Man arrested after police pursuit through Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after a a police pursuit through Louisville Thursday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to the 6500 block of Bardstown Road to an active bank hold up around 12:45p.m. Corey Ware, 28, allegedly stole an undetermined amount of...
Incarcerated person dies at Metro Corrections

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An incarcerated person at Metro Louisville Metro Department of Corrections died in custody Thursday morning. Around 3:30 a.m., officers at Metro Corrections discovered the incarcerated person attempted suicide. Officers started life-saving measures and called for assistance. Corrections medial staff and emergency medial services arrived and took...
Murder suspect arraigned, bond tripled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man arrested for a homicide that happened this summer in the Auburndale neighborhood has been arraigned. Jorge Ortiz Parra, 34, is charged with murder in the July 7 death of Emilio Suarez, 41. He is also facing an assault charge for the shooting of a second man who survived his injuries.
LMPD: Suspect in fatal Mellwood Avenue shooting arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly two weeks after a man was shot and killed on Mellwood Avenue, Louisville Metro Police Department say they have arrested a suspect. On Monday, LMPD said they arrested Jeffery Way, 37, and are charging him with murder. Watch our coverage of the shooting in the...
18-year-old arrested for double homicide near Taylorsville Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers arrested an 18-year-old after they said shot and killed two men near Taylorsville Road back in May. On May 14, officers were called to respond to the 3300 block of Hikes Lane on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found two men in a parking lot who had been shot.
