the university of hawai'i system
Prestigious literary awards for UH Community College professors
Leeward Community College Assistant Professor Ann Inoshita and Honolulu CC Associate Professor Derek N. Otsuji have been named this year’s recipients of the Elliot Cades Awards for Literature, the most prestigious literary honor in Hawaiʻi. Inoshita’s award is for an established author and Otsuji’s is for an emerging author.
the university of hawai'i system
Journalism students win 23 awards in statewide competition
University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa journalism students in the School of Communication and Information at the College of Social Sciences took home 23 awards in the 2021 Society of Professional Journalists Hawaiʻi Chapter’s Excellence in Journalism competition, announced in August. Multiple award winners include Aishwarya Behl,...
the university of hawai'i system
Apply now! Fall 2023 UH Mānoa applications open
Applications for the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa fall 2023 semester are now open. UH Mānoa will continue its holistic approach to reviewing applications and is not requiring SAT/ACT scores. The Office of Admissions has events planned throughout the year for prospective students and admitted students. Information...
the university of hawai'i system
UH News Image of the Week: Micropropagation
This week’s UH News Image of the Week is from University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Jenna Watling, an educational specialist at the Lyon Arboretum. Watling shared, “These are kalo plants growing in test tubes at UH Mānoa’s own Lyon Arboretum. The Micropropagation Lab grows not only rare and endangered plants native to Hawaiʻi, but also maintains living samples of many different kalo varieties. This is how we help preserve these kalo varieties. The amazing thing about these plants is how perfect they are in miniature—each leaf is smaller than a thumbnail! This is lauloa palakea ʻeleʻele, and in its full form, each leaf is 45–65 cm!”
the university of hawai'i system
Windward CC launches $1M scholarship drive for 50th anniversary
Windward Community College has set a goal to raise $1 million for student scholarships over its golden anniversary year and kicked off the fundraising drive in September with an event that included dignitaries, students, alumni and the unveiling of the Chancellor’s Wall of Fame. In attendance was Janice Nielsen,...
the university of hawai'i system
Trio of Rainbow sailors earn academic honors
A trio of University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa sailors were named to the Intercollegiate Sailing Association’s (ICSA) 2021–22 All-Academic Team. Hayden Lahr, Owen Lahr and Kelsie Grant earned the recognition for their accomplishments on the water and in the classroom. Team captain Hayden Lahr completed her...
hawaiipublicradio.org
UH play 'Chinee, Japanee, All Mix Up' explores modern Asian identity
What does it mean to be Asian in 2022? That’s one of the questions a new theatre production at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa is aiming to answer. It’s titled, Chinee, Japanee, All Mix Up. It’s a “devised production,” an original work written through a collaboration between the student actors and the director. Five women, all Asian, comprise the cast, and craft original scenes based on their personal experiences, news headlines, and past events.
the university of hawai'i system
$480KNASA grant to launch aerospace engineers academy
The University of Hawaiʻi has received a three-year, $480,000 grant from NASA to provide engaging STEM opportunities through a new aerospace academy for Hawaiʻi’s underserved high school students. The UH effort will be led by Associate Professor Dilmurat Azimov from UH Mānoa’s Department of Mechanical Engineering in...
the university of hawai'i system
Less debt, more scholarships for future UH physicians
Aiko Murakami graduated from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM) in 2022 with no debt. “Looking at my friends who weren’t as fortunate, it was a big relief that I didn’t have to carry that burden,” she said.
honolulumagazine.com
Our Favorite Ghost Stories About Haunted Places on O‘ahu
Although we may not get crisp fall weather in Hawai‘i, we do get our share of ghost stories. Over the years, the HONOLULU team has shared the spooky scoop on a variety of hotspots for the supernatural. So in the spirit of the upcoming Halloween season, we’re rounding up our favorite ghost stories, legends and first-hand accounts of paranormal activity from all across O‘ahu.
hawaiibusiness.com
Sages Over 70: Amefil “Amy” Agbayani
Amefil “Amy” Agbayani has dedicated her life to social justice and diversity since coming to Hawai‘i in the 1960s. She helped establish UH Mānoa’s office for SEED, or Student Equity, Excellence and Diversity; lobbied for immigrants’ rights; and created more opportunities for students who were underrepresented on campus.
honolulumagazine.com
Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Sept. 22-28
Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Take a tour of the park’s limu and learn more about limu conservation efforts, attend a special honu release ceremony, and shop yummy foods and drinks like furikake popcorn, konbu musubi, poke, lemonade and Kōloa Rum. Family-Friendly Event, Sea Life...
KHON2
Local Restaurateur is looking for good people
Local boy Rick Nakashima has been in the restaurant business for 19 years. He is the owner of four Gyu-Kaku restaurants and the Rainbow Drive In in Kalihi. Today he is representing his four Ruby Tuesday Hawaii restaurants on Oahu. “We have jobs in each and everyone of our 4...
the university of hawai'i system
UH president named to NSF Advisory Committee for Cyberinfrastructure
University of Hawaiʻi President David Lassner has been named to the National Science Foundation (NSF) Advisory Committee on Cyberinfrastructure. The NSF Advisory Committee on Cyberinfrastructure (ACCI) advises NSF on the agency’s plans and strategies to develop and support a state-of-the art cyberinfrastructure that enables advances across all fields of science and engineering. Lassner joins 16 other committee members from higher education institutions and federal research labs.
KHON2
Island Connections: Yi Fang Hawaii
Honolulu (KHON2) – Yi Fang Hawaii provides high quality tea and fresh fruit offerings. Yi Fang Hawaii provides a variety menu items that highlight high quality tea and fresh fruit offerings. “Some of our best sellers are our Yi Fang Fruit Tea, Roselle Kumquat Green Tea, Mango Pomelo Sago...
KHON2
‘Best of Hawaii’s Best Kitchens’ returns Saturday
hawaiinewsnow.com
The state has poured $1B into Honolulu airport upgrades, but travelers aren’t impressed
HFD has not said how big the fire is or if any homes are threatened. Fishery council rebukes effort to expand Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument. Opponents say it would jeopardize smaller islands whose economies depend on fishing. Maui parents weigh in on controversial pedestrian crossing project in Kihei.
Honolulu is one of the best cities for coffee lovers
A new study ranks the best and worst cities for coffee lovers and Honolulu came in close to the top.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Today’s Hawaii Flight Diversion Makes 10 Recently
United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Honolulu never made it to Hawaii today. Instead, the captain turned the Boeing 777-200 widebody plane back to San Francisco. This was the second United Airlines Hawaii-related flight diversion in two weeks. As you’ll see in the tally we are keeping below, there have been a seemingly unusual number of Hawaii flight diversions very recently.
LIST: Top 10 most romantic restaurants on Oahu
Tired of going to the same restaurant for date night on Oahu? Try these romantic restaurants located throughout the island.
