NEW YORK (AP) — The death of an Iranian woman in the custody of the country’s morality police must be “steadfastly” investigated, Iran’s president said Thursday, even as he turned the tables on the country he was visiting for the U.N. General Assembly and asked: What about all the people killed by American police? “Did all these deaths get investigated?” Ebrahim Raisi said at a news conference held in New York on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the world’s leaders. He lamented what he said were “double standards” in the West with regards to human rights. Of Mahsa Amini’s death, which has produced clashes between protesters and security forces in Iran, he said authorities were doing what they needed to do. “It must certainly be investigated,” he said. “I contacted her family at the very first opportunity and I assured them we would continue steadfastly to investigate that incident. ... Our utmost preoccupation is the safeguarding of the rights of every citizen.”

