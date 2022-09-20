ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Tornado confirmed in Wayland, N.Y.

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM)- The National Weather Service from Binghamton completed a storm damage survey in Wayland, New York. The survey was assessing damage from thunderstorms around approximately 7:30 PM on Monday, September 19th. The tornado was rated an EF-1 with estimated peak winds of 90 miles per hour. The National Weather Service in Binghamton said, […]
WAYLAND, NY
News 8 WROC

Thousands went without power in Irondequoit Thursday

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Thousands of homes and businesses in and around Irondequoit are without power Thursday evening. According to RG&E, 3,385 customers in Monroe County were without power as of 6:00 p.m. About 2,800 of those are on the east side of Irondequoit. RG&E estimates power will be restored by 6:15 p.m.
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, NY
News 8 WROC

Blind mom warns of door-to-door housing scam in Irondequoit

IRONDEQUOIT, NY (WROC) Candice Attrill is a blind mother of three in Irondequoit. Recently, she says she got phone calls from a supposed realty company out of Florida regarding her home. “I said I’m not interested in selling my house, please stop calling,” she said. Her house by the way, is not for sale and […]
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tropics#Hurricane Sandy#First Alert#Wind Speeds#Turks
traveltasteandtour.com

Unique Vineyard Stays on Seneca Lake in Yates County, NY

The Finger Lakes in New York is a unique destination for any occasion and traveler. Yates County is situated right in the center of the beautiful, world-renowned wine country. One of the most popular, largest lakes that draws people near and far is Seneca Lake, a perfect place to call your home base while visiting.
YATES COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

City of Rochester kicks off ‘Buy the Block’ program

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans joined officials from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development Tuesday to kick off the first phase of the city’s “Buy the Block” program. Project leaders say they want to uplift and strengthen various neighborhoods in the city, by building up to 100 affordable family homes. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

AG releases report on death of Janet Jordan

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The New York State Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation released a report on Wednesday on the death of Janet Jordan. The AG says off-duty RPD Officer Sergeant Melvin Williams murdered Janet Jordan, and then took his own life. According to the report, on...
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

RFD mourning loss of firefighter who died Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department is mourning the loss of a 20-year veteran of the force. Elvis Reyes died following complications from surgery, according to Rochester Mayor Malik Evans. Reyes received honors in 2009 from the South East Area Coalition for saving two people from a burning...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Environment
wbtai.com

Morning News Brief

41 year old Raymond Hardy and 50 year old Chris Monfort were arrested on Oak Orchard Rd in Elba for trying to steal heavy equipment around 7 on Friday morning. The Rochester men were spotted walking around and a caller who had been passing by said they didn’t believe they belonged there or that their vehicle belonged on the property. They are charged with attempted grand larceny, Hardy also has been charged with criminal mischief, and criminal possession of stolen property. Monfort has 2 prior felony convictions.
ROCHESTER, NY
niagaranow.com

Newark Neighbours still searching for new home

Newark Neighbours’ nearly year-long search for a new home has yet to turn up a suitable location. The thrift store and food bank on John Street East, near Peller Estates Winery, has seriously outgrown its location – and within 12 to 18 months Peller will need the land for the planned redevelopment of its Riverbend Winery property.
NEWARK, NY
13 WHAM

Monroe County names recipients of American Rescue Plan Act grants

Rochester, N.Y. — Dozens of community organizations and vendors were named as recipients of the county's $144 million federal American Rescue Plan Act grant. The announcement, part of the county's "Bring Monroe Back" recovery plan, follows a year-long public feedback and outreach effort by the county. The initiative focuses on six areas of improvement: public safety, public health and wellness, economic recovery, workforce development, infrastructure improvements, and sustainability.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
Daily Messenger

The Central on Main in Canandaigua to close for construction, renovation

CANANDAIGUA — The Central on Main is closing for the season about a month earlier than usual to make way for construction, but before that comes a Saturday night party. The work at this outdoor dining space in downtown Canandaigua, which is expected to start next week, helps make what was a temporary fix to help downtown restaurants and bars recover from the COVID-19 pandemic more permanent.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
websterontheweb.com

Former cold storage building recognized

In our daily lives, we frequently walk by or drive by things of historical significance without even realizing it. Such is the case with the building at 206 North Ave. in the Village of Webster. Most of us know it as Climate Controlled Self Storage, or “that place where you can rent U-Hauls.” Fewer of us realize the building has a long and rich history in our village, a history that recently earned it recognition as the Webster Village Historic Preservation Commission’s September Site of the Month.
WEBSTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy