with seven felonies following Sunday home invasion
SHELBYVILLE — A Shelbyville man is facing seven felony charges after a home invasion on Sunday, officials said. Keegan Betts, 26, of Shelbyville, was charged Monday in Shelby County Circuit Court with one count of home invasion; four counts of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon; one count of defacing identification marks on a firearm; and one count of unlawful drug possession.
Herald & Review
Hunt for killer goes on as coroner's jury rules Decatur man's death a homicide
DECATUR — As police continue to hunt his killer, a coroner’s jury formally concluded Wednesday that 17-year-old Decatur man Damarion W. Wright had been the victim of a homicide. Decatur police officers had found Wright with a fatal gunshot wound to the forehead after responding to a shots-fired...
newschannel20.com
Lanphier teacher arrested for aggravated battery to a student
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Lanphier High School teacher was arrested on Monday after an altercation with a student at the school, according to the Springfield Police Department. Adrian Akers, 44, was arrested for aggravated battery. Akers says the student, a 15-year-old-boy, punched him in the face multiple times;...
Effingham Radio
Charleston Police Searching For Individual Wanted For Multiple Felonies
From the Charleston, Illinois Police Department Facebook Page:. On September 15, 2022, Charleston Police attempted to stop a vehicle in the 1100 block of Edgar Drive that was registered as stolen. The driver ignored commands to stop and attempted to drive away, taking two unwitting occupants with him. At 2nd Street and Pierce Avenue, the stolen vehicle lost its tires and the suspect fled. The other occupants were apprehended and determined not to be suspects.
Springfield PD honors officers for arrest of armed suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department recently honored two of its own for their actions in keeping the community safe. Officials said that on Aug. 9, Officers Redding and Orr responded to a call of a person with a gun in the area of Loveland Avenue and Cedar Street. Upon arrival, the officers […]
newschannel20.com
Man charged with home invasion, meth possession
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Shelbyville man has been arrested on seven felony charges, including home invasion. Shelby County State's Attorney Nichole Kronke says that on September 18, 26-year-old Keegan Betts invaded the home of a Shelbyville resident while armed with a shotgun. He then reportedly threatened the resident. Investigators also say Betts had a sawed-off shotgun, a Mossberg shotgun, and two rifles without serial numbers in Betts' possession.
wmay.com
In Aftermath Of Downtown Shooting, SPD Wants More Info From Bar Owners
Springfield police say they want more information from downtown bars about late night concerts and events… so that police can add extra patrols in and near downtown as a precaution. One such concert was taking place early this past Sunday when an apparent drive-by shooting erupted near 5th and...
Deputies respond to domestic violence situation
HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 29-year-old man is receiving care at a mental health facility after he was involved in a domestic violence situation Wednesday night. Macon County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an address in Harristown around 9:45 p.m. after being informed of the situation. A 911 operator informed them that the man was threatening […]
WAND TV
Decatur Firefighters recognized for saving an unconscious woman from a house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Decatur Fire Department presented two of their firefighters with commendations for rescuing an unconscious female from a house fire in July. Captain Mike Emmerd and Firefighter Lucas Melton were recognized for their life saving efforts on Thursday. According to the Fire Department the female involved in...
Herald & Review
Oreana well argument descends into violence, police say
OREANA — Two brother-in-laws arguing over a well in Oreana ended up with one man strangling the other and biting him, according to police. A sworn affidavit filed by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the trouble started on the afternoon of Aug. 26 in the 5500 block of Kirby Road.
Herald & Review
Fleeing fugitive tried to escape in strangers' cars, police report
DECATUR — A Decatur fugitive ran down the middle of a busy street, desperately trying to get into cars idling in traffic, as he ignored shouted commands from pursuing police officers to stop fleeing, according to a sworn affidavit. The affidavit filed by Decatur police said Derrius L. Gaddy...
Central Illinois Proud
Two arrested on meth charges in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department has reported that two have been arrested on several meth-related charges. According to a Bloomington police press release, 50-year-old Terry Pyles and 24-year-old Nicole Pruser, both from Leroy, Ill., were taken into custody at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 14. They...
