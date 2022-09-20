Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has built his reputation on offense, but his calling card through one quarter of the 2022 season has been on the defensive side of the ball. Kiffin and the No. 16 Rebels will encounter hot-handed quarterback Davis Brin when they host Tulsa on Saturday at Oxford, Miss.
2023 Four-star point guard Josh Hubbard has committed to the Ole Miss Rebels.
