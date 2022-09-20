Read full article on original website
Familiar face returns to Pensacola to manage FP&L Northwest Florida
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A familiar face is returning to Pensacola to take the helm of Florida Power & Light. The company has tapped Jarl "JT" Young as Vice President and General Manager of FP&L Northwest Florida. Young had been with Gulf Power Company for 29 years before retiring as general...
Florida Power & Light provides program to conserve energy usage
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida Power & Light is trying to help lower your power bill. The company recently launched their Community Energy Saver Program. Thursday, they went to one woman's home to see how they could reduce her bill. FP&L swapped out her LED lightbulbs. They also put in weather-stripping...
Florida SBDC at UWF hosting business starting workshop
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A workshop is being held for those in Pensacola looking to start up a new business. The Florida SBDC at UWF is hosting their "Starting a Business" workshop on Sept. 28. In the workshop, people will be able to gather and discuss the fundamentals of launching new...
A look at Florida policy as Escambia County teacher calls for book bans
An Escambia County teacher is calling for a ban on books statewide. WEAR News obtained a list of the books. We find the facts on Florida's policy in this ongoing debate, and how it's been carried out at home. Tune into WEAR News on Tuesday at 6 p.m. for Tanner...
Escambia County unveils new way for residents to report concerns with contractors
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County citizens with issues with their contractors now have a way to report them to the county. Citizens in the county may now dial (850)595-3550 and select Option 6 to connect with a Building Services staff member and report their issue. Many from across the...
Complaints continue to pile up against Pensacola contractors Matt Banks, Jesse LaCoste
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The complaints against two Pensacola contractors continue to pile up. Tuesday, the Escambia County Contractor Competency Board heard from more concerned citizens, all with stories of work they paid for that was never completed. Nine more complaints were made against Pensacola contractor Matthew Banks, and another...
Santa Rosa County Commissioners unanimously deny Jubilee's Community Development District
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A major blow to the Jubilee Project in Santa Rosa County. Commissioners decided unanimously Thursday to deny Jubilee’s Community Development District. Santa Rosa County sent WEAR News some information about the Community Development District. The information explained it's a self governing district which would’ve...
Bob Sikes Airport chosen as recipient of $16M expansion project
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A $16 million expansion could be coming to Crestview's Bob Sikes Airport. One Okaloosa EDC announced Tuesday Gulf Air Group, Inc. has selected Bob Sikes Airport as the recipient of a $16 million expansion project, which includes the construction of a new aircraft hangar. The company...
Pensacola State College holds ribbon-cutting for $7.8M truck driver training facility
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola State College showed off their brand new $7.8 million truck driver training facility Tuesday. The college and local officials held a ribbon-cutting to celebrate. The facility is located at the Santa Rosa Industrial Park on Jeff Ates Road in East Milton. It features classrooms, a simulation...
Report: Contractor arrested in Okaloosa County for taking money without finishing work
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is charged in Okaloosa County for performing contracting work without a license and also taking money without finishing work. Robert Brezeale, 44, was arrested Wednesday and charged with Grand Theft and Engaging in Contracting Without Certification. The arrest report shows he was the owner...
Santa Rosa County commissioners vote to expand Adams Sanitation's services
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Board of Commissioners granted Adams Sanitation a permit for solid waste collection in the southern portions of the county after a 3-2 vote Thursday afternoon. Santa Rosa County commissioners Dave Piech, James Calkins, and Sam Parker voted in favor of allowing...
New opioid recovery program set to begin in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Local and state leaders came together to address the growing opioid crisis Wednesday. It comes as seven counties -- including Escambia -- are set to roll out a new pilot program to help people recover from addiction. The program is called "Coordinated Opioid Recovery", or CORE.
Parents voice opinions on terminating Escambia County superintendent's contract
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County School Board voted to remove a controversial item from discussion on Tuesday night's agenda. The vote was whether or not to discuss terminating Escambia County Superintendent Dr. Tim Smith's contract. When WEAR News walked into Tuesday's school board meeting, Dr. Laura Edler was...
Sheriff: Man killed in Destin officer-involved shooting was undocumented immigrant
DESTIN, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office believes the man shot and killed after firing at deputies Wednesday in Destin was an undocumented immigrant who had previously been deported. The incident happened around around 4:30 p.m. inside the Regatta Bay community on Sailmaker Lane. Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden...
Okaloosa County launches 'Aqua Alert' to help search for missing boaters
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Authorities in Okaloosa County have launched a new missing boater public alert notification system to aid in the search for missing/endangered boaters and kayakers. "Aqua Alert" is a collaborative effort between the City of Destin, the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office and the Okaloosa County Board of...
Citizens concerned over lane reduction plan for Okaloosa Island road
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A plan to redo a road on Okaloosa Island has some local residents concerned. The proposal approved last year has opposition because of some of the changes planned to be made. Santa Rosa Blvd. is a busy side road off of Highway 98 that ends at...
45th Annual Pensacola Seafood Festival set for this weekend
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The 45th Annual Pensacola Seafood Festival is set for this weekend Downtown. It is produced by Fiesta Pensacola. The free three-day festival will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Downtown Pensacola’s Seville Square, Fountain Park, and Bartram Park. Here are the festival hours:. Friday -...
Fort Walton Beach Chick-Fil-A employee throws out first pitch at Blue Wahoos playoff game
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Fort Walton Beach Chick-Fil-A employee whose actions stopped a woman from getting carjacked last week threw out the first pitch during Thursday's Pensacola Blue Wahoos playoff game. Mykel Gordon was honored for his actions last week by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office. This week, the Wahoos...
Report: Man threatens woman with knives over parking spot in Fort Walton Beach
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Tuesday for threatening a woman over a parking spot with multiple knives in Fort Walton Beach. 21-year-old Zachary Milichi Simmons is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. According to an arrest report,...
Pensacola woman charged with hitting girl several times in face
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola woman is charged with child cruelty after allegedly hitting a girl several times in the face and busting her nose. Rebecca Tubbs, 54, was booked into Escambia County Jail Monday night on these domestic violence charges:. battery. child cruelty. According to the report, the victim...
