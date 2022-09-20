California gas rebate checks could start going out next week

California gas rebate checks, officially known as the state’s Middle Class Tax Refund , are due to start going out as early as next week. The one-time payments, intended to provide relief to millions of Californians, could see some people receive checks for as much as $1,050.

Who is eligible for California stimulus checks?

To be eligible to receive the payment, you must meet the following criteria:

Filed your 2020 tax return by Oct. 15, 2021

Meet the California adjusted gross income (CA AGI) limits described here

Were not eligible to be claimed as a dependent in the 2020 tax year

Were a California resident for six months or more of the 2020 tax year

Are a California resident on the date the payment is issued

How much will you get?

To be eligible to receive the payment, you must make less than $250,000 if you are single or married and file separately, and less than $500,000 if you file jointly or as a Head of Household. The state has provided a payment estimator you can use to calculate how much you will receive on your refund check.

When are inflation relief payments going out?

Payments are due to start going out in October, which means they could start going out as early as next Saturday. Everyone who is eligible to receive a payment is expected to have their check by January 2023.

How will you get your inflation relief payment?

If you filed your taxes electronically and received your refund by direct deposit, you can expect to get your gas rebate check the same way. If you filed using a different method, you will get your payment on a debit card.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.