ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California gas rebate checks could start going out next week

By Alex Baker
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vnQv4_0i3X320300

California gas rebate checks, officially known as the state’s Middle Class Tax Refund , are due to start going out as early as next week. The one-time payments, intended to provide relief to millions of Californians, could see some people receive checks for as much as $1,050.

Who is eligible for California stimulus checks?

To be eligible to receive the payment, you must meet the following criteria:

  • Filed your 2020 tax return by Oct. 15, 2021
  • Meet the California adjusted gross income (CA AGI) limits described here
  • Were not eligible to be claimed as a dependent in the 2020 tax year
  • Were a California resident for six months or more of the 2020 tax year
  • Are a California resident on the date the payment is issued

How much will you get?

To be eligible to receive the payment, you must make less than $250,000 if you are single or married and file separately, and less than $500,000 if you file jointly or as a Head of Household. The state has provided a payment estimator you can use to calculate how much you will receive on your refund check.

When are inflation relief payments going out?

Payments are due to start going out in October, which means they could start going out as early as next Saturday. Everyone who is eligible to receive a payment is expected to have their check by January 2023.

How will you get your inflation relief payment?

If you filed your taxes electronically and received your refund by direct deposit, you can expect to get your gas rebate check the same way. If you filed using a different method, you will get your payment on a debit card.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 110

Luella Nunez
2d ago

what about us seniors that drive but do not pay taxes...we were and are in more need than working citizens, Seniors are always forgotten.

Reply(12)
33
Marco
2d ago

Key word “COULD”! I won’t believe all the 🐂💩 until the money is in my account. Looks like the usual LIBERAL DEMOCRATIC pandering before the election! 🤮

Reply(1)
38
JB Anderson
2d ago

if our Government really wanted to stimulate the economy and get ready to carry the USA into the next millenia? give every citizen 1 million USD . the revenue that would be collected within the first week would be phenomenal more revenue then the oil industry in the 1st few days .

Reply(6)
16
Related
KTVU FOX 2

California inflation relief checks almost on its way

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - Those long-promised stimulus payments for Californians are about to start flowing, adding $10 billion in purchasing power to consumer wallets. Individuals making less than $250,000 a year, or a half million dollars as a couple, will get a stimulus check for $200 to $1050. The exact...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Local
California Government
KTLA

Top 10 California counties with the cheapest gas

Gas prices are slowly starting to increase again. After nearly a three-month-long decline in prices, the second longest streak on record, the national gas price of $3.67 increased to $3.81, according to AAA. In California, that statewide average is $5.49; in Los Angeles, the average cost of gas is $5.54, according to AAA. However, some […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
kcrw.com

​​Inland Empire as warehouse hub: Is the era ending?

The logistics industry – the business of hauling and especially storing all the goods people buy – has been the economic engine of the Inland Empire for years. Warehouses have sprouted in the open spaces of Riverside and San Bernardino counties like the orange groves and crops they’ve since replaced. But lately, there’s a rattle in the humming motor of that economic engine.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rebates#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Middle Class Tax Refund#Californians
NBC Bay Area

California to Ease Masking Guidelines Friday

California is easing its masking guidelines Friday, recommending universal mask-wearing only when a county’s COVID-19 transmission level is high. Most Bay Area counties are low, expect for Sonoma and Marin, where the level is at a medium. The state is also ending mandatory masking in jails and prisons, homeless...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Gas prices rise after 98 straight days of declines

All good things come to an end. At least temporarily. After 98 straight days of declines, gas prices headed north again on Wednesday, according to AAA. But the news isn’t as bad as it may sound. The average nationwide pump price of $3.68 was up by just a penny. “All streaks have to end at […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
CBS Sacramento

Here's who's getting the long-awaited gas tax rebate in October

In just a few weeks, many Californians will receive a happy surprise in their mailboxes: their long-awaited gas tax rebate."It's a one-time payment for economic relief, especially from inflation, for Californians," said C.A. Franchise Tax Board spokesperson Andrew LePage. In late June, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the 2022-2023 budget, which included a $9.5 billion middle-class tax refund — better known as the gas tax rebate. The state is set to send out 18 million payments to eligible Californians in October. Residents who submitted their 2020 tax return by Oct. 15, 2021, will receive a check between $200 and $1,050 depending on their...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Breathtaking Beaches in California

If you happen to live in California or if you plan on traveling to California soon, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing beaches in California that you should absolutely visit if you ever get the chance. All of these places are loved by both local people and tourists, so make sure to check them out next time you are in the area.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Grape-killing insect could be in California by 2027

An invasive insect that could severely impact the wine production industry could arrive in California’s vineyards by 2027, according to a study by North Carolina State University. NCSU researchers conducted a study on the spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula), an insect that experts say was discovered in the United States in Pennsylvania in 2014, comes from […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

KTLA

74K+
Followers
13K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy