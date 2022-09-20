Read full article on original website
Tornado confirmed in Wayland, N.Y.
WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM)- The National Weather Service from Binghamton completed a storm damage survey in Wayland, New York. The survey was assessing damage from thunderstorms around approximately 7:30 PM on Monday, September 19th. The tornado was rated an EF-1 with estimated peak winds of 90 miles per hour. The National Weather Service in Binghamton said, […]
Thousands went without power in Irondequoit Thursday
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Thousands of homes and businesses in and around Irondequoit are without power Thursday evening. According to RG&E, 3,385 customers in Monroe County were without power as of 6:00 p.m. About 2,800 of those are on the east side of Irondequoit. RG&E estimates power will be restored by 6:15 p.m.
Locals with Puerto Rican ties show how Hurricane Fiona has impacted their homeland
“These are areas where they don’t have full plumbing systems, the electricity units are low budget,” Erika Rivera-Arguinzoni added.
First Alert Weather: Strong to severe storms expected for Wednesday as cold front comes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Some clouds with a brief shower are in store for Tuesday morning, then it’s breezy and pleasant with sun and clouds in the afternoon. There will be nice weather into the night and Wednesday morning. Threat Tracker has a Yellow Alert for Wednesday as a heads up to keep an eye on any storms that develop.
Ontario Beach Park provides pathway to help those with limited mobility
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — During the summer, many families escape to Ontario Beach Park to enjoy all of its scenery. “Walking the pier, looking at the water, looking at the ducks and stuff is just really relaxing," said one visitor. While many people enjoy their fun in the sun, for...
Monroe County public health commissioner warns of potential surge in flu cases this fall, winter
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — For the past two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, influenza cases have been low. Health professionals have pointed to precautions taken against COVID-19, which is significantly more contagious, as a contributing factor. But now that masks have come off, and as children and adults go back...
Blind mom warns of door-to-door housing scam in Irondequoit
IRONDEQUOIT, NY (WROC) Candice Attrill is a blind mother of three in Irondequoit. Recently, she says she got phone calls from a supposed realty company out of Florida regarding her home. “I said I’m not interested in selling my house, please stop calling,” she said. Her house by the way, is not for sale and […]
USPS hiring in Rochester for holidays and beyond Friday
The average pay for mail handler employees with USPS ranges between $17 and $18.
Unique Vineyard Stays on Seneca Lake in Yates County, NY
The Finger Lakes in New York is a unique destination for any occasion and traveler. Yates County is situated right in the center of the beautiful, world-renowned wine country. One of the most popular, largest lakes that draws people near and far is Seneca Lake, a perfect place to call your home base while visiting.
City of Rochester kicks off ‘Buy the Block’ program
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans joined officials from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development Tuesday to kick off the first phase of the city’s “Buy the Block” program. Project leaders say they want to uplift and strengthen various neighborhoods in the city, by building up to 100 affordable family homes. […]
AG releases report on death of Janet Jordan
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The New York State Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation released a report on Wednesday on the death of Janet Jordan. The AG says off-duty RPD Officer Sergeant Melvin Williams murdered Janet Jordan, and then took his own life. According to the report, on...
RFD mourning loss of firefighter who died Wednesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department is mourning the loss of a 20-year veteran of the force. Elvis Reyes died following complications from surgery, according to Rochester Mayor Malik Evans. Reyes received honors in 2009 from the South East Area Coalition for saving two people from a burning...
‘He’s right’: Rochester expert responds to Biden saying the pandemic is over
He adds there are predictions that we may see a spike of new cases in the winter, saying what happens in other countries is often mirrored by the U.S.
Morning News Brief
41 year old Raymond Hardy and 50 year old Chris Monfort were arrested on Oak Orchard Rd in Elba for trying to steal heavy equipment around 7 on Friday morning. The Rochester men were spotted walking around and a caller who had been passing by said they didn’t believe they belonged there or that their vehicle belonged on the property. They are charged with attempted grand larceny, Hardy also has been charged with criminal mischief, and criminal possession of stolen property. Monfort has 2 prior felony convictions.
Newark Neighbours still searching for new home
Newark Neighbours’ nearly year-long search for a new home has yet to turn up a suitable location. The thrift store and food bank on John Street East, near Peller Estates Winery, has seriously outgrown its location – and within 12 to 18 months Peller will need the land for the planned redevelopment of its Riverbend Winery property.
Monroe County names recipients of American Rescue Plan Act grants
Rochester, N.Y. — Dozens of community organizations and vendors were named as recipients of the county's $144 million federal American Rescue Plan Act grant. The announcement, part of the county's "Bring Monroe Back" recovery plan, follows a year-long public feedback and outreach effort by the county. The initiative focuses on six areas of improvement: public safety, public health and wellness, economic recovery, workforce development, infrastructure improvements, and sustainability.
The Central on Main in Canandaigua to close for construction, renovation
CANANDAIGUA — The Central on Main is closing for the season about a month earlier than usual to make way for construction, but before that comes a Saturday night party. The work at this outdoor dining space in downtown Canandaigua, which is expected to start next week, helps make what was a temporary fix to help downtown restaurants and bars recover from the COVID-19 pandemic more permanent.
WHY ROC: Kodak’s CEO talks company’s recent growth and why they love Rochester
Continenza said the company has invested in Pharma and is building a reagents facility that should be done in two years.
Former cold storage building recognized
In our daily lives, we frequently walk by or drive by things of historical significance without even realizing it. Such is the case with the building at 206 North Ave. in the Village of Webster. Most of us know it as Climate Controlled Self Storage, or “that place where you can rent U-Hauls.” Fewer of us realize the building has a long and rich history in our village, a history that recently earned it recognition as the Webster Village Historic Preservation Commission’s September Site of the Month.
