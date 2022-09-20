Final Bridge Day preparations underway

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – We’re in the final countdown now. Bridge Day is only 25 days away.

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce is working almost around the clock to make sure the Bridge day celebrations go off without a hitch this year.

Executive Assistant with the Chamber of Commerce Tim Naylor said he’s hard at work finishing up some last-minute tasks before Fayetteville’s biggest day of the year.

“We’re still taking base-jumper registrations, so every day I’m getting new base-jumpers. I have to build their badges and get those sent off for printing, so that’s a lot of it,” said Naylor. “Getting all of our retail stuff together to take out for that day and just getting the vendors lined up and in order.”

Thousands will gather on the New River Gorge bridge for the big day on Saturday, October 15th.

This year, spectators will be allowed to bring in a clear bag.

