Wave 3
Man arrested after police pursuit through Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after a a police pursuit through Louisville Thursday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to the 6500 block of Bardstown Road to an active bank hold up around 12:45p.m. Corey Ware, 28, allegedly stole an undetermined amount of...
LMPD takes man into custody after he reportedly robbed bank on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police say they were involved in a pursuit through the city trying to catch a "violent felony offender" who had allegedly held up a bank on Bardstown Road near Iona Court in Fern Creek Thursday. Around 12:45 p.m. police said officers went to the...
Wave 3
Attempted carjacking in Taylor Berry neighborhood sends man to hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 18-year-old woman asked a man for a ride, then allegedly tried to steal his car with his daughter inside. It happened 4:30 Thursday afternoon in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. The woman crashed the car into an auto repair business where one man was hurt. “Boom,” witness...
WLKY.com
Louisville teen avoids prison time for connection to deadly shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville teenager will not be serving any prison time for his role in a deadly shooting that happened in 2021. Tameron Meadows, 18, was sentenced to five years probation in court on Thursday. Meadows pleaded guilty to the facilitation to murder in the death of...
23-year-old woman found dead on Rangeland Road, LMPD investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police said they found a woman dead on Wednesday on Rangeland Road, they are now investigating. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to the 5300 block of Rangeland Road on a report of a person down around noon. When Second Division officers arrived, they said they...
Wave 3
Incarcerated person dies at Metro Corrections
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An incarcerated person at Metro Louisville Metro Department of Corrections died in custody Thursday morning. Around 3:30 a.m., officers at Metro Corrections discovered the incarcerated person attempted suicide. Officers started life-saving measures and called for assistance. Corrections medial staff and emergency medial services arrived and took...
Wave 3
Murder suspect arraigned, bond tripled
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man arrested for a homicide that happened this summer in the Auburndale neighborhood has been arraigned. Jorge Ortiz Parra, 34, is charged with murder in the July 7 death of Emilio Suarez, 41. He is also facing an assault charge for the shooting of a second man who survived his injuries.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Suspect in fatal Mellwood Avenue shooting arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly two weeks after a man was shot and killed on Mellwood Avenue, Louisville Metro Police Department say they have arrested a suspect. On Monday, LMPD said they arrested Jeffery Way, 37, and are charging him with murder. Watch our coverage of the shooting in the...
Wave 3
18-year-old arrested for carjacking vehicle with child inside, crashing vehicle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An 18-year-old is being accused of carjacking a vehicle with a child inside and crashing the vehicle. According to the arrest report, Anneyska Garcia, 18, is facing robbery, assault, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief charges and fleeing or evading police. The report said that Garcia flagged down...
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 55-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on S. Hurstbourne Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office released the name of a man who died Monday night after crashing his motorcycle on South Hurstbourne Parkway. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff said it happened around 11 p.m. Sept. 19 in the 7000 block of South Hurstbourne Parkway, near Vassel Road.
Wave 3
18-year-old arrested for double homicide near Taylorsville Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers arrested an 18-year-old after they said shot and killed two men near Taylorsville Road back in May. On May 14, officers were called to respond to the 3300 block of Hikes Lane on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found two men in a parking lot who had been shot.
Jury recommends Kevon Lawless serve life sentence, convicted of double murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In court on Thursday, a jury recommended that Kevon Lawless serve life sentence without parole. The jury returned a guilty verdict in the case against Lawless regarding the murders of Brandon Waddles and his 3-year-old daughter Trinity Randolph. Lawless was found guilty of murder and burglary...
Jury finds Kevon Lawless guilty of murdering 3-year-old Trinity Randolph and her father
Brandon Waddles and his daughter, Trinity Randolph, were shot and killed in August 2020 inside their home in south Louisville.
48-year-old victim in July double shooting ID'd; suspect taken into custody, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been arrested in connection to a double shooting that left a man dead in July. Jorge Ortiz-Parra was taken into custody Tuesday on murder and assault charges. The shooting happened in the 7300 block of Southside Drive near Palatka Road on July...
Another person dies at Louisville jail; 11th in less than a year
Louisville Metro Department of Corrections officials say a person died by suicide early Thursday morning while in custody at the downtown jail.
wdrb.com
LMPD: Several people shot, grazed by 'gel ball type pellet' in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several people were shot by a "gel ball type pellet" Wednesday afternoon in downtown Louisville. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers were called around noon to the 600 block of Cedar Street, near 6th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard, on the report of a shooting.
Wave 3
Man arrested for double shooting that killed 1 man, injured another
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing murder charges after he was accused of killing one man and injuring another in a double shooting at Iroquois Park back in July. On July 7, officers responded to the 7300 block of Southside Drive just before 5:30 p.m. on reports...
wdrb.com
Louisville police searching for 14-year-old autistic boy missing for 9 days
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police are searching for a 14-year-old boy who's been missing for nine days. The Louisville Metro Police Department issued a Golden Alert on Thursday afternoon for Jericho Tinsley, who was last seen in the 2700 of Bank Street on Sept. 13. Jericho, who has autism,...
One in critical condition after 3-vehicle collision on I-65, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A crash on Friday morning on I-65 leaves one person in critical condition. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a call of a 3-vehicle collision on I-65 southbound. Seventh Division officers said their preliminary investigation reveals that that a chain reaction car collision occurred. The...
