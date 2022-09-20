Read full article on original website
Related
Bristol, Va. abduction, assault suspect arrested in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man wanted on abduction and other charges out of Bristol, Virginia was arrested Tuesday in Johnson City, according to police. The Johnson City Police Department says officers arrested Terrance Boings around 4:30 p.m. after receiving a tip that he was staying in the 500 Block of Orleans Street. Boings […]
elizabethton.com
Carter County man charged with trapping girlfriend, burning her with blowtorch
A Carter County man has been charged with burning his girlfriend with a blowtorch and trapping her inside their home. Deputies responding to a domestic violence call on Tuesday found a woman near the 130 block of Elizabeth Ann Drive. The woman told officers that her boyfriend, Thomas Neal Williams, had been abusing her over several months and had held her “against her will to leave the residence by using objects to barricade the front door.”
Alleged Axmen threat maker hasn’t seen a major court update in a year
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The man accused of threatening his teammates after being dismissed from the Kingsport Axmen last year is still awaiting his day in court, records show. Matthew Taylor was arrested in July 2021 after police say he threatened to kill all of the team’s members and management over the phone. Previously […]
993thex.com
Fugitive out of Bristol, Virginia taken into custody
A man wanted in Bristol, Virginia was taken into custody in Johnson City on Tuesday, and charged with being a fugitive from justice. According to a report, Terrence Boings was taken into custody after a tip was received regarding him at a residence on Orleans Street. Boings reportedly had outstanding...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
993thex.com
Gray, Tennessee man arrested for aggravated burglary
A man from Gray was arrested following a home burglary in Johnson City. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Michael Kimes was named as the suspect to a residential burglary in the 1700 block of Cherokee Road on September 15th. Kimes was arrested on the 17th and charged...
wklw.com
Three Arrested on Various Drug Charges
Three people were recently arrested on various drug trafficking charges, after law enforcement received a tip about a large shipment of drugs coming into the area. According to the Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office, Deputies received a tip about a shipment of drugs going to a residence in the Flat Gap area of Johnson Co. They would get a home search warrant for the home of 53 year-old Timothy Morman. When the Deputies arrived at the home, they reportedly discovered meth, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, LSD and marijuana, along with a number of firearms. Deputies also found, what they called a “secret room” inside the house that was only accessible through a crawlspace in the bathroom. Deputies reported they located two women inside that “secret room”. They were identified as 25 years-old Tiffany Roberts of Pikeville and 30 year-old Sabre Napier of Wittensville. Timothy Morman was arrested and was charged with trafficking in meth, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, LSD and marijuana, along with being a felon in possession of a firearm, as well as receiving stolen property. and Sabre Napier were both arrested and were charged with complicity to the drug trafficking charges. All three were lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center. The Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate this incident.
q95fm.net
Officials Investigate Discovery Of Deceased Human Male In Buchanan County
Police in southwestern Virginia are attempting to uncover details surrounding the discovery of a man’s body on Wednesday morning. Deputies were called to the fork of the Levisa River in Buchanan County at around 7:30 AM. The body is said to have been found in the area of Six...
Police find man’s body off bank of Southwest Virginia river
UPDATE: Police on Thursday identified the deceased as Joseph Harold Belcher, 47, of Breaks, Virginia. Investigators do not suspect foul play, and the cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia following a local examination. The case remains under investigation. BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities on […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hearing scheduled for Friday in Megan Boswell case
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A hearing is scheduled for Friday in the case of Megan Boswell, who is accused of killing her 15-month-old child, Evelyn Boswell. According to a court release, a hearing concerning the admissibility of photographs at Boswell’s trial, which is currently scheduled to begin on Feb. 6, will take place at 1:30 […]
WDTV
State Police investigating inmate death at Southern Regional
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia State Police is leading an investigation into the death of an inmate at Southern Regional Jail after a 19-day stay at the facility on Saturday. Alvis Shrewsbury’s family claims he was beaten by other inmates in the pod prior to September 10, and...
q95fm.net
Two Men In Jail Following Theft Of Trailer
Two men out of Floyd County are now in jail following an attempt to steal a trailer in Pike County. The owner of the trailer explained to police that the two men came onto his property on Sunday evening and proceeded to take the trailer. He added that security cameras captured the entire incident.
KPD: Man shoots self in hand, lies that someone else shot him
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — An incident that prompted several school lockdowns on Monday stemmed from a man’s false report that someone had shot him and fled the scene, police say. Kingsport authorities say that when they arrived at the Cypress and Ash streets intersection at 1:15 p.m., officers found two people — a man and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSAZ
Community shaken up after deadly shooting
PIKE COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Other than the rush of traffic and roosters crowing, people like Jeff Kiser will tell you Caney Drive in Pike County is a peaceful area where everyone knows each other. “Everybody was so good to everybody, everybody took care of everybody,” Kiser said. “You needed...
Missing Mount Carmel teen found safe
UPDATE: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Aleeyah Counts has been found safe. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) on Tuesday announced that an Endangered Child Alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old out of Mount Carmel. The teen, Aleeyah Counts, was last seen in the Volunteer High School area wearing a […]
wfxrtv.com
Wythe County Sheriff’s office “Operation Queenpin” brings down drug ring
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Wythe County Sheriff’s Office and the Wythe Couty Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office underwent “Operation Queenpin” over the past few months — an investigation working on a narcotics distribution ring in Wythe County. According to officials, large quantities of methamphetamine,...
Kingsport Times-News
Police say lies led to lockdown of six Kingsport schools, charges pending
KINGSPORT — A cover-up of a shooting led to a lockdown of six schools, and those involved could face charges, police said. Tom Patton, spokesman for the Kingsport Police Department, said Tuesday that a “false narrative” by two people who said they had been shot by a third person led police and school officials into an unnecessary investigation.
WSAZ
Deadly shooting investigated in eastern Ky.
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A person was shot and killed in the Caney Creek area of Pike County, Kentucky State Police troopers said Monday. Troopers said one person was taken into custody in connection with the case. Investigators didn’t say when or exactly where the incident happened. We’re...
wcyb.com
Abingdon man killed in motorcycle crash
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, one man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday. Authorities said while going around a curve, a motorcycle headed southbound on US Highway 421 at Patty Branch Road ran off the right side of the road and hit several trees. The motorcycle and the driver ended up going down an embankment and into the lake.
Fentanyl suspected as overdose clusters continue
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Fentanyl was no more familiar to Rachel Taylor Lee than it was to most people when Labor Day rolled around. Then the deaths started hitting closer to home. The Johnson City small business owner knew the powerful synthetic opioid was responsible for an increasing portion of overdose deaths, but not […]
WTVQ
Man dead after shooting in Pike County
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 32-year-old man has died after a shooting in Pike County on Monday. Officers were called to a home on Caney Drive at about 6:42 p.m., according to Kentucky State Police. There, they found a Flatwoods man, later identified as Ryan Hurst, who was fatally shot. Police say after an investigation, they believe Monroe Jackson, 56, and Hurst had an altercation and Jackson fatally shot Hurst.
Comments / 0