Fayette County, WV

Final Bridge Day preparations underway

By Rivers Upchurch
 2 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – We’re in the final countdown now. Bridge Day is only 25 days away.

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce is working almost around the clock to make sure the Bridge day celebrations go off without a hitch this year.

Executive Assistant with the Chamber of Commerce Tim Naylor said he’s hard at work finishing up some last-minute tasks before Fayetteville’s biggest day of the year.

“We’re still taking base-jumper registrations, so every day I’m getting new base-jumpers. I have to build their badges and get those sent off for printing, so that’s a lot of it,” said Naylor. “Getting all of our retail stuff together to take out for that day and just getting the vendors lined up and in order.”

Thousands will gather on the New River Gorge bridge for the big day on Saturday, October 15th.

This year, spectators will be allowed to bring in a clear bag.

WVNS

WVDOT makes statement on Beckley Travel Plaza fire

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – An early morning fire happened at the Beckley Travel Plaza on the Turnpike today, Friday, September 23, 2022. A reported grease fire at a fast-food restaurant closed the Beckley Travel Plaza on the West Virginia Turnpike earlier this morning. West Virginia Parkways Authority Executive Director Jeff Miller and Bradley Prosperity Volunteer Fire […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

The Southern Thunder band competition is back!

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–Are you ready for a battle of the bands?! On Saturday, October 1, Princeton Senior High School will host the Southern Thunder competition with local bands from around Southern West Virginia and Southwestern Virginia. They plan to also have a vendor village with food and small businesses. Princeton Senior High School Band Director […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Beckley Travel Plaza closed following a fire

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Travel Plaza on I-77 is closed following a fire. According to David Wriston, Fire Chief of the Bradley Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department, the fire started as a grease fire in Burger King. Employees called 911 and evacuated. Wriston said the fire was contained within 30 minutes. Bradley Prosperity Volunteer […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1st structure torn down in Kanawha demo grant program

CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission’s Demolition Grant Program tore down its first structure this morning on Rt. 4 in Clendenin. The program aims to get rid of blighted homes that can be eyesores and safety hazards to communities. The abandoned home in Clendenin has been a hazard for years, as it’s so […]
CLENDENIN, WV
WOWK 13 News

Charleston awarded for Slack Plaza revitalization

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Charleston and Kanawha Valley Regional Transport Authority earned an award for the redevelopment of Slack Plaza and the City Center Station. During the annual We Love our Community Awards Program, the Charleston Area Alliance recognized Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin’s administration for the Slack Plaza redevelopment, saying it established […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Fish Frenzy coming to Beckley Crossing

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Seafood lovers will not have to wait long for dinner at Beckley Crossing. The owner of an upcoming restaurant, Fish Frenzy, said he currently serves seafood at Alfredo’s, his Italian restaurant in Rainelle, every Friday. The seafood night draws a crowd from around the region, added owner Said Elazaley. Elazaley said […]
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

Optimum service restored to Charleston woman after WSAZ inquiry

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - LeaVada Canaday said the death of her husband, Paul, before their 50th anniversary this summer shook her world. “A couple of months ago we found out he had lung cancer, and it was stage four by that time, and there wasn’t anything we could do,” she said. “We were part of each other, you know, what I knew he knew and vice versa, you know?”
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Annual Beckley Chili Night scheduled for October

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–One of Beckley’s most loved and anticipated events of the year is back and preparations are already underway. Chili Night is scheduled for Saturday, October 1, 2022, on Neville Street in Downtown Beckley. With just a $5 admissions ticket, you can try 5 samples of chili from more than 30 vendors. Jill Moorefield, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Taste of Our Town looks to bring new flavors to Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– If you looking for some tasty treats, make sure to stop in Lewisburg in just a few short weeks. The annual Taste of Our Towns food festival will be held on Saturday, October 8th from 11 am to 3 pm. Local non-profits, small businesses and restaurants will be offering sample sizes of […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNS

New physical therapy facility opens in Tazewell County

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)–A new place for physical therapy opened on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in Tazewell County. H2 Health in Bluefield is the ideal place to get your body back to normal. They specialize in physical therapy and speech therapy for all ages. Traci Roberts, the Regional Director of Operations for H2 Health said they […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WSAZ

Corridor G reopens after crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Both northbound lanes of Corridor G have reopened after a crash. The accident happened just after 12 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Dispatchers at Metro 911 told WSAZ a dump truck turned on it’s side and three people were taken to the hospital. Keep checking WSAZ.com for...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Dates announced for the 2023 New River CTC Invitational

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — New River Community and Technical College released the 2023 New River CTC Invitational dates. The dates for the fourth New River CTC Invitational are scheduled for Tuesday, January 3, 2023, through Saturday, January 7. The event will take place at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. The Invitational will raise money for […]
BECKLEY, WV
wvexplorer.com

Mystery surrounds tale of frontier slave who defended fort

LEWISBURG, W.Va. — Settlers who pushed westward across the Alleghenies in the 1700s engaged in a deadly gamble. Despite the threat of attack by the Shawnee, the daring few who took the risk to settle in that wilderness felt the promise of land was worth the danger. Such was...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
wvexplorer.com

Downtown Beckley getting even odder, say fair organizers

BECKLEY, W.Va.—Organizers of a third annual oddities fair being celebrated September 24 in historic downtown Beckley say things are about to get even odder. Sponsored by the Beckley Arts and Entertainment Exhibition, otherwise known as BEX, the Oddities and Curiosities Fair, will host the expanded open-air market with more than 40 artists and vendors, including mystics, musicians, ghost hunters, podcasters, and wandering performers.
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Opening weekend for The Hanna Farmstead

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — It was opening weekend for The Hanna Farmstead in Lewisburg, and it was full of pumpkins, tractor rides, and sweet treats! “We’ve had a good turnout so far, we had our movie night on Friday night and we’ve got lots of new foods in the kitchen this year, we’ve got a […]
LEWISBURG, WV
wvexplorer.com

Legend of beast resurfaces near Fireco, West Virginia

BECKLEY, W.Va. — In almost every respect, the coal camp at Fireco was the end of the line. Only one small coal camp, Willibet, had been opened in the coalfield beyond, but Fireco was as far up the hollow as you were likely to get in a car in the 1930s when word of a prowling monster began to make the rounds.
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

