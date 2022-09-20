41 year old Raymond Hardy and 50 year old Chris Monfort were arrested on Oak Orchard Rd in Elba for trying to steal heavy equipment around 7 on Friday morning. The Rochester men were spotted walking around and a caller who had been passing by said they didn’t believe they belonged there or that their vehicle belonged on the property. They are charged with attempted grand larceny, Hardy also has been charged with criminal mischief, and criminal possession of stolen property. Monfort has 2 prior felony convictions.

