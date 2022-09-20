ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mosley alums’ homer propels Great Britain to WBC

By Sam Granville
 2 days ago

REGENSBURG, Germany. (WMBB) – Mosley alum Jaden Rudd homered in the bottom of the 9th against Spain to help send Great Britain to their nation’s first World Baseball Classic.

Down 9-8 to the heavily favored Spanish National Team with one out on the board, Rudd nailed a solo shot home run to deep right field to tie the game.

Great Britain would eventually walk it off in the bottom of the 10th with a sac fly to left field bringing in the game-winning run.

Rudd was born in England when his family was stationed at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, granting him eligibility to play for the Great Britain National Team.

Mosley and Arnold rivalry goes international

The 20-year-old Toronto Blue Jay prospect helped lead Mosley High School to their program’s second state title before being drafted by the Blue Jays 212 overall in the 7th round of 2021 the MLB Draft.

Taichung, Taiwan; Tokyo, Japan; Phoenix and Miami will be the four host cities of the 2023 World Baseball Classic that is set to begin this upcoming March.

Mosley and Arnold rivalry goes international

REGENSBURG, Germany. (WMBB) – Mosley alum Jaden Rudd and Arnold alum Lucas Dunn are set to compete against one another at the World Baseball Classic Qualifier in Germany on Saturday. Rudd, 20, was designated on Tuesday to the Great Britain National Team from the Toronto Blue Jays organization. On Friday, Rudd started for Great Britain […]
Gulf Coast debuts fall team loaded with local talent

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast baseball team began their fall season over the weekend, debuting a roster loaded with players from Bay County. The most notable returning starter is the Commodores’ pitching ace, sophomore and Arnold alum Carson Dorsey, who the Texas Rangers selected in the 2022 MLB Draft. However, Dorsey is […]
Red Sox Slugger Niko Kavadas Blasts Two-Run Shot In Sea Dogs Playoff Game

The Boston Red Sox have a promising slugger that appears to be developing as a power hitter with a feel for the moment. Niko Kavadas, the organization's No. 21 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, blasted a two-run homer to jumpstart the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs playoff run on Tuesday night at Hadlock Field against the Somerset Patriots.
Kolten Wong has 3 homers, 5 RBIs as Brewers beat Reds

Marlins star Chisholm will play for Great Britain at 2023 WBC

