US News and World Report
Iran Sentences Two Women to Death for 'Corruption on Earth' - IRNA
DUBAI (Reuters) -Two women have been sentenced to death in Iran on charges of "corruption on earth" and human trafficking over the last few days, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported on Monday. Advocates and rights group took to social media to share pictures of the two women, saying they...
Harper's Bazaar
Iranian Women Are Cutting Off Their Hair in Protest After Mahsa Amini’s Death
Iranian women are protesting the death of one of their own, Mahsa Amini. Amini, a 22-year-old, died on Friday, three days after being arrested by Iran's morality police. These police officers have all the powers of a law enforcement agency and are in charge of enforcing the country's strict dress code mandates for women, including wearing a hijab in public to cover one's hair and neck.
Protests in Iran at death of Kurdish woman after arrest by morality police
A series of protests have broken out in Iran after the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, who died in hospital on 16 September, three days after she was arrested and reportedly beaten by morality police in Tehran. Demonstrators initially gathered outside Kasra hospital in Tehran, where Amini...
Iran protests rage as Mahsa Amini's father says authorities lied about her death
The father of an Iranian woman who died in police custody last week has accused authorities of lying about her death, as protests rage nationwide despite the government's attempt to curb dissent with an internet blackout.
A woman’s death fuels a nation’s rage: Iran erupts over 22-year-old who died after hijab arrest
The death of a 22-year-old woman detained last week by Iran’s morality police for allegedly not wearing proper Islamic hijab has sparked a wave of protests across the country.The outbreak of domestic political unrest and anti-regime anger over the death of Mahsa Amini coincides with president Ebrahim Raisi’s arrival in New York for the start of the United Nations General Assembly summit.A fifth day of protests over Amini’s death erupted on Tuesday, with little sign that anger was abating. Protests were reported in several cities, including Qazvin, Arak and Mashhad. There have also been protests in the capital, Tehran. A...
Death of woman arrested for not wearing hijab sparks protests across Iran
The death of a 22-year-old woman who was detained for allegedly not wearing the proper Islamic hijab has sparked protests across Iran.Mahsa Amini was reportedly visiting family in Tehran when she was arrested by the country’s morality police for not fully covering her hair. She later died in custody.Iranian authorities said she died from a heart attack, calling it an “unfortunate” incident.However, Ms Amini’s father, speaking with reformist website Rouydad 24, claimed that his daughter had been assaulted during her arrest and “did not have any disease.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Protests erupt in Iran over woman's death in police custodyDan Wootton calls Justin Trudeau’s singing ahead of Queen’s funeral ‘disgraceful’Footage shows arrest of man who stabbed his neighbour to death over motorbike noise
Iran leader appears in public after nearly two weeks
Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei spoke to students in person Saturday after being out of the public eye for nearly two weeks.Khamenei, 83, who normally speaks while sitting down, gave a seven-minute speech at the Imam Khomeini Hosseinieh, or congregation hall, in the capital of Tehran while standing.Khamenei called the pilgrimage of some 2 million Iranians to the Iraqi city of Karbala for the Arbaeen religious observance a “miraculous move,” his website reported. Arbaeen comes 40 days after Ashura, the anniversary of Imam Hussein’s 7th-century death at the hands of Muslim Umayyad forces in the Battle of Karbala during the tumultuous first century of Islam’s history.
Violent unrest continues in Iran, state TV suggests 26 dead
Protesters across Iran continued to clash violently with security forces early Friday following the death of a young woman in police custody, as Iranian state TV suggested the death toll from the unrest could be as high as 26, without offering details. Although the scope of the protests across some dozen Iranian cities and towns remains unclear, the movement represents the widest unrest since 2019, when rights groups said hundreds of people were killed in a violent crackdown. Iran has also disrupted internet access to the outside world, according to internet traffic monitor Netblocks, tightening restrictions on popular platforms...
Iranians protest in capital over woman's death in custody
Iranians took to the streets of the capital on Monday to protest the death of a young woman who had been detained for violating the country’s conservative dress code.The semiofficial Fars news agency said students in many Tehran universities gathered in protest, demanding an investigation into the death of Mahsa Amini and the dismantling of the morality police, who were holding her when she died. Witnesses said demonstrators poured into Keshavarz Boulevard, a central thoroughfare, chanting “Death to the Dictator." They also chanted against the police and damaged a police vehicle. The witnesses spoke on condition of anonymity out...
Iran curbs internet access in effort to quell deadly protests
Deadly protests in Iran have entered their sixth day following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died last week while in custody of the Islamic Republic’s ‘morality police’ over the country’s strict hijab rules. NBC News’ Ali Arouzi reports from Tehran.Sept. 22, 2022.
Analysis-Iran's leaders are safe but protests raise the stakes over imposing veil
DUBAI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The popular revolt in Iran triggered by the death of a woman held by police is unlikely to pose an immediate threat to clerical rulers whose elite security forces have crushed one protest after another in recent years.
Pro-government rallies held in Iran amid mass protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian counterprotesters gathered across the country on Friday in a show of support for authorities after nearly a week of anti-government protests and unrest over the death of a young woman who was being held by the morality police. A few thousand people attended a rally in the capital, Tehran, where they waved Iranian flags, and similar demonstrations were held in other cities. The government claimed the demonstrations of support were spontaneous. Similar rallies have been held during past periods of widespread protests. The pro-government demonstrators chanted against America and Israel, according to state media, reflecting the official line that foreign countries are fomenting the latest unrest. State TV, meanwhile, suggested the death toll from this week’s unrest could be as high as 26. Anti-government protesters and security forces have clashed in several major cities in the most severe political unrest since 2019, when rights groups say hundreds were killed amid demonstrations against a hike in state-controlled gasoline prices.
CNN's Christiane Amanpour cancels interview with Iran's president after he asked her to wear a headscarf amid civil unrest in Tehran after death of pro-democracy protester in custody
CNN's Christiane Amanpour canceled an interview with the Iranian president after he asked her to wear a headscarf amid the civil unrest in Tehran. The Chief International Anchor, 64, was set to interview President Ebrahim Raisi, 61, at the United Nations in New York on Wednesday when he demanded she wear a headscarf at the last minute.
BBC
Iran unrest: Women burn headscarves at anti-hijab protests
Women have been at the forefront of escalating protests in Iran sparked by the death in custody of a woman detained for breaking hijab laws. Crowds cheered when women burned their hijabs on a bonfire in Sari on Tuesday, the fifth successive day of unrest. Activists said a woman was...
Protests break out at funeral of Iranian woman who died after morals arrest
DUBAI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Protests broke out in western Iran on Saturday at the funeral of a young woman who died after being detained by morality police enforcing strict hijab rules, and security forces used tear gas to disperse demonstrators.
Iranian leader vows 'steadfast' probe of young woman's death
NEW YORK (AP) — The death of an Iranian woman in the custody of the country’s morality police must be “steadfastly” investigated, Iran’s president said Thursday, even as he turned the tables on the country he was visiting for the U.N. General Assembly and asked: What about all the people killed by American police? “Did all these deaths get investigated?” Ebrahim Raisi said at a news conference held in New York on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the world’s leaders. He lamented what he said were “double standards” in the West with regards to human rights. Of Mahsa Amini’s death, which has produced clashes between protesters and security forces in Iran, he said authorities were doing what they needed to do. “It must certainly be investigated,” he said. “I contacted her family at the very first opportunity and I assured them we would continue steadfastly to investigate that incident. ... Our utmost preoccupation is the safeguarding of the rights of every citizen.”
Iran's Raisi warns against 'acts of chaos' over Mahsa Amini's death
NEW YORK/DUBAI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday that "acts of chaos" are not acceptable, in a warning to protesters who have taken to the streets across the country in fury over the death of a woman in the morality police's custody.
