Mosley alums’ homer propels Great Britain to WBC

REGENSBURG, Germany. (WMBB) – Mosley alum Jaden Rudd homered in the bottom of the 9th against Spain to help send Great Britain to their nation’s first World Baseball Classic.

Down 9-8 to the heavily favored Spanish National Team with one out on the board, Rudd nailed a solo shot home run to deep right field to tie the game.

Great Britain would eventually walk it off in the bottom of the 10th with a sac fly to left field bringing in the game-winning run.

Rudd was born in England when his family was stationed at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, granting him eligibility to play for the Great Britain National Team.

The 20-year-old Toronto Blue Jay prospect helped lead Mosley High School to their program’s second state title before being drafted by the Blue Jays 212 overall in the 7th round of 2021 the MLB Draft.

Taichung, Taiwan; Tokyo, Japan; Phoenix and Miami will be the four host cities of the 2023 World Baseball Classic that is set to begin this upcoming March.

