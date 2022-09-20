ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

WEAR

Familiar face returns to Pensacola to manage FP&L Northwest Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A familiar face is returning to Pensacola to take the helm of Florida Power & Light. The company has tapped Jarl "JT" Young as Vice President and General Manager of FP&L Northwest Florida. Young had been with Gulf Power Company for 29 years before retiring as general...
WEAR

Florida Power & Light provides program to conserve energy usage

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida Power & Light is trying to help lower your power bill. The company recently launched their Community Energy Saver Program. Thursday, they went to one woman's home to see how they could reduce her bill. FP&L swapped out her LED lightbulbs. They also put in weather-stripping...
WEAR

Florida SBDC at UWF hosting business starting workshop

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A workshop is being held for those in Pensacola looking to start up a new business. The Florida SBDC at UWF is hosting their "Starting a Business" workshop on Sept. 28. In the workshop, people will be able to gather and discuss the fundamentals of launching new...
WEAR

Bob Sikes Airport chosen as recipient of $16M expansion project

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A $16 million expansion could be coming to Crestview's Bob Sikes Airport. One Okaloosa EDC announced Tuesday Gulf Air Group, Inc. has selected Bob Sikes Airport as the recipient of a $16 million expansion project, which includes the construction of a new aircraft hangar. The company...
WEAR

New opioid recovery program set to begin in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Local and state leaders came together to address the growing opioid crisis Wednesday. It comes as seven counties -- including Escambia -- are set to roll out a new pilot program to help people recover from addiction. The program is called "Coordinated Opioid Recovery", or CORE.
WEAR

45th Annual Pensacola Seafood Festival set for this weekend

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The 45th Annual Pensacola Seafood Festival is set for this weekend Downtown. It is produced by Fiesta Pensacola. The free three-day festival will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Downtown Pensacola’s Seville Square, Fountain Park, and Bartram Park. Here are the festival hours:. Friday -...
WEAR

Pensacola woman charged with hitting girl several times in face

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola woman is charged with child cruelty after allegedly hitting a girl several times in the face and busting her nose. Rebecca Tubbs, 54, was booked into Escambia County Jail Monday night on these domestic violence charges:. battery. child cruelty. According to the report, the victim...
