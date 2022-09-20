Read full article on original website
Related
Candace Owens Says British Colonization of Africa Was a 'Net Positive'
"This is something that can be traced back to people just being extremely ignorant about history," the conservative commentator said on her talk show.
The Untold Story of the Japanese Americans Who Fought in World War II
During World War II, thousands of Japanese Americans fought for the U.S. against Japan, now their story is finally being told
Opinion: LatinX Heritage Month is important for all Americans.
National Hispanic Heritage Month banner(shutterstock) Celebrating the contributions and cultures of the Latinx peoples began in 1968. President Reagan expanded the celebration, and it became known as ‘Hispanic Heritage Month’, from September 15th through October 15th.
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City Journal
African Founders, American Liberty
African Founders: How Enslaved People Expanded American Ideals, by David Hackett Fischer (Simon & Schuster, 944 pp., $40) Anyone who sets out to write a history of slavery in America must walk a thin and perilous line between affirmation and denial. When Stanley Elkins published Slavery: A Problem in American Institutional and Intellectual Life in 1959, he compared the dehumanization of black slaves to the psychological “infantilization” of concentration-camp inmates during the Holocaust. Elkins thought of this as a critique of the totalitarian nature of Southern slavery, in opposition to the absurdly sunny depictions of it in Ulrich Bonnell Phillips’s American Negro Slavery (1918). But Elkins found himself bitterly criticized for framing slaves as helpless and brainwashed. As Eugene Genovese wrote in response to Elkins, the supposedly docile “Sambo” was actually playing a game of “day-to-day resistance” on the master, and Elkins was erasing his dignity. On the other hand, when Genovese published Roll, Jordan, Roll: The World the Slaves Made (1974), he was just as roundly criticized for picturing slave “resistance” to slaveowners’ control as so pervasive, and so characterized by negotiation between black slaves and white owners, that slavery seemed like just another demeaning labor relationship. So, we are faced with what Manisha Sinha has described as a historians’ Hobson’s Choice: “We either accept Elkins’s view of slavery as a totalitarian institution and the concomitant one-dimensional and ahistorical picture of all slaves as imitative ‘Sambos,’ or we follow Genovese’s paternalism thesis if we want to stress the creation of African American culture under slavery.”
Q&A: Author Boyah J. Farah reflects on being Black in America
In his memoir, America Made Me a Black Man, Farah tells of what American blackness has meant to him, from his childhood in Somalia to his adolescence in the Northeast — to his return to Somalia.
americanmilitarynews.com
US honors 82,000 missing service members on National POW/MIA Recognition Day
Every year on the third Friday of September, America observes National POW/MIA Recognition Day, as a day of recognition for those missing servicemen and women who never returned home from the battlefield. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency’s (DPAA) current estimates, more than 81,600 Americans remain missing from WWII, the Korean War,...
The Nation That Never Was review: a new American origin story, from the ashes of the old
Kermit Roosevelt III, descendant of Theodore, sees lessons for today’s divided nation in Reconstruction and the civil rights era
IN THIS ARTICLE
The American Psychological Association Is Waging War on Men and Boys | Opinion
Is it possible to be sexist toward men? Sure; the APA have proved it so.
Nature.com
Most US professors are trained at same few elite universities
‘Jarring’ study reveals hiring bias at US institutions. You have full access to this article via your institution. US universities hire most of their tenure-track faculty members from the same handful of elite institutions, according to a study1. The finding suggests that prestige is overvalued in hiring decisions and that academic researchers have little opportunity to obtain jobs at institutions considered more elite than the ones at which they were trained.
This is America: Spanish is the language of my culture. I don't speak it, and it haunts me.
It's common for immigrant parents to teach their children Spanish, but it drops of for third-generation Latinx people.
Comments / 0